Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin’s troops ‘feeling fatigue’ on frontline as another drone strike hits Moscow
Common problems for Russian commanders could include shortage of ammunition, UK’s ministry of defence said
Russian missiles hit apartment block and Ukrainian security service building in Dnipro
Vladimir Putin’s troops are “likely struggling with battle fatigue”, the UK’s ministry of defence has said.
According to the government’s latest briefing, Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army (58 CAA) is “highly likely struggling with battle fatigue and attrition in forward deployed regiments which have been in intense combat for over eight weeks”.
Common problems for commanders could include shortage of ammunition, “a lack of reserves and problems securing the flanks of units in the defence,” the ministry said.
The latest intelligence briefing comes as Moscow on Tuesday became the target of a second drone strike in three days
Russia’s defence ministry claimed its anti-aircraft units downed drones headed for Moscow, but one of them ended up hitting the same high-rise building that was struck last Sunday.
Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has increasingly highlighted how destroying Russia’s military infrastructure helps Kyiv’s counteroffensive.
This comes as a 10-year-old girl and her mother were among at least six people killed after two Russian ballistic missiles struck an apartment complex and a university building in Zelensky’s hometown yesterday.
Ukraine ‘did not attack and will not attack’ civilian vessels in Black Sea
A senior Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Tuesday that Kyiv did not attack and will not attack civilian vessels or any other civilian objects in the Black Sea, calling Russian statements ‘fictitious’.
Russia‘s defence ministry said it had thwarted an attack from Ukrainian drones overnight on civilian transport vessels in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.
“Undoubtedly, such statements by Russian officials are fictitious and do not contain even a shred of truth. Ukraine has not attacked, is not attacking and will not attack civilian vessels, nor any other civilian objects,” Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, told Reuters.
Russia should expect more collapse, more civil conflicts, more war”
Ukrainian presidential adviser has said Moscow should expect more drone attacks and “more war”.
On Tuesday, a skyscraper in Moscow City’s business district became the target of a second drone strike in three days. The building that was hit is known as the “IQ quarter”, which houses the ministry of economic development, the digital ministry and the ministry of industry and trade.
“At the moment, experts are assessing the damage and the state of the infrastructure for the safety of people in the building. This will take some time,” Darya Levchenko, an adviser to the economy minister, said on Telegram. She said staff were working remotely,
While the incidents have not caused casualties or major damage, they have provoked widespread unease and sit awkwardly with the Kremlin’s narrative that Russia‘s “special military operation” in Ukraine is proceeding according to plan.
“Indeed, a threat exists, it is obvious, but measures are being taken,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, declining to comment further.
Ukraine has drawn satisfaction from the attacks, though without directly claiming responsibility for them.
“Moscow is rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.
He said Russia should expect “more unidentified drones, more collapse, more civil conflicts, more war”.
UK sanctions Moscow judges after British-Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza’s appeal rejected
The UK has sanctioned six people following the “unjustifiable” decision to reject an appeal from a British-Russian dissident facing 25 years in jail for opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced in April after being convicted of treason and spreading false information about the Russian army in a process he described as a “show trial”.
After Mr Kara-Murza’s appeal was rejected by judges in Moscow on Monday, prime minister Rishi Sunak called the decision “desperate and unfounded”.
Full story here:
UK sanctions Moscow judges after British-Russian dissident’s appeal rejected
Sunak calls decision by Moscow judges ‘unjustifiable’
Russian shelling of hospital kills young doctor in Kherson: Ukraine
A doctor was killed and a nurse was wounded in Russian shelling of a hospital in Ukraine‘s southern city of Kherson on Tuesday, regional officials said.
“Today at 11:10 (0810 GMT), the enemy launched another attack on the peaceful residents of our community,” military administration head Roman Mrochko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Photos posted by officials showed the bloodied floor of a balcony and a gaping hole in a roof with debris strewn over the floor.
The details of the report could not immediately be verified.
Mrochko said the young doctor had only worked in his job for a few days and that doctors were fighting for the life of the nurse.
The surgery department of the facility was also damaged in the shelling, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.
Kremlin says it’s ‘clear threat exists’ after second drone attack
The Kremlin on Tuesday said it was clear that a threat existed after the latest drone attack on Moscow, in which a high-rise building in the city’s business district was struck for the second time in three days. K
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined further comment, as Russia‘s defence ministry called the latest incident an attempted “terrorist attack”
Habitat at risk as Ukrainians crowd river seeking respite from war
With most of Ukraine‘s Black Sea Coast either occupied by Russian troops or in their line of fire, families seeking respite from life in a war zone are flocking to the inland shores of the Tylihul, a river that widens into a broad estuary bordered by grassland.
