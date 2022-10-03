Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.
He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman” – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.
“This week, the largest part of the [battlefield] reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defence operation,” Mr Zelensky said.
The US and Nato welcomed Ukraine’s territorial win against Russia in the seven-month old war.
The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Vladimir Putin.
The recapture of Lyman demonstrated that Ukraine is capable of dislodging Russian forces, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said.
Meanwhile, the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog has called for the release of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s director general. Mr Zelensky said the top official has been abducted by Russia.
Russian city sends back half of mobilised men, commissar fired - governor
At least half of the freshly mobilised army personnel have been sent home in the Russian city of Khabarovsk as they did not meet the draft criteria, the regional governor said today.
Officials also fired the military commissar of the city, he added.
“In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices,” said Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia’s far east, in a video post on the Telegram messaging app.
He added: “About half of them we returned home as they did not meet the selection criteria for entering the military service.”
The removal of the commissar, Yuri Laiko, would not affect the mobilisation plan set out by Vladimir Putin, he said.
Reclaiming Crimea ‘feels inevitable’, says top Ukrainian official
The top Ukrainian official for Crimea has said that she and her team are actively planning for the reversal of eight years of Russian rule on the annexed peninsula.
“This is moment X. Right now everything is happening in a way that it feels inevitable,” Tamila Tasheva, the permanent representative of the president of Ukraine in the autonomous republic of Crimea, told The Guardian.
“It may not happen tomorrow, but I think it will be much quicker than I thought a year ago,” she said.
There are currently no military indications that Ukraine is close to recapturing its former territory, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.
Ukraine takes back territory in two more regions claimed by Russia in ‘pseudo-referendums’, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky announced Ukrainian troops have reclaimed two settlements over the weekend in the Kherson oblast, which was claimed by Russia at the end of last week in an illegal land-grab.
“This week, the largest part of the reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defence operation. The story of the liberation of Lyman in the Donetsk region has now become the most popular in the media. But the successes of our soldiers are not limited to Lyman,” Mr Zelensky said in his late night address on Sunday.
He said that when the Ukrainian flag is returned to places where pseudo-referendums were held, “no one remembers the Russian farce with some pieces of paper and some annexations”.
“Except, of course, the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine. Because everyone who is involved in any elements of aggression against our state will be accountable for it,” Mr Zelensky warned.
Ukraine marked a significant territorial success on Sunday after it fully cleared the Lyman city of Russian forces and claimed control over the territory.
