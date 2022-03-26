✕ Close Biden says Nato 'will respond in kind' if Putin uses chemical weapons

Moscow signalled on Friday it was scaling back its ambitions in Ukraine to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists in the east.

In a further sign that Vladimir Putin is having to rethink his objectives, the Russian defence ministry said that having completed the “first phase” of operations they would now focus on the Donbas region.

Western officials said it could mean a “pause” in operations around Kyiv and elsewhere as the Russians move resources into the east of the county.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden is set to argue in a speech in Poland on Saturday that the “free world” should oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that there is unity among major economies on the need to stop Vladimir Putin, the White House said.

In what US officials are billing as a major address in Poland, Mr Biden “will deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles,” the White House said in a statement.