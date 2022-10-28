Ukraine news - live: Russia finishes moving civilians from Kherson as battle looms
At least 70,000 people have been moved out of the city
The civilian departures organised by Russia’s Armed Forces in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson have been completed, Russian officials announced.
At least 70,000 civilians have been moved out of the city, in what Kyiv has called “forced deportations” ahead of a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army.
“We’re preparing Kherson for defence,” said Russian militia commander Alexander Khodakovsky.
“We’re taking the civilian population out, in many ways untying our hands.”
Kherson is one of four areas Russia annexed following its invasion of Ukraine in late February.
However, Ukrainian troops have progressively advanced their way into recapturing the territory on the banks of the Dnipro river.
Sergei Aksyonov, the head of Russian-annexed Crimea, said: “The work on organising the departure of residents has been completed.”
He added that the residents of occupied authorities have been moved to “safe regions of Russia”, including other areas of Ukraine under Russian control, as well as Russia itself.
Canada to sell bonds to support Ukraine and impose new Russian sanctions, says Trudeau
Canada will sell a government-backed, five-year bond to raise money for Ukraine and it will impose new sanctions on 35 Russian individuals, including Gazprom executives, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
“Canadians will now be able to go to major banks to purchase their sovereignty bonds which will mature after five years with interest,” Trudeau said at a meeting of the Congress of Ukrainian Canadians in Winnipeg.
“These funds will go to support the government of Ukraine so they can to continue to support the Ukrainian people,” he said.
In pictures: Iranians in Ukraine protest Russia's use of drones
Members of the Iranian community in Ukraine took part in a protest on Friday in central Kyiv to show solidarity with the Ukrainians and protest against the Russians' use of Iranian-made drones to strike Ukraine.
Russia has been using Iranian-made drones in recent attacks on Ukraine. The US and Western allies have accused Iran of supplying Moscow with the drones, but Iran continues to deny the allegations.
‘Partial mobilisation’ Russia announced in September completed, says defence minister
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday said that the “partial mobilisation” Russia announced in September was complete.
Speaking at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin broadcast on state television, Shoigu said that 82,000 mobilised recruits were in the conflict zone, with a further 218,000 in training.
Blackouts back in Kyiv as war takes multiple fronts
Ukrainian authorities have announced further rolling blackouts in and around the country’s largest cities amid ongoing Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure.
The press service of Ukrenergo, the sole operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, said in a statement that “emergency outages” of four hours a day or more had resumed in the Kyiv region.
The capital region’s governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram on Friday that residents could expect to see “tougher and longer” power outages compared to earlier in the war.
More than 3,700 citizens evacuated from dangerous areas of Ukraine in past month
More than 3,700 people, including 614 children, were evacuated regions in Ukraine under attack between 17 September and 23 October, the Ukrainian President’s office has said.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office, said: “As of now, evacuation is underway from territories where active hostilities are taking place. Over the past month, 3,719 people, including 614 children, 216 persons with disabilities, were evacuated.”
He urged residents in dangerous regions to not delay evacuation and warned that the Russian military was doing everything possible to ensure Ukrainian civilians remained without electricity, gas and water supply this winter.
Ukraine needs $38 billion a year for post-war reconstruction, says finance minister
The Ukrainian government can take the funds required for Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction from the state budget, but it has to look for other sources too, said Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko.
“We are currently looking for resources for critical recovery... We are talking about roughly $38 billion a year,” Minister Serhii Marchenko told Suspilne, Ukraine’s national public broadcaster.
A report by the World Bank, the Ukrainian government and the European Commission published last month suggested it would cost nearly $350 billion (£303 bn) to rebuild the country.
Lithuanian electricity operator sends aid to rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure
Lithuania’s electricity transmission system operator Litgrid has sent about €100,000 (£86,000) worth of equipment to Ukraine to help repair its electrical substations and gas pipelines damaged by Russian strikes.
“In view of Russia’s targeted destruction of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Litgrid and Amber Grid have urgently shipped equipment worth almost EUR 100,000 to repair damaged electricity substations and gas pipelines. The aid will be channeled through the NGO Blue/Yellow,” the operator tweeted.
Since 10 October, Russia has been attacking Ukraine in an attempt to damage the country’s crucial infrastructure.
Zelensky honours soldiers who died during liberation of Ukraine from Nazi invaders
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kyiv’s Eternal Glory Park on the 78th anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazis from Ukraine.
According to to a statement released by his office, he said: “The liberation of Ukraine from the Nazis on the 247th day of our struggle (against the Russian invasion) becomes a symbol: the liberation of our Ukraine definitely becomes the result of our struggle.
“One way or another, our land always becomes free. Resistance becomes pride. Struggle becomes victory. And Ukraine becomes united.”
He added that evil always begins in the same way, acts in the same way, and ends in the same way.
The President’s Office recalled that the expulsion of the Nazis from Ukraine lasted almost 700 days, beginning on 18 December 1942 and going on until 28 October 1944.
28 October marks the Day of Liberation of Ukraine from the Nazi Invaders.
Poll: Over half of Ukrainians believe events in their country going in the right direction
Around 51 per cent of Ukrainians believe the events in their country are developing in the right direction, according to a nationwide survey conducted by a Ukrainian think tank, the Razumkov Centre.
“In the conditions of war, more than half of the population - 51 per cent - believe that the events in Ukraine are now developing in the right direction,” Andrii Bychenko, director of the sociological service at the centre said.
“The paradox of this result lies not only in the optimism that the respondents show during the war but also in the fact that in peacetime, society very rarely shows such optimism.”
Furthermore, 80 per cent of people believe that Ukraine will overcome its difficulties.
The survey showed that more than 90 per cent of citizens trust Ukraine’s Armed Forces to a certain or complete extent, while more than 80 per cent of Ukrainians trust the president and have a low level of trust in political parties and courts.
10 civilians killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine over past day
A total of 10 civilians were killed and 12 injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine over the past day, said the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Telegram.
Nine civilians were killed (five bodies were discovered of those killed earlier) and nine injured in the Donetsk region; one killed and three injured in the Zaporizhzhia region.
