Ukraine war – live: Another drone strike hits Russia as Zelensky warns Putin ‘war is coming to you’
A Ukrainian drone attacked a police station in the western Bryansk region overnight on Sunday
Russian missiles hit apartment block and Ukrainian security service building in Dnipro
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky warned Vladimir Putin the “war is returning to Russia” following multiple drone strikes – including in Moscow.
Russia‘s defence ministry said it had brought down three Ukrainian drones early on Sunday that had tried to strike Moscow in the second such attack in a week, which damaged a high rise building reported to house government offices.
On Monday, it was reported a Ukrainian drone had attacked a police station in western Bryansk region overnight. Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed there were no casualties but that the building had been damaged, in a message on the Telegram messaging app.
“Today is already the five hundred and twenty-second day of the so-called ‘special military operation’, hich the Russian leadership expected to last for a week or two. Ukraine is getting stronger. Gradually, the war is returning to Russia’s territory – to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable natural and fair process,” Zelensky said, in a post on Twitter.
Both sides reported casualties on Monday, after the Ukrainian shelling of Russian-controlled Donetsk city and missile strikes by Russia in the city of Kryvyi Rih.
Medvedev warns of nuclear weapon use if Kyiv’s counteroffensive is successful
Vladimir Putin’s aide and former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev threatened that Moscow “would be forced” to deploy a nuclear weapon if Ukraine’s counteroffensive was a success.
“Imagine if the offensive, which is backed by Nato, was a success and they tore off a part of our land, then we would be forced to use a nuclear weapon, according to the rules of a decree from the president of Russia,” he said.
Mr Medvedev said that “there would simply be no other option”.
“So our enemies should pray for our warriors’ (success). They are making sure that a global nuclear fire is not ignited,” he said.
‘Russia wants to take peace and life away,’ says Ukraine first lady
Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has expressed her condolences after at least two people were killed in the Ukrainian city of Kyryvi Rih on Monday.
“Kryvyi Rih, multi-storey buildings damaged by Russian shelling. There are wounded and dead. This is how the week begins in a Ukrainian city that just wants a quiet, normal life. Russia wants to take peace and life away. Condolences to the victims and their families. Let’s stay strong,” she wrote on Twitter.
Russia and Ukraine report casualties amid heavy fighting on Monday
The Russian-installed head of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said on Monday that two people had been killed and four injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk city, the regional capital.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Denis Pushilin said that the casualties had occurred when Ukrainian shells hit a civilian bus. Donetsk’s Russian-installed mayor separately published on Telegram pictures of a burnt-out bus.
The city of Donetsk has been under Russian control since 2014, but Ukrainian troops continue to hold positions on its outskirts and the city regularly comes under artillery fire.
Both sides reported casualties on Monday, as Ukraine’s head of the ministry of internal affairs confirmed two people had died after Russian missile strikes in the city of Kryvyi Rih.
“Two are dead and around five-seven people are under the rubble,” interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on television. The general prosecutor’s office said 25 people had been wounded, including four children.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who grew up in the steel-producing city that had a pre-war population of more than 600,000, said the strikes had hit a university building and a residential building.
“This terror will not frighten us or break us. We are working and saving our people,” he said on the Telegram app.
The interior ministry said one missile had struck a nine-storey residential building and another had struck a four-storey building that was part of an educational institution.
“The emergency services are putting out the fire and going through the rubble,” its statement said.
One person killed after attack on apartment in Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih
New photographs are now coming in from the city of Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine, where one person was killed after a nine-storey apartment building was reportedly attacked by Russia on Monday.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said “there are dead and wounded” at the scene, sharing pictures of damaged buildings and roads, on his Twitter account.
According to news reports, shelling in Kherson this morning also left one person, a 60-year-old employee at a utility company, dead.
Zelensky warns ‘there are dead and wounded’ after Russia attacks Kryyvi Rih
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences after one person was reportedly killed in his hometown of Kryvyi Ri, following Russian missile strikes on Monday.
President Zelensky tweeted a video capturing the aftermath of the attack in Kryvyi Rih, including pictures of damaged buildings and roads.
