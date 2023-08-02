Ukraine-Russia war – live: Lukashenko and Putin taunt Poland with Wagner troops at border
Lukashenko was quoted as saying that the Poles ‘should pray that we’re holding onto (the Wagner fighters) and providing for them’
Russian missiles hit apartment block and Ukrainian security service building in Dnipro
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and Russian president Vladimir Putin have taunted Poland over the presence of Wagner troops near Poland’s border.
Lukashenko said Poles “should pray that we’re holding onto (the Wagner fighters) and providing for them. Otherwise, without us, they would have seeped through and smashed up Rzeszow and Warsaw in no small way. So they shouldn’t reproach me, they should say thank you,” reported state news agency Belta.
Since staging a brief mutiny in Russia in June, an unspecified number of Wagner fighters have moved to Belarus to begin training Lukashenko’s army. As such, Poland has moved over 1,000 of its own troops closer to the border.
On Saturday, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said a group of 100 Wagner fighters had moved closer to the Belarusian city of Grodno near the Polish border, describing the situation as “increasingly dangerous.”
“Suddenly, I hear recently, Poland went berserk that allegedly some detachment is coming here, as many as 100 people,” Lukashenko said.
“No Wagner detachments of 100 people moved here. And if they did, then only to transfer their military experience to (Belarusian) brigades concentrated in Brest and Grodno.”
Lukashenko taunts Poland again over Wagner troops near border
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday taunted Poland over the presence of Russian Wagner mercenaries near the NATO country’s border, saying Warsaw should thank him for keeping them in check.
An unspecified number of the Wagner fighters who staged a brief mutiny in Russia in June have since moved to Belarus and have begun training Lukashenko’s army, prompting Poland to start moving more than 1,000 of its own troops closer to the border.
Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, joked at a meeting with him last month that some of the fighters were keen to press into Poland and “go on a trip to Warsaw and Rzeszow”.
State news agency Belta quoted him on Tuesday as saying that the Poles “should pray that we’re holding onto (the Wagner fighters) and providing for them. Otherwise, without us, they would have seeped through and smashed up Rzeszow and Warsaw in no small way. So they shouldn’t reproach me, they should say thank you.”
Rzeszow is a city in southeast Poland near the Ukrainian border.
On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said a group of 100 Wagner fighters had moved closer to the Belarusian city of Grodno near the Polish border, describing the situation as “increasingly dangerous”.
Lukashenko, in his latest comments, appeared at first to deny that, then immediately to row back on the denial.
“Suddenly, I hear recently, Poland went berserk that allegedly some detachment is coming here, as many as 100 people,” he said.
“No Wagner detachments of 100 people moved here. And if they did, then only to transfer their military experience to (Belarusian) brigades concentrated in Brest and Grodno.”
Lukashenko has helped Putin in the Ukraine war by letting him launch it in part from Belarusian territory and allowing the use of his bases to train Russian troops.
He has not committed his own troops to the war but has said they will benefit from training by Wagner, which took part in some of the fiercest battles of the conflict.
“I have to teach my military, because an army that does not fight is half an army,” he said.
Explosions and drone debris hit Kyiv in overnight attacks – officials
Debris from drones fell in three districts of Kyiv overnight as anti-aircraft units worked to shoot down the aerial munitions in the Ukrainian capital, mayor Vitali Klitschko and other military officials said.
The residual drone had fallen in the central Solomianskyi district and a non-residential building had been damaged. Emergency services were on site, Mr Klitschko said.
He added that the debris had also fallen in the Svyatoshyn district – further west – and that a tree had caught fire.
Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said debris also came down in a playground in the Holosiivskyi district, near the city centre, and set fire to a non-residential building. Neither official reported injuries.
Air raid alerts were lifted for the capital, the surrounding Kyiv region and most other parts of the country.
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for one year now as the conflict continues to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
Read more:
Here’s why Putin really invaded Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s brutal military assault on sovereign neighbour continues in face of heavy losses and near-unanimous international condemnation
The Crimean Peninsula is both a playground and a battleground, coveted by Ukraine and Russia
Its balmy beaches have been vacation spots for Russian czars and Soviet general secretaries. It has hosted history-shaking meetings of world leaders and boasts a strategic naval base. And it has been the site of ethnic persecutions, forced deportations and political repression.
Now, as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its 18th month, the Crimean Peninsula is again both a playground and a battleground, with drone attacks and bombs seeking to dislodge Moscow’s hold on the territory and bring it back under Kyiv’s authority, no matter how loudly the Kremlin proclaims its ownership.
Read more:
The Crimean Peninsula: playground and battleground, coveted by Ukraine and Russia
The Crimean Peninsula's balmy beaches have been vacation spots for Russian czars and Soviet general secretaries
Mapped: The latest strikes on Ukraine and Russia as war rages on
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has cheered the recent flurry of drone strikes on Moscow as evidence that Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of his country is backfiring and that its consequences are becoming ever clearer to the Russian people.
“Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia – to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process,” he said in a video address from the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk.
