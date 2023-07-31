✕ Close Russian missiles hit apartment block and Ukrainian security service building in Dnipro

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky warned Vladimir Putin the “war is returning to Russia” following multiple drone strikes – including in Moscow.

Russia‘s defence ministry said it had brought down three Ukrainian drones early on Sunday that had tried to strike Moscow in the second such attack in a week, which damaged a high rise building reported to house government offices.

On Monday, it was reported a Ukrainian drone had attacked a police station in western Bryansk region overnight. Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed there were no casualties but that the building had been damaged, in a message on the Telegram messaging app.

“Today is already the five hundred and twenty-second day of the so-called ‘special military operation’, hich the Russian leadership expected to last for a week or two. Ukraine is getting stronger. Gradually, the war is returning to Russia’s territory – to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable natural and fair process,” Zelensky said, in a post on Twitter.

Both sides reported casualties on Monday, after the Ukrainian shelling of Russian-controlled Donetsk city and missile strikes by Russia in the city of Kryvyi Rih.