He wrote: “Monday morning. Regions of Ukraine are being shelled by the occupiers, who continue to terrorise peaceful cities and people. Kryvyi Rih, Kherson. Residential buildings, a university building, a crossroads were hit. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. There may be people under the rubble. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones because of Russian terror.”
Russian missile strikes on Zelensky’s hometown Kryvyi Rih ‘kill at least one’
Twin Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Monday killed at least one person with more likely trapped under rubble, the Ukrainian interior ministry said.
The strikes hit a four-storey building of an educational institution and a nine-storey residential building, it said in an earlier statement, after state broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions were heard in the city.
“The enemy conducted a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. All the necessary agencies are working at the scene now,” the interior ministry said, urging people to remain in air raid shelters.
Kryvyi Rih is a steel-producing city and the hometown of president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Russian missile strike ‘hits Kryvyi Rih’ in Ukraine, govt says
A Russian missile strike hit the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Monday morning, the Ukrainian interior ministry said in a statement.
An unconfirmed video from the city that was circulated on social networks showed a gaping hole in the side of a nine-storey building and a fire inside. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Earlier this morning, the state’s broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions were heard in the city in Dnipropetrovsk region. It attributed the reports to Oleksandra Vilkul, he head of the city’s defence council.
Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner not recruiting now, may do so in future
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a voice message published on Monday that his Wagner group was not currently recruiting fighters but was likely to do so in future.
The future of Wagner and Prigozhin has been unclear since he led a short mutiny against the Russian defence establishment in late June, and the Kremlin said he and some of his fighters – who have fought in some of the fiercest battles of the Ukraine war – would leave for Belarus.
Despite that, Prigozhin attended a meeting with preseident Vladimir Putin five days after the mutiny and was photographed last week in St Petersburg, where Putin was hosting African leaders.
“Today we are defining our next tasks, whose outline is becoming clearer and clearer. Undoubtedly, these are tasks that will be carried out in the name of the greatness of Russia,” a voice sounding like Prigozhin’s said in the message. It was published on Grey Zone, a Telegram channel affiliated with Wagner.
After the June mutiny, the Kremlin said Wagner fighters who had not taken part would transfer to the regular army, signing contracts with the Defence Ministry.
Apparently alluding to this, Prigozhin said in the voice message that “unfortunately” some of his fighters had moved to other “power structures”, but he said they were looking to return.
“As long as we don’t experience a shortage in personnel, we don’t plan to carry out a new recruitment,” Prigozhin said. “However, we will be extremely grateful to you if you keep in touch with us, and as soon as the Motherland needs to create a new group that will be able to protect the interests of our country, we will certainly start recruiting.”
Russia to ‘continue dialogue on peaceful resolution of war' with China, Brazil, Africa
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia would continue dialogue on prospects for a peaceful resolution of the war with China, Brazil and Africa, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported on Monday.
This statement followed a Russia-Africa summit last week at which some African leaders pressed President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
Russia compelling men to fight shows ‘failure to insulate people from war’, says UK MoD
The Russian authorities are unable to insulate their population from the war in Ukraine as they continue to raise the chances for drafting men into the military, paired with attacks on Moscow and domestic repression, the British Ministry of Defence said today.
It pointed to the Russian authorities prioritising amending legislation to allow more men to be rapidly drafted into the military.
In mid-July 2023, the State Duma increased the maximum age of liability for conscription from 27 to 30, while retaining the current lower limit at 18, the ministry said.
“While conscripts are not currently deployed in Ukraine, extra draftees free-up professional and mobilised soldiers from other duties inside Russia,” the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.
“The increased chance of being compelled to fight, drone attacks on Moscow, exceptional level of domestic repression, and the recent Wagner mutiny combine to highlight the Russian state’s failure to insulate the population from the war,” it said.
“On 24 July, president Putin signed a bill which will gradually increase the upper age limit for those liable for call up as reservists: senior officers can now be mobilised up to 70. Reservists made up the Autumn 2022 ‘partial mobilisation’ and could provide a more immediate boost to the number available to fight in Ukraine,” the ministry noted.
