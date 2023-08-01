✕ Close Russian missiles hit apartment block and Ukrainian security service building in Dnipro

Vladimir Putin’s troops are “likely struggling with battle fatigue”, the UK’s ministry of defence has said.

According to the government’s latest briefing, Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army (58 CAA) is “highly likely struggling with battle fatigue and attrition in forward deployed regiments which have been in intense combat for over eight weeks”.

Common problems for commanders could include shortage of ammunition, “a lack of reserves and problems securing the flanks of units in the defence,” the ministry said.

The latest intelligence briefing comes as Moscow on Tuesday became the target of a second drone strike in three days

Russia’s defence ministry claimed its anti-aircraft units downed drones headed for Moscow, but one of them ended up hitting the same high-rise building that was struck last Sunday.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has increasingly highlighted how destroying Russia’s military infrastructure helps Kyiv’s counteroffensive.

This comes as a 10-year-old girl and her mother were among at least six people killed after two Russian ballistic missiles struck an apartment complex and a university building in Zelensky’s hometown yesterday.