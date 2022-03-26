Ukraine news - latest: Moscow signals scaling back as Biden to issue ‘major address’ in Poland
West says it could mean ‘pause’ in operations around Kyiv
Moscow signalled on Friday it was scaling back its ambitions in Ukraine to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists in the east.
In a further sign that Vladimir Putin is having to rethink his objectives, the Russian defence ministry said that having completed the “first phase” of operations they would now focus on the Donbas region.
Western officials said it could mean a “pause” in operations around Kyiv and elsewhere as the Russians move resources into the east of the county.
Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden is set to argue in a speech in Poland on Saturday that the “free world” should oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that there is unity among major economies on the need to stop Vladimir Putin, the White House said.
In what US officials are billing as a major address in Poland, Mr Biden “will deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles,” the White House said in a statement.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, Belarus has played a Judas-like role, sacrificing the little sovereignty it had left to be used as a staging ground for the Russian assault on Kyiv, writes Amanda Coakley.
Belarusian border guards have let Russian troops move through the frontier, the country’s air defence and traffic control systems have assisted Moscow’s campaign, and Russia’s dead and wounded have filled hospitals in southern Belarusian cities.

While President Lukashenko backs Putin’s war for his own survival, many Belarusians do not and the opposition movement is anxiously watching events in Ukraine, reports Amanda Coakley
Biden to call on ‘free world’ to stand against Putin in Poland speech
US president Joe Biden will argue in a speech in Poland on Saturday that the “free world” opposes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that there is unity among major economies on the need to stop Vladimir Putin, the White House said.
After three days of emergency meetings with allies of the G7, European Council and NATO, and a visit with US troops in Poland, Mr Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
In what US officials are billing as a major address in Poland, Mr Biden “will deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles,” the White House said in a statement.
‘Foolish’ to believe western sanctions can sway Kremlin, says Russia’s former president
It is “foolish” to believe that Western sanctions against Russian businesses could have any effect on the Moscow government, Russian ex-president and deputy head of security council Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Friday.
The sanctions, which also target Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin, will only consolidate the Russian society and not cause popular discontent with the authorities, Mr Medvedev told Russia’s RIA news agency in an interview.
“Let us ask ourselves: can any of these major businessmen have even the tiniest quantum of influence of the position of the country’s leadership?” Mr Medvedev said.
“I openly tell you: no, no way.”
Mr Medvedev said opinion polls showed three-fourths of Russians supported the Kremlin’s decision to carry out a military operation in Ukraine and even more supported President Putin.
While downplaying the economic impact of sanctions, Mr Medvedev said the Russian government will have to find “adequate solutions” on its own to spur the development of the aircraft, automotive and IT industries, among others.
“Now, it will be more difficult to tackle those issues, but on the other hand, we cannot rely on anyone,” he said. “In this case, we will have to solve those problems ourselves.”
Russian strike killed 300 in Mariupol theater, Ukraine says
About 300 people were killed by the Russian airstrike last week that blasted open a Mariupol theatre that was being used as a shelter, Ukrainian authorities said, marking what could be the war’s deadliest known attack on civilians yet. The death toll announced on Friday fueled allegations that Moscow is committing war crimes by killing civilians, whether deliberately or by indiscriminate fire.
For days, the Mariupol government was unable to give a casualty count for the 16 March bombardment of the grand, columned Mariupol Drama Theater, where hundreds of people were said to be taking cover. In an attempt to ward off such an attack, the word “CHILDREN” was printed in Russian in huge white letters on the ground outside. The city government cited eyewitnesses when it announced the death toll on its Telegram channel. But it was not immediately clear how witnesses arrived at the figure or whether emergency workers had finished excavating the ruins.
What the papers say today?
Briton welcomes Ukrainian refugee into his home after ‘torturous’ wait
A British man has described the “relief” he felt after welcoming a Ukrainian refugee into his home after a "torturous" wait.
Max Fox, 32, who lives with his partner in Poulton-le-Fylde, welcomed Vlad, 26, to the UK as he landed at Manchester Airport on Friday under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Mr Fox met Vlad while he was in Poland helping with humanitarian efforts – he submitted an application to bring him back to the UK on March 18 and put the Ukrainian up in a hotel until the application was successful.
“Well it was just a definite relief,” Mr Fox
“It’s been quite torturous the past week. So to actually get him here and to kind of close that chapter and (move) onto the new chapter, that was nice."
Max Fox has welcomed 26-year-old Vlad into his home.
Max Fox has welcomed 26-year-old Vlad into his home.
Russia has attacked at least 34 medical facilities in Ukraine, report says
Russian troops have attacked at least 34 medical facilities across Ukraine since their invasion of the country, according to the Associated Press.
The assaults have included attacks on hospitals, ambulances, medics, patients and even newborns at a maternity hospital.
Joe Biden and the State Department have said they believe war crimes have been committed in the month-long Kremlin campaign, and such attacks could form the basis of future international prosecutions of Russia’s leaders.
Zelensky claims Russia has lost more than 16,000 troops
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russia has lost more than 16,000 troops so far in Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked assault on the country.
“The number of the Russian losses has exceeded 16,000 casualties,” Mr Zelensky said in a video message on Friday.
“Among them are the high-ranking commanders. So far no reports of killed Russian general colonels or admirals. However, in that number we have a commander of one of the occupiers’ armies and a second in command of the Black Sea Navy.”
American Tyler Jacob released from Russian captivity after trying to flee Ukraine
An American man who was captured by Russian troops as he tried to flee Ukraine has been released from captivity, US officials have confirmed.
Tyler Jacob, who is originally from Minnesota, was taken by Russian soldiers at a checkpoint in Crimea two weeks ago as he tried to get out of the embattled country to safety in Turkey.
American Tyler Jacob released from Russian captivity after trying to flee Ukraine
Minnesota man was removed from bus at checkpoint in Crimea as he tried to get to Turkey
Wagner group mercenaries were involved in Zelensky assassination plot, says Ukraine
Ukrainian officials say that the Russian private army was involved in the assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to CNN.
“They wanted to assassinate the leadership of Ukraine: our President and Prime Minister. That was the goal and a couple of them were sent to Ukraine without any success,” said Markian Lubkivskyi, an advisor to Ukraine’s defence minister.
Mr Lubkivskyi claimed that the plot had been confirmed by Ukraine’s intelligence service and special forces who are protecting Mr Zelensky, who has spoken about the Kremlin’s desire to kill him.
The claims have not been independently verified.