In the summer sunshine, you could almost forget that the front line is a few hours drive away. Visitors say the respite is a desperately needed relief. But authorities and some residents worry that the crowds could damage an important and delicate natural habitat.
“There are two sides of a coin. On one hand, we understand that there is no access to the sea and people still want to relax somewhere. On the other hand, we know that estuary will not survive such amount of people,” said Petro Kalinchuk, on a sandy spit dotted with beach umbrellas and tents.
Inna Tymchenko, deputy head of the Mykolaiv regional department of the National Institute of Ecology, said the problem was not so much the people as their tents and cars.
“They are placed in chaotic order, tourists don’t know where it is alright to leave a car and where it is not, so they park wherever they want. That’s how vegetation cover is being destroyed,” she said. “Noise affects the birds. They partially got used to the noise, but loud noises are unusual for them this year. It will lead to grave consequences in this area.”
There was hope that birds could find refuge here from the Kinburn Spit, a vast Black Sea nature preserve destroyed by flooding after the Kakhovska Dam on the Dnipro River was blown up nearly two months ago. More birds could die if there is no hospitable sanctuary for them here.
Kalinchuk said his family had been coming to the river for nearly 50 years. They used to see birds nesting and brooding eggs on the beach. Now, with the larger crowds, all the birds were gone and there were fewer fish, too.
But as long as the war goes on and there are few other places to rest, families say they will keep coming.
“Access to the rivers and the sea is closed. So this is the only place where we can relax after two years of war against Russia,” said resident Viacheslav Natalenko.
Moscow drone attack shows Kremlin ‘cannot protect privileged class’
Ukrainian political adviser Anton Gerashchenko on Tuesday said the drone attacks in Moscow City showed that the Kremlin is “incapable of” protecting Russia’s most privileged class.
“The Moskva-City high-rises were a symbol of Russian economic flourishing and success, as well as Russia’s integration into global economy,” he wrote on Twitter. “After the second drone attack they will symbolise failure of the ‘special military operation’ and lies of the Kremlin regime that promised and keeps promising Moscow residents complete protection.
“Those who work in Moskva-City towers are the privileged class of government officials and business people. They saw with their own eyes that Russian authorities are incapable of and cannot protect even their social group. There is no air defense, air raid alerts, bomb shelters for them.”
Russian economy ministry staff 'working remotely after drone strikes’
An adviser to Russia’s economy minister said on Tuesday the ministry’s employees were continuing to work remotely after drone strikes at the heart of Moscow’s financial district, with experts assessing the damage to infrastructure there.
The Russian military said its anti-aircraft units downed drones targeting Moscow on Tuesday, but one drone, sent out of control by its units, struck the same high-rise tower hit earlier in the week.
Drones hit Ukraine’s Kharkiv, injuring one and damaging dormitory, officials say
Officials in Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s second-largest city, said on Tuesday that drones hit populated areas of the city and one drone destroyed two floors of a college dormitory.
The chief of police in Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, Volodymyr Tymoshko, said there were two night-time strikes – one on the college and one on the city centre.
“One of the drones destroyed two floors of a dormitory,” mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “A fire broke out and emergency services are attending,” he added.
“Very difficult night in Kharkiv. Indeed, there were three hits,” he told Ukrainian television, adding that the dormitory was not being used.
Regional governor Oleh Synehubov said a sports complex in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district was hit, damaging a two-storey building. A 63-year-old security guard had been injured and was in hospital.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram that Russia attacked the city with five Shahed drones.
A video posted on social media showed the top of a building ablaze and smoke billowing upwards. The Independent could not immediately confirm the attack or determine the location of the site in the video.
Ukraine says it stopped Russian saboteur group from crossing its border
Ukraine has thwarted an overnight attempt by a Russian saboteur group to cross its northern border, interior minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“Last night, in the Chernihiv region, border guards stopped an attempt by an enemy saboteur-reconnaissance group to cross the state border of Ukraine within the Semenivka community,” he said.
Serhiy Naev, commander of the joint forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that four armed people attempted to cross the border but were repelled by Ukrainian fire.
Klymenko said the four people were detected moving from Russian territory. He added that reserves of the State Border Guard Service and Ukraine’s armed forces were deployed to strengthen the area.
Ukraine has strengthened its northern military sector following the arrival of Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus.
