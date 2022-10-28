✕ Close Vladimir Putin accuses West of seeking ‘global domination’ through ‘dirty game’ in Ukraine

The civilian departures organised by Russia’s Armed Forces in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson have been completed, Russian officials announced.

At least 70,000 civilians have been moved out of the city, in what Kyiv has called “forced deportations” ahead of a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army.

“We’re preparing Kherson for defence,” said Russian militia commander Alexander Khodakovsky.

“We’re taking the civilian population out, in many ways untying our hands.”

Kherson is one of four areas Russia annexed following its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

However, Ukrainian troops have progressively advanced their way into recapturing the territory on the banks of the Dnipro river.

Sergei Aksyonov, the head of Russian-annexed Crimea, said: “The work on organising the departure of residents has been completed.”

He added that the residents of occupied authorities have been moved to “safe regions of Russia”, including other areas of Ukraine under Russian control, as well as Russia itself.