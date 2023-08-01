✕ Close Russian missiles hit apartment block and Ukrainian security service building in Dnipro

A skyscraper in Moscow was the target of a drone attack for the second time in two days, as Volodymyr Zelensky warned Vladimir Putin the "war is returning" to Russia.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed its anti-aircraft units downed drones headed for Moscow, but one of them ended up hitting the same high-rise building that was struck last Sunday.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that while the attack damaged the facade of the skyscraper’s 21st floor, it didn’t cause any injuries.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has increasingly highlighted how destroying Russia’s military infrastructure helps Kyiv’s counteroffensive.

This comes as a 10-year-old girl and her mother were among at least six people killed after two Russian ballistic missiles struck an apartment complex and a university building in Zelensky’s hometown yesterday.

At least 75 people were injured in the attack on Kyryvi Rih, as Zelensky called it an act of Russian “terror”. The head of Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak said the “Russian army is barraging Kherson” and targetting residential areas, adding that four people had been killed and 17 injured in the city.