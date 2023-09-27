Jump to content

Liveupdated1695806418

Ukraine-Russia war – live: Top admiral Viktor Sokolov ‘seen in second video’ after Kyiv claimed he was killed

Ukraine claimed Viktor Sokolov was among 34 officers killed in missile strike on Black Sea Fleet’s HQ

Athena Stavrou,Martha McHardy
Wednesday 27 September 2023 10:20
Comments

Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin

Black Sea fleet commander Viktor Sokolov has appeared in a second video aired on Russian TV, days after Ukraine claimed he was killed in a missile strike on Sevastopol.

A TV station run by Russia’s defence ministry showed an interview with the commander on Wednesday saying the fleet was performing successfully, although it was unclear from his comments whether the clip was filmed after Ukraine’s missile strike on 22 September.

Ukraine’s special forces said on Monday that Mr Sokolov and 33 other officers were killed in the missile strike carried out on the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters in Crimea.

The new video comes after Russia’s defence ministry released another clip on Tuesday, appearing to show Mr Sokolov on a video conference call with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. It also remains unclear when this video was recorded.

Ukraine is now saying it is working to “clarify” earlier reports that he had died. Russia has not yet directly confirmed or denied the claims.

1695804058

Black Sea fleet admiral ‘seen in second video’ since claims he was ‘killed'

A second video of the Black Sea fleet commander and Russian top general, Viktor Sokolov, was shown on Russian TV on Wednesday, raising doubts over Ukraine’s claim that they ‘killed’ him in Sevastopol attack.

It comes after Russia’s defence ministry released another video on Tuesday, appearing to show Sokolov on a video conference call with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. It remains unclear when the video was recorded.

A television station run by Russia’s defence ministry showed a video interview with Black Sea Fleet commander Viktor Sokolov on Wednesday, days after Ukraine claimed he had been killed in a missile strike on Russian navy headquarters in Crimea.

In the video, Sokolov says the Black Sea Fleet is performing successfully. It was unclear from his comments whether the clip was filmed after Ukraine’s missile strike on Sept 22, Reuters reports.

Athena Stavrou27 September 2023 09:40
1695806418

Russian MoD reportedly recruiting former Wagner troops

The Russian ministry of defence (MoD) is reportedly recruiting former Wagner troops, according to US based war monitoring think-tank.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported that former Wagner personnel that left the organisation with founder Andrey Troshev after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed rebellion have joined the MoD-affiliated “Redut” and “Volunteer Corps” private military companies (PMCs).

They cite a Russian military blogger, who also claims the former Wagner troops have already begun to be redeployed to new units in the Bakhmut area of Ukraine.

The milblogger also claimed that Troshev is trying to recruit Wagner personnel who are currently operating in Belarus, Africa, and the Middle East for Russian MoD-affiliated PMCs, according to the ISW.

You can read more about the Wagner rebellion here:

How the Wagner Group’s armed uprising almost toppled Vladimir Putin

For 36 hours, Russian president appeared to be on the brink as Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary fighters left frontline in Ukraine to occupy Rostov-on-Don and march on Moscow

Athena Stavrou27 September 2023 10:20
1695805218

Ukrainian forces 'enjoy success' near Bakhmut as Putin deploys reserves

Ukrainian troops “enjoyed success” in villages near Bakhmut, a key town seized by Russian forces in May after some of the heaviest fighting in the 19-month-old war.

Ilia Yevlash, spokesperson for Ukraine’s forces in the east, told national television that Russia trained fire on Ukrainian soldiers 580 times on this front and used aircraft four times.

You can read more from The Independent on this here:

Ukrainian forces ‘enjoy success’ near Bakhmut as Putin deploys reserves

Ukrainian forces ‘knocking out enemy’, spokesperson in eastern Ukraine says

Athena Stavrou27 September 2023 10:00
1695802218

New video of ‘dead’ Russian Black Sea fleet commander raises doubts over Ukraine’s claim

A top Russian naval officer who Ukraine claimed was killed in a missile strike has been seen in a new video released by Russia, sparking confusion among the war-hit country’s officials.

