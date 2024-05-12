Russia-Ukraine war – live: Thousands flee as Kremlin launches cross-border attacks in Kharkiv region
Russia claims it has taken nine towns across the border with northeastern Ukraine in the past two days. Ukraine disputes these claims but admits the situation is ‘difficult’
Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been evacuated from towns within miles of the northeastern border with Russia as Moscow forces carried out a renewed attack on the Kharkiv region.
Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, said more than 4,000 citizens of frontier towns had been relocated, including residents of a small village called Vovchansk that has been badly hit by Russian artillery shells over the past few days.
At least two people, including a 78-year-old woman, were killed on Sunday in Vovchansk as a result of Russian strikes, Mr Syniehubov added.
It comes as Ukraine’s military chief Oleksandar Syrskyi admitted that the situation in the Kharkiv region had become “difficult” after Russian forces reopened up that front after nearly two years, when Ukrainian forces liberated the region.
“The situation is difficult, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to hold defensive lines and positions, (and) inflict damage on the enemy,” he said.
Russia’s defence ministry has claimed that their forces have taken nine villages on the Ukrainian side of the border, in Kharkiv, over the past two days. Ukraine, however, disputes this.
‘We’re not allowed to bring our baby from Ukraine’: Refugees refused after sudden UK rule change
A Ukrainian refugee couple who fled to the UK have been refused permission for their two-year-old daughter to join them after the government suddenly changed its sponsorship rules, The Independent can reveal.
Oleksandra and Yaroslav were offered shelter from Russia’s war under the Homes for Ukraine scheme in April 2022, leaving newborn Anna with her grandparents in Kyiv until they were settled in the UK with work and their own home.
Ukraine refugee couple unable to bring baby to UK after Sunak’s sudden rule change
Exclusive: ‘Shameful’ new Home Office rules could leave hundreds of Ukrainians separated from their children, charity fears
Multiple dead as Russian building collapses near Ukraine border while fighting rages in neighbouring Kharkiv
Multiple people have been killed and more than a dozen wounded after a 10-storey apartment block in the Russian region of Belgorod collapsed - in what the Kremlin claimed, without providing evidence, was a Ukrainian missile strike.
The region, which shares a border with the Ukrainian oblast of Kharkiv, has been hit several times over the past few months as Russian forces continue to attack across the border.
Multiple dead as Russian building collapses near Ukraine border while fighting rages
Ukraine’s military chief says the situation in the northeast Kharkiv region bordering Russia has ‘significantly worsened’ over the week
Russian apartment block collapses in Belgorod explosion as rescuers search rubble for survivors
A Russian apartment block has collapsed following an explosion in Belgorod, as rescuers search the rubble for survivors.
At least 17 people have been injured in the Russian city near the border with Ukraine after an apartment block partially collapsed following an explosion.
Footage from broadcaster RU-24 showed rescuers searching for survivors among the remnants of the building’s stairwell, then fleeing the scene as part of the roof crashed to the ground.
Russia has blamed a Ukrainian shell for the incident.
While Ukraine has not commented, it has previously said its attacks do not target civilians.
Russian apartment block collapses in explosion as rescuers search rubble
A Russian apartment block has collapsed following an explosion in Belgorod, as rescuers search the rubble for survivors. At least 17 people have been injured in the Russian city near the border with Ukraine after an apartment block partially collapsed following an explosion. Footage from broadcaster RU-24 showed rescuers searching for survivors among the remnants of the building’s stairwell, then fleeing the scene as part of the roof crashed to the ground. Russia has blamed a Ukrainian shell for the incident. While Ukraine has not commented, it has previously said its attacks do not target civilians.
Cameron: Situation in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region is 'extremely dangerous’
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said that the situation in Ukraine’s northeast Kharkiv region is “extremely dangerous”.
Mapped: Russian forces push into northeastern region of Ukraine
Good afternoon.
Russian forces have opened up a second front this weekend in northeastern Ukraine, nearly two years after Ukrainian forces liberated the region.
More than 4,000 civilians have been evacuated from frontier towns within a few miles of the Russian border as small, infantry-led Kremlin units advanced across it, into the Kharkiv region. Already, several civilians have been killed as Russian forces shelled the towns. The village of Vovchansk has been particularly badly hit.
Meanwhile, in the Russian region of Belgorod neighbouring Kharkiv, a multi-storey apartment block has collapsed, killing multiple people, in what the Kremlin is trying to blame on Kyiv.
You can follow our live coverage of events here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies