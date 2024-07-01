✕ Close Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Russian forces have used more than 800 glide bombs in the past week to hit Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky said last night. Ukraine’s war-time president shared photos of the Russian strikes on the besieged country’s cities – Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Odesa, Sumy, Kherson, Donetsk and Kharkiv.

“This week alone, Russia has used more than 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. Against our cities and communities, against our people, against everything that makes life normal,” he said on X.

He said this after Russia struck Ukraine’s two largest cities yesterday, with missile fragments falling on a suburban Kyiv apartment building and a guided bomb killing one person in Kharkiv. An eight-month-old infant was injured in the bombing in Kharkiv, officials said.

Mr Zelensky has renewed his call for more long-range weapons after seven people were killed in a Russian strike the previous day.

Western allies have already supplied Ukraine with long-range weapons – including Scalp missiles from France, Storm Shadow from the UK and ATACMS from the US – as well as US-made Patriot air defence systems.