Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Putin says he will deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

Russia will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian president Vladimir Putin has said.

Mr Putin said that such a move would not violate any nuclear nonproliferation agreements. He added that the US has stationed nuclear weapons on the territory of European allies.

The Russian president said he had agreed with president Lukashenko of Belarus, a supporter of the invasion, that Russia would place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus “without violating our international obligations on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.”

Russia has moved ten aircraft to Belarus that would be capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, president Putin claimed.

It comes after Russia‘s parliament speaker proposed banning the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the court issued an arrest warrant for Mr Putin, accusing him of the war crimes.

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Mr Putin, said that Russian legislation should be amended to prohibit any activity of the ICC in Russia and to punish any who gave “assistance and support” to the body.