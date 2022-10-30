✕ Close Ukrainians queue for water after Russians cut off city’s main supply

Russia is suspending the UN-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine which has eased global food supply shortages, after it accused Kyiv of carrying out drone attacks on its Black Sea fleet.

Moscow also accused personnel from Britain’s Royal Navy of helping Ukraine to plan the alleged attack on its fleet at Sevastopol, and of involvement in the explosions which blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month – giving no evidence for either claim.

Vladimir Putin’s defence ministry said: “According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year - blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.”

Meanwhile, the civilian evacuations organised by Russia’s military in Kherson have been completed, with at least 70,000 civilians moved from the city – in what Kyiv labels “forced deportations – as Moscow prepares for a major battle there,

“We’re preparing Kherson for defence,” said Russian militia commander Alexander Khodakovsky. “We’re taking the civilian population out, in many ways untying our hands.”