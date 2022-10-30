Ukraine news – live: Russia halts Black Sea grain deal after ‘drone attack’ on fleet
Putin’s defence ministry claims British Navy personnel helped Kyiv plan attack in Crimea
Ukrainians queue for water after Russians cut off city’s main supply
Russia is suspending the UN-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine which has eased global food supply shortages, after it accused Kyiv of carrying out drone attacks on its Black Sea fleet.
Moscow also accused personnel from Britain’s Royal Navy of helping Ukraine to plan the alleged attack on its fleet at Sevastopol, and of involvement in the explosions which blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month – giving no evidence for either claim.
Vladimir Putin’s defence ministry said: “According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year - blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.”
Meanwhile, the civilian evacuations organised by Russia’s military in Kherson have been completed, with at least 70,000 civilians moved from the city – in what Kyiv labels “forced deportations – as Moscow prepares for a major battle there,
“We’re preparing Kherson for defence,” said Russian militia commander Alexander Khodakovsky. “We’re taking the civilian population out, in many ways untying our hands.”
Kyiv braces for longer power cuts
Ukrainian authorities announced further rolling blackouts in and around the country’s largest cities amid ongoing Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure.
“Emergency outages” of four hours a day or more resumed in the Kyiv region, the press service of Ukrenergo, the sole operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, said yesterday.
The capital region’s governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram that residents could expect to see “tougher and longer” power outages compared to earlier in the war.
UN chief urges extension of Ukraine-Russia grain deal
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices.
He is also calling for other countries, mainly in the west, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertiliser exports.
The UN chief’s spokesman said on Friday that Guterres underlines the urgency of renewing the deal so as “to contribute to food security across the world.”
Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of grain around the globe. The agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July is due to expire on 19 November.
Russia’s UN ambassador said on Wednesday that before Moscow discusses a renewal
“Russia needs to see the export of its grain and fertilizers in the world market, which has never happened since the beginning of the deal.”
Mr Guterres says the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports from three Black Sea ports “has significantly contributed to lower prices of wheat and other commodities.”
Russia finishes moving civilians from Kherson as battle looms
Russia says it has “completed” an operation to move civilians out of the occupied southern city of Kherson ahead of an expected battle with advancing Ukrainian forces.
At least 70,000 civilians are said to have crossed to the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro river, in what Ukraine has called forced deportations.
“We’re preparing Kherson for defence,” one Russian militia commander said.
Kherson is one of the four partially-occupied regions that Russia has annexed since its invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Russia ends mobilisation after thousands flee
Russia announced yesterday it had finished calling up reservists to fight in Ukraine, having drafted hundreds of thousands of people in a month, with more than a quarter of them already sent to the battlefield.
The announcement appears to bring to a close a divisive mobilisation drive - Russia’s first since World War Two - which had seen tens of thousands of men flee the country and gave rise to the first sustained public protests against the war.
“The task set by you of (mobilising) 300,000 people has been completed. No further measures are planned,” defence minister Sergei Shoigu told president Vladimir Putin at a televised meeting in the Kremlin.
He said 82,000 had already been sent to the combat zone and the rest were training.
Both men, however, acknowledged “problems” in the early days of the call-up. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he doubted Moscow was finished calling soldiers up.
Russian forces “are so poorly prepared and equipped, so brutally used by their command, that it allows us to presume that very soon Russia may need a new wave of people to send to the war,” Mr Zelenskiy said in his nightly televised address.
The mobilisation which Putin ordered last month after his forces suffered major setbacks on the battlefield was the first time most Russians faced a direct personal impact from the “special military operation” launched in February.
‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.
“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.
Jonathan Landay has more:
‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany
In recent weeks, Putin has escalated the war in Ukraine
Ukraine needs $38bn a year for post-war reconstruction, says finance minister
The Ukrainian government can take the funds required for Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction from the state budget, but it has to look for other sources too, said finance minister Serhii Marchenko.
“We are currently looking for resources for critical recovery...We are talking about roughly $38bn a year,” mnister Serhii Marchenko told Suspilne, Ukraine’s national public broadcaster.
A report by the World Bank, the Ukrainian government and the European Commission published last month suggested it would cost nearly $350bn (£303bn) to rebuild the country.
Canada sanctions more Russians and offers bonds for Ukraine
Canada‘s government has announced it is imposing sanctions on 35 more Russians in response to that country’s invasion of Ukraine and issuing bonds that individuals can purchase to support the Ukrainian government.
Prime minister Justin Trudeau said the group being sanctioned includes leaders of Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom and six energy sector entities.
“As Russia continues its illegal and unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine, Canada will continue to support the Ukrainian government and people,” Mr Trudeau said in a statement.
'We’ll freeze to death’: Ukraine calls for blankets and generators ahead of dark winters
Kyiv’s mayor has urged the world to send blankets and generators to Ukraine as the capital region braces for longer power cuts amid Russia’s continued attacks on its energy infrastructure.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned the country is on the verge of another humanitarian crisis in an interview with The Telegraph and urged allies to send blankets, generators, and winter clothes.
“We are doing everything we can do to save the lives of our people and to protect them,” he was quoted by the newspaper as saying. “But this winter will definitely be a huge challenge for us.”
On Tuesday, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshschuk warned Ukrainian refugees in other countries to not return home until Spring. Yesterday, president Zelensky said the lights are out in 40 per cent of Kyiv.
Russian troops kill three civilians in the Donetsk region
“On October 28, the Russians killed three civilians in the Donetsk region: two in Kurdiumivka and one in Pivnichne. Eight people were wounded yesterday,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, wrote in a post on Telegram.
He added that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