Ukraine’s special forces on Monday had claimed Russian admiral Viktor Sokolov and 33 other officers were killed in a missile strike carried out on the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol in Crimea.

The video released by Russia’s defence ministry on Tuesday, however, showed Black Sea Fleet commander Sokolov appearing on a video conference call with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. It remains unclear when the video was recorded.

Watch the video below:

Russia releases video of Black Sea Fleet commander day after Ukraine claimed he was dead
Athena Stavrou27 September 2023 09:10
1695801053

Russian aircraft strikes Ukraine

A russian aircraft has struck Ukraine in the early hours of the morning.

Suspilne, Ukraine’s national broadaster said in a morning news round-up that at 5am, a Russian military aircraft struck near Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

They reported on the social media platform Telegram that information about the consequences of the attack is being “clarified”.

Athena Stavrou27 September 2023 08:50
1695799853

Russia target Ukraine with ‘heavy artillery’ overnight

Ukraine say Russian troops shelled the Nikpol district of Dnipropetrovsk overnight.

Suspilne, Ukraine’s national broadcaster, said in a post on Telegram that six houses, a private enterprise,a car, power lines were also damaged.

They added that the ‘heavy artillery’ used has injured at least two people so far.

Athena Stavrou27 September 2023 08:30
1695798653

Kyiv expecting ‘good news’

As Russian reportedly sends in new troops to reinforce the ‘overstretched’ frontline, Ukraine say they are expecting ‘good news’.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s troops in the south, Oleksandr Shtupun, told the news site Espreso TV that Ukrainian troops were digging in and poised to move on the village of Verbove as part of their advance to the Sea of Azov.

“I believe we will soon have good news,” Shtupun said.

A VDV-affiliated source reported that Ukrainian forces broke into Verbove on 22 September and continued attacking the settlement with armoured vehicles as of Sunday, as per The Institute for the Study of War think-tank.

It was reported by the think-tank that the source said Ukrainian forces had occupied half of the area by September 24.

Athena Stavrou27 September 2023 08:10
1695797499

Moscow deploys more troops to ‘overstretched’ front line.

Moscow has deployed more troops to their ‘overstretched’ front line, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The MoD says that following the creation of Russia’s 25th Combined Arms Army (25 CAA), which was reportedly seen in Ukraine for the first time in August, Moscow has deployed them to reinforce under-defended areas on the frontline.

“[The] 67th Motor Rifle Division and 164th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade are reported to be fighting on the front in a sector west of Severodonetsk and Kreminna, along the border between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts,” the MoD said.

They suggest that this makes a fresh offensive from Russian forces unlikely, as they were not deployed en masse to one area.

The MoD said: “With 25 CAA apparently being deployed piecemeal to reinforce the over-stretched line, a concerted new Russian offensive is less likely over the coming weeks.”

Russia have reportedly deployed new troops to under-defended areas on the frontline

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Athena Stavrou27 September 2023 07:51
1695790800

Putin unrecognisable in shell suit with full head of hair in uncovered 1990s video

Previously unseen home video footage shows a younger, untidy and awkward-looking Vladimir Putin socialising and playing table tennis during a visit to Finland around three decades ago.

The rare clip, obtained by Finnish outlet Yle, shows the future Russian president dressed in a shellsuit playing darts and eating with other guests at a hospitality venue near Helsinki.

According to sources spoken to by Yle, the Finnish broadcasting company, the video was shot around a May Day holiday in the early 90s.

Matt Mathers reports:

Putin unrecognisable in shell suit with full head of hair in uncovered 1990s video

Russian president Putin sports a longer haircut and can be seen playing ping pong, eating and socialising with other guests at a hospitality venue in Finland

Martha Mchardy27 September 2023 06:00
1695787200

Latest pictures from the frontline in Ukraine

The frontline in the Donetsk region

(REUTERS)

Ukrainian servicemen of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade 'Edelveis' of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fire a 2S1 Gvozdika self propelled howitzer towards Russian troops

(REUTERS)

Troops on the frontline in the Donetsk region

(REUTERS)

A soldier on the frontline in the Donetsk region

(REUTERS)
Martha Mchardy27 September 2023 05:00

