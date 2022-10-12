Ukraine war - live: Putin warned over nuclear weapons as Zelensky calls for Belarus mission
Former Nato commander urges West to prepare for ‘worst case’ scenario of war
Moment Russian missile hits pedestrian bridge in Kyiv
Leaders of G7 nations have warned Vladimir Putin that there will be “severe consequences” if he uses nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine.
“We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime,” the leaders said in a statement. We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account.”
Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the G7 for an international monitoring mission on the Belarus border after “trainloads” of Russian troops arrived in the neighbouring country.
Mr Zelensky told the G7: “Russia is trying to directly draw Belarus into this war, playing a provocation that we are allegedly preparing an attack on this country.”
Elsewhere, a former Nato commander has urged the West to prepare for the war in Ukraine to spread further into Europe.
Richard Shirreff, Nato’s former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe (DSACEUR), said: “The chilling factor here is the nuclear one and some form of nuclear escalation.”
Russian missiles continue to target more Ukrainian cities
Russian missile strikes have damaged more than 10 cities in Ukraine including Lviv, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia amid the tense air in the besieged country for second day in a row, Ukrainian officials said.
“Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have again resorted to mass missile strikes - more than 30 cruise missiles, seven air strikes and 25 instances of shelling,” Ukraine‘s armed forces said last night.
Additionally, air raid sirens wailed earlier across the country for a second day.
In counterattack, Ukraine’s military command claimed that its forces have killed more than 100 Russian troops in Kherson region.
23 Russian soldiers killed, ammunition depot blasted - Ukraine
Moscow suffered heavy personnel and ammunition losses on the Ukrainian frontline in south, Ukraine’s military officials said today.
At least 23 soldiers from the Russian army have been killed on Ukraine’s southern front line, Ukraine’s southern military operational command said, adding that an armoured vehicle and one Shahed-type drone over the reporting period were also destroyed in the offensive.
The Ukrainian forces also completed over 300 fire missions, targeting and damaging two Russian Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and an APC.
In another loss to Russia in Kherson, the Ukrainian military destroyed an ammunition depot near the Dudchany village in the oblast. A control post and a communication hub in Sukhanovo district were also damaged in the same region.
Monday marked another turning point into darkness in Ukraine
Monday morning, Ukrainians woke up to the haunting blare of air raid sirens: a depressingly normal occurrence these days, writes David Harding.
But this time, volleys of missiles rained down across the country in what was likely Russia’s largest salvo since the start of the war.
In total, 19 people were killed and dozens wounded, as wave after wave of rockets tore into playgrounds, parks, tourist sites and intersections as well as vital energy infrastructure knocking out power supplies.
Asymmetrical, in this context, is an ominous word. And so all of this feels like the war has stepped into a new and more bloody chapter. One where no matter how many thousands of kilometres from the front line no one is safe from the sky.
Where there appears to be an utter disregard for the laws of war.
Read more here:
Editor’s letter: Monday marked another turning point into darkness in Ukraine
Many of the missiles and drones struck areas far away from military targets, writes David Harding
Biden doubts Putin will use nuclear weapons
Joe Biden has said it is unlikely his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Moscow.
On being asked how realistically he believed it would be for Putin to use a tactical nuclear weapon, Mr Biden responded: “Well, I don’t think he will.”
Mr Putin is a “rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” the US president said in a CNN interview.
More than 40 Russian attacks on Ukraine in last 24 hours - Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of launching more than 40 attacks on Ukraine yesterday, and added that these also included combat drones from Iran.
“The enemy launched a second wave of terrorist attacks against our country. As of this morning, there were 28 missiles, of which 20 were shot down. More than 15 drones, almost all of them are Iranian combat drones. Most were shot down,” Mr Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian president said that he discussed the fresh escalations from Russia in the Group of Seven (G7) summit.
“We discussed the response of the most powerful democracies to this new Russian escalation. For such a new wave of terror there must be a new wave of responsibility for Russia. New sanctions, new forms of political pressure and new forms of support for Ukraine,” he added in his nightly address.
Western officials ‘confident’ UN will vote to condemn Russia
Western officials are confident that the United Nations will vote to condemn Russia’s attempted illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine later this week, Adam Forrest writes.
The UN General Assembly decided that the 193-member body will hold a public vote – not a secret ballot – on a draft resolution that condemns Russia’s “illegal so-called referenda” and the “attempted illegal annexation”.
Western officials said they were “very confident” of getting past the threshold of 100 members to back the resolution, with a vote likely on Wednesday or Thursday.
They said the move would add to Russia’s “isolation” and put more “pressure” on Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine.
Russia ‘orders 2,400 Iranian-made Shahed drones'
Russia ordered 2,400 Shahed-136 loitering munitions, according to Ukraine’s intelligence services.
Volodymyr Zelensky states this in a statement published on his website.
It says: “According to our intelligence, Russia ordered 2,400 ‘Shaheds’ alone from Iran.”
ICYMI: ‘US could assassinate Putin if he uses nuclear weapons’
The US could assassinate Vladimir Putin if Russia uses a nuclear weapon in its conflict with Ukraine, former National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed.
Mr Bolton, a Republican who served under Donald Trump, made the statement during an interview with Andrew Marr on LBC News.
The former US Ambassador to the United Nations said that the Russian leader needed to understand that while it “might not happen the next day...he will be held accountable.”
Read the full story here by Graeme Massie
US could assassinate Putin if Russia uses nuclear weapon in Ukraine, says John Bolton
‘You can ask Qasem Soleimani in Iran what happens when we decide somebody is a threat to the US’
Biden: ‘Putin normally rational but totally miscalculated war’
Joe Biden said he believes Vladimir Putin is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine.
In a rare televised interview, the US president told CNN: “I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly.”
He added: “I think ... he thought he was going to be welcomed with open arms, that this was the home of Mother Russia in Kyiv, and that where he was going to be welcomed, and I think he just totally miscalculated.”
Another four HIMARS units arrive in Ukraine from US
Ukraine has received another four high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) sent by the US.
Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted: “Four additional HIMARS from our American partners have arrived!
“I thank Joe Biden, Lloyd Austin III, and the American people.”
