Ukrainian soldiers fire towards Russian positions on the frontline ( AP )

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been evacuated from towns within miles of the northeastern border with Russia as Moscow forces carried out a renewed attack on the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, said more than 4,000 citizens of frontier towns had been relocated, including residents of a small village called Vovchansk that has been badly hit by Russian artillery shells over the past few days.

At least two people, including a 78-year-old woman, were killed on Sunday in Vovchansk as a result of Russian strikes, Mr Syniehubov added.

It comes as Ukraine’s military chief Oleksandar Syrskyi admitted that the situation in the Kharkiv region had become “difficult” after Russian forces reopened up that front after nearly two years, when Ukrainian forces liberated the region.

“The situation is difficult, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to hold defensive lines and positions, (and) inflict damage on the enemy,” he said.

Russia’s defence ministry has claimed that their forces have taken nine villages on the Ukrainian side of the border, in Kharkiv, over the past two days. Ukraine, however, disputes this.