The Kremlin has warned that a war between Russia and Nato is “inevitable” if Kyiv’s Western allies send its forces into Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, was addressing comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday in which he said he “could not rule out” sending Nato forces to Ukraine.

Asked about Macron’s remarks, Peskov told reporters: “The very fact of discussing the possibility of sending certain contingents to Ukraine from Nato countries is a very important new element.”

Asked how Russia would respond if foreign troops did enter the war, Peskov added that war with Nato “wouldn’t be likely but inevitable”.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said that the alliance has no plans to send troops into Ukraine, while the Polish and Czech leaders have said they, too, have no intention of supplying soldiers.

Meanwhile, Putin recreated a military district on Monday the sole intention of which appears to be maintaining a force presence against Nato’s more than 1,000-mile northeastern border.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested this showed Putin is “preparing for long-term war with Nato”.