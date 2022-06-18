Ukraine news – live: Volodymyr Zelensky visits ‘brave men’ on front line
Zelensky also visits hospital and building destroyed in deadly attack in Black Sea port city
Ukraine’s president has visited soldiers on the front line in the south of his country under siege, calling them “brave men” who are “working flat out”.
Volodymyr Zelensky made a trip to Mykolaiv, where he went to see troops in the region and the Black Port city itself.
In his trademark khaki t-shirt, the president handed out medals and posed for selfies with the servicemen in what appeared to be an underground shelter, according to a video posted to Telegram.
He said: “We will definitely hold out! We will definitely win!”
Mr Zelensky was also seen visiting a hospital in Mykolaiv, as well a destroyed regional administration building, where a rocket killed 37 in late March.
Russian forces reached the outskirts of the city at the start of the same month but were driven back to the eastern and southern edges of the region, where fighting is ongoing.
Zelensky visits hospital Mykolaiv
On his trip to Mykolaiv region, Volodymyr Zelensky also visited the city itself.
His office said he inspected the destroyed regional administration building, where 37 people were killed in late March when a missile blasted through it.
He also visited a hospital and awarded honours for bravery to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych and Governor Vitaliy Kim for their work during the four months of Russia’s invasion, his office said in a separate statement.
Pictures: Zelensky meets soldiers in Black Sea port city
Here are some more images of Volodymyr Zelensky meeting troops in Mykolaiv:
Ukrainian medic freed by Russian troops
A celebrated Ukrainian medic whose footage was smuggled out of the besieged city of Mariupol by an Associated Press team was freed by Russian forces on Friday, three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city. Yuliia Paievska is known in Ukraine as her nickname Taira. Using a body camera, she recorded 256 gigabytes of her team’s efforts over two weeks to save the wounded, including both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.
Ukraine’s president said he was “grateful” for everyone who worked to set Taira free.
“We will keep working to free everyone,” Volodymr Zelensky said.
Zelensky visits Mykolaiv
Ukraine’s president has visited the southern city of Mykolaiv during a working trip to the region, his office said in a statement on Saturday.
“The president inspected the building of the Mykolaiv regional state administration which was destroyed as a result of a missile strike by Russian forces,” it said.
Banner flown above Cambridge college
In other news, a banner in support of Ukraine has been tied between the two spires on King’s College Chapel at the University of Cambridge:
Ukraine banner attached to chapel at University of Cambridge’s King’s College
A spokesperson for the college said it was ‘fully supportive’ of the sentiment.
Watch: Boris Johnson on Ukraine and Eurovision
Boris Johnson has said Ukraine should hold the Eurovision song contest next year.
Watch here:
Putin victory would be ‘catastrophe’, Johnson says
Boris Johnson has said the West must continue to support the Ukrainians as they seek to recover territory seized by Russia, saying it would a “catastrophe” if President Vladimir Putin was able to claim victory.
He also warned that Ukraine should not be encouraged to accept a “bad peace” which would simply be the prelude to a renewed Russian offensive.
PA
Rockets hit central Ukrainian city
Rockets have hit Ukraine‘s central city of Kryvyi Rih, according to local authorities.
The attacks on a southern district have led to at least two casualties, it said in posts on the messaging app Telegram.
Ukraine ‘should hold’ Eurovision next year, Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson also spoke about Eurovision - which Ukraine won, meaning the next one would be held there under current rules.
“I know we had a fantastic entry, I know we came second, I’d love it to be in this country, but the fact is they won and they deserve to have it,” the UK prime minister said said.
“I believe they can have it, they should have it and I believe Kyiv or any other safe Ukrainian city would be a fantastic place.”
It comes after authorities said it was starting discussions with the BBC about hosting it on Ukraine’s behalf.
