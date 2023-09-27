Ukraine-Russia war – live: Top admiral Viktor Sokolov ‘seen in second video’ after Kyiv claimed he was killed
Ukraine claimed Viktor Sokolov was among 34 officers killed in missile strike on Black Sea Fleet’s HQ
Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin
Black Sea fleet commander Viktor Sokolov has appeared in a second video aired on Russian TV, days after Ukraine claimed he was killed in a missile strike on Sevastopol.
A TV station run by Russia’s defence ministry showed an interview with the commander on Wednesday saying the fleet was performing successfully, although it was unclear from his comments whether the clip was filmed after Ukraine’s missile strike on 22 September.
Ukraine’s special forces said on Monday that Mr Sokolov and 33 other officers were killed in the missile strike carried out on the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters in Crimea.
The new video comes after Russia’s defence ministry released another clip on Tuesday, appearing to show Mr Sokolov on a video conference call with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. It also remains unclear when this video was recorded.
Ukraine is now saying it is working to “clarify” earlier reports that he had died. Russia has not yet directly confirmed or denied the claims.
Black Sea fleet admiral ‘seen in second video’ since claims he was ‘killed'
A second video of the Black Sea fleet commander and Russian top general, Viktor Sokolov, was shown on Russian TV on Wednesday, raising doubts over Ukraine’s claim that they ‘killed’ him in Sevastopol attack.
It comes after Russia’s defence ministry released another video on Tuesday, appearing to show Sokolov on a video conference call with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. It remains unclear when the video was recorded.
A television station run by Russia’s defence ministry showed a video interview with Black Sea Fleet commander Viktor Sokolov on Wednesday, days after Ukraine claimed he had been killed in a missile strike on Russian navy headquarters in Crimea.
In the video, Sokolov says the Black Sea Fleet is performing successfully. It was unclear from his comments whether the clip was filmed after Ukraine’s missile strike on Sept 22, Reuters reports.
Russian MoD reportedly recruiting former Wagner troops
The Russian ministry of defence (MoD) is reportedly recruiting former Wagner troops, according to US based war monitoring think-tank.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported that former Wagner personnel that left the organisation with founder Andrey Troshev after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed rebellion have joined the MoD-affiliated “Redut” and “Volunteer Corps” private military companies (PMCs).
They cite a Russian military blogger, who also claims the former Wagner troops have already begun to be redeployed to new units in the Bakhmut area of Ukraine.
The milblogger also claimed that Troshev is trying to recruit Wagner personnel who are currently operating in Belarus, Africa, and the Middle East for Russian MoD-affiliated PMCs, according to the ISW.
How the Wagner Group's armed uprising almost toppled Vladimir Putin
For 36 hours, Russian president appeared to be on the brink as Yevgeny Prigozhin's mercenary fighters left frontline in Ukraine to occupy Rostov-on-Don and march on Moscow
Ukrainian forces 'enjoy success' near Bakhmut as Putin deploys reserves
Ukrainian troops “enjoyed success” in villages near Bakhmut, a key town seized by Russian forces in May after some of the heaviest fighting in the 19-month-old war.
Ilia Yevlash, spokesperson for Ukraine’s forces in the east, told national television that Russia trained fire on Ukrainian soldiers 580 times on this front and used aircraft four times.
Ukrainian forces 'enjoy success' near Bakhmut as Putin deploys reserves
Ukrainian forces 'knocking out enemy', spokesperson in eastern Ukraine says
New video of ‘dead’ Russian Black Sea fleet commander raises doubts over Ukraine’s claim
A top Russian naval officer who Ukraine claimed was killed in a missile strike has been seen in a new video released by Russia, sparking confusion among the war-hit country’s officials.
Ukraine’s special forces on Monday had claimed Russian admiral Viktor Sokolov and 33 other officers were killed in a missile strike carried out on the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol in Crimea.
The video released by Russia’s defence ministry on Tuesday, however, showed Black Sea Fleet commander Sokolov appearing on a video conference call with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. It remains unclear when the video was recorded.
Watch the video below:
Russian aircraft strikes Ukraine
A russian aircraft has struck Ukraine in the early hours of the morning.
Suspilne, Ukraine’s national broadaster said in a morning news round-up that at 5am, a Russian military aircraft struck near Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.
They reported on the social media platform Telegram that information about the consequences of the attack is being “clarified”.
Russia target Ukraine with ‘heavy artillery’ overnight
Ukraine say Russian troops shelled the Nikpol district of Dnipropetrovsk overnight.
Suspilne, Ukraine’s national broadcaster, said in a post on Telegram that six houses, a private enterprise,a car, power lines were also damaged.
They added that the ‘heavy artillery’ used has injured at least two people so far.
Kyiv expecting ‘good news’
As Russian reportedly sends in new troops to reinforce the ‘overstretched’ frontline, Ukraine say they are expecting ‘good news’.
A spokesman for Ukraine’s troops in the south, Oleksandr Shtupun, told the news site Espreso TV that Ukrainian troops were digging in and poised to move on the village of Verbove as part of their advance to the Sea of Azov.
“I believe we will soon have good news,” Shtupun said.
A VDV-affiliated source reported that Ukrainian forces broke into Verbove on 22 September and continued attacking the settlement with armoured vehicles as of Sunday, as per The Institute for the Study of War think-tank.
It was reported by the think-tank that the source said Ukrainian forces had occupied half of the area by September 24.
Moscow deploys more troops to ‘overstretched’ front line.
Moscow has deployed more troops to their ‘overstretched’ front line, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The MoD says that following the creation of Russia’s 25th Combined Arms Army (25 CAA), which was reportedly seen in Ukraine for the first time in August, Moscow has deployed them to reinforce under-defended areas on the frontline.
“[The] 67th Motor Rifle Division and 164th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade are reported to be fighting on the front in a sector west of Severodonetsk and Kreminna, along the border between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts,” the MoD said.
They suggest that this makes a fresh offensive from Russian forces unlikely, as they were not deployed en masse to one area.
The MoD said: “With 25 CAA apparently being deployed piecemeal to reinforce the over-stretched line, a concerted new Russian offensive is less likely over the coming weeks.”
Putin unrecognisable in shell suit with full head of hair in uncovered 1990s video
Previously unseen home video footage shows a younger, untidy and awkward-looking Vladimir Putin socialising and playing table tennis during a visit to Finland around three decades ago.
The rare clip, obtained by Finnish outlet Yle, shows the future Russian president dressed in a shellsuit playing darts and eating with other guests at a hospitality venue near Helsinki.
According to sources spoken to by Yle, the Finnish broadcasting company, the video was shot around a May Day holiday in the early 90s.
Matt Mathers reports:
Putin unrecognisable in shell suit with full head of hair in uncovered 1990s video
Russian president Putin sports a longer haircut and can be seen playing ping pong, eating and socialising with other guests at a hospitality venue in Finland