Russia’s defence ministry conceded on Sunday (30 July) that a 50-storey building containing the offices of a number of government agencies and a shopping precinct in the capital’s western Moskva-Citi business district were both hit by drone strikes it blamed on Ukraine, claiming to have brought down three more devices.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Mapped: The latest strikes on Ukraine and Russia as war rages on
Drone blasts rock Moscow but bring brutal and immediate retaliation to Volodymyr Zelensky’s home town
ICYMI: Fire rages at Kharkiv college dormitory destroyed by Russian drone strike
Educational facilities, including a dormitory, were destroyed in Russian drone attacks in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Tuesday, 1 August.
Footage released by Ukrainian officials shows a bombed building on fire and firefighters tackling the blaze.
One person was injured after a drone hit an empty dormitory building and another three struck a sports facility in a night-time attack, the service said.
According to president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Russia attacked the city with five Shahed drones.
Watch:
Fire rages at Kharkiv college dormitory destroyed by Russian drone strike
Educational facilities, including a dormitory, were destroyed in Russian drone attacks in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Tuesday, 1 August. Footage released by Ukrainian officials shows a bombed building on fire and firefighters tackling the blaze. One person was injured after a drone hit an empty dormitory building and another three struck a sports facility in a night-time attack, the service said. According to president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Russia attacked the city with five Shahed drones.
Russia should expect more drone attacks on its soil after latest Moscow strike, Ukraine warns
Moscow suffered another drone strike on Monday night when a high-rise building housing a number of government ministries was hit for the second time in two days, with Kyiv warning Russia that it will face further drone attacks.
An adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted that the Kremlin will soon “collect all of their debts” over the invasion of Ukraine with further strikes on Russian soil. While Ukraine stops short of directly claiming such attacks, of which there have been a flurry in recent weeks, officials often show their satisfaction and seek to undermine Russia in any way they can as Kyiv’s forces press on with their counteroffensive.
Chris Stevenson reports:
Russia should expect more drone attacks after latest Moscow strike, Ukraine warns
Skyscraper containing a number of ministries struck for second time in three days
Face to face with a mercenary: Inside Wagner and its blood-soaked role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Amid the ravages of war, Sergey, a seasoned Wagner mercenary, found himself grappling with the relentless violence that has become a way of life and death on the front line. The savage conflict, the sense of betrayal from the Kremlin, and rumours of plots, all combined to create an atmosphere of uncertainty and dread.
At the end he decided to abandon the Wagner group and the savage, meat-grinding combat of Donbas where corpses piled up, and towns and cities were razed.
Kim Sengupta meets a fighter – a father of two – who has recently left the mercenary group and hears about the daily routine of ‘fight, eat, pray’ on some of the fiercest frontlines in the war:
Face to face with a mercenary: Inside Wagner and its bloody role in the Ukraine war
Kim Sengupta meets a fighter – a father of two – who has recently left the mercenary group and hears about the daily routine of ‘fight, eat, pray’ on some of the fiercest frontlines in the war
Young doctor killed as hospital damaged by Russian shelling in Kherson
Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson, Ukraine, on Tuesday 1 August, damaging a medical facility, according to local officials.
Tetyana Karchevich, head of the Kherson regional health department, said the victim was “a young talented doctor” who was “on his first day of work after an internship.”
“Psychologists from the crisis centre are working with the people who have been affected,” she added.
Photos shared by officials showed the bloodied floor of a balcony and a gaping hole in a roof with debris strewn over the ground.
More here:
Young doctor killed as hospital damaged by Russian shelling in Kherson
Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson, Ukraine, on Tuesday 1 August, damaging a medical facility, according to local officials. A young doctor was killed and a nurse was also injured in the morning attack. Tetyana Karchevich, head of the Kherson regional health department, said the victim was “a young talented doctor” who was “on his first day of work after an internship.” “Psychologists from the crisis centre are working with the people who have been affected,” she added. Photos shared by officials showed the bloodied floor of a balcony and a gaping hole in a roof with debris strewn over the ground.
Drones, military confusion and cracks in Putin’s authority: Ukraine’s push to sow discord in Russia’s ranks
With Moscow facing a flurry of drone attacks in recent weeks – the latest over the weekend – Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said the war in his country is “returning to Russia”.
While Kyiv is always very cagey about claiming direct responsibility for attacks on Russian soil, the number of incidents has coincided with the Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake territory occupied by Moscow’s forces. All while the Kremlin is still dealing with the fallout from a mutiny last month by the battle-hardened mercenaries of the Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Askold Krushelnycky speaks to Ukrainian officials about the ongoing counteroffensive and how Kyiv is seeking to exploit the extended fallout from Wagner’s short-lived mutiny:
Drones and discord: Ukraine’s push to spread anxiety in Russia’s ranks
Askold Krushelnycky speaks to Ukrainian officials about the ongoing counteroffensive and how Kyiv is seeking to exploit the extended fallout from Wagner’s short-lived mutiny
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies