Ukraine-Russia news – latest: US drone crash incident a ‘provocation’, says Russian envoy to Washington
American UAV was ‘deliberately’ moving towards Russian territory with transponders turned off, says Kremlin
Russia views the incident involving one of its Su-27 fighter jets and a US military drone over the Black Sea as provocation, its ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has said, remarks published today show.
“The American UAV deliberately and provocatively was moving towards Russian territory with transponders turned off,” Mr Antonov said in remarks posted on his embassy’s website, referring to the drone as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
This comes as a US surveillance drone crashed into the Black Sea after it was intercepted by Russian fighter jets, Washington has said.
While there have been other such intercepts, the “reckless” incident was noteworthy because it was “unsafe and unprofessional” and caused the downing of a US aircraft, the White House said.
But Russia’s defence ministry claimed the drone went into the water as a result of its own “sharp manoeuvring”, adding: “The Russian fighters did not use their onboard weapons, did not come into contact with the UAV, and returned safely to their home airfield.”
Breaking: ‘Reckless’ Russian fighter jet forces down US Air Force drone flying over Black Sea
A Russian fighter jet has forced a US drone flying over international waters in the Black Sea out of the sky, according to US officials, my colleague Josh Marcus reports.
US Air Force General James B Hecker of the branch’s Europe command told CNN in a statement that a Russian Su-27 aircraft performed a “reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional” set of maneuvers, dumping fuel and damaging the propeller of a US Air Force MQ-9 “Reaper” drone, forcing US officials to bring the craft down.
Aircraft from both countries have operated over the Black Sea, which borders Russian and Ukraine, since the former fully invaded the latter in February 2022.
You can refresh our breaking story below for updates:
‘Reckless’ Russian fighter jet forces down US Air Force drone flying over Black Sea
US Air Force condemned alleged Russian interference
MPs urge government to ‘get serious’ about enforcing Russian sanctions
MPs have urged Rishi Sunak’s government to “get serious” about enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs as they complained only two fines have so far been issued, report Martina Bet, David Lynch and Ben Hatton.
Parliamentarians used a backbench business debate on the seizure of Russian assets in the Commons to criticise the government for its poor enforcement of the sanctions regime.
Labour former minister Liam Byrne said he had discovered there were 147 reports of a breach of the sanctions regime in 2022, after requesting information from the Treasury’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.
“Of 147 reports of a breach, there have been the grand total of two monetary fines, both to fintech companies,” the Birmingham Hodge Hill MP said.
He went on: “Despite the scale of sanctions enforcement, we have just two fines that total £86,000. Well, I tell the House this, £86,000 in fines is not going to do much to help us rebuild Ukraine.”
Ron DeSantis dismisses Ukraine war as ‘territorial dispute’
Florida governor Ron DeSantis told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s assault on its sovereignty was not in the United States’ national interest.
“While the US has many vital national interests – securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness within our military, achieving energy security and independence, and checking the economic, cultural, and military power of the Chinese Communist Party – becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them,” Mr DeSantis said in response to Mr Carlson’s question.
Read the full story here:
Ron DeSantis dismisses Ukraine war as ‘territorial dispute’
The Florida governor criticises the Biden administration’s ‘blank check’ for Ukraine and says it ‘distracts from our country’s most pressing challenges’
Zelensky’s fighters told to ‘inflict maximum possible damage’ on Russian forces
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Ukrainian forces have been asked to inflict as much attrition as possible to increase pressure on the Russian forces.
His remarks came after he held a meeting with the armed forces staff, including the commander-in-chief, intelligence, and commanders of directions.
“The main focus is on the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops and Bakhmut. There is a clear position of the entire Staff: to reinforce this direction, to inflict maximum possible damage upon the occupier,” Mr Zelensky said.
He added that Ukrainian General Tarnavsky then reported on the Tavria, which is part of the Donetsk and southern directions. “General Moskaliov reported on the situation for the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops. General Nayev reported on the North,” he added.
“Of course, we are constantly considering the supply of ammunition and weapons at the staff’s meetings. We are constantly working with our partners to increase pressure on Russia,” the war-time president said.
US summons Russian ambassador over drone incident
The United States has summoned Russia’s ambassador to Washington after a US surveillance drone fell into the Black Sea after being intercepted by Russian fighter jets.
While Moscow denied that its jets had come into contact with the drone, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that diplomat Anatoly Antonov had been summoned for a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
The US ambassador to Moscow has conveyed a strong message to Russia's foreign affairs ministry, while and U. officials have briefed allies and partners about the incident, Mr Price told reporters.
“We are engaging directly with the Russians, again at senior levels, to convey our strong objections to this unsafe, unprofessional intercept, which caused the downing of the unmanned US aircraft,” Mr Price said.
Drone crash incident a provocation, says Russia’s ambassador to US
Russia views the incident involving one of its Su-27 fighter jet and a US military drone over the Black Sea as provocation, its ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said today.
“The American UAV deliberately and provocatively was moving towards Russian territory with transponders turned off,” Mr Antonov said in remarks posted on his embassy’s website, referring to the drone as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
“We view this incident as a provocation,” he told Russian agencies yesterday after being summoned by the US State Department.
Moscow has also denied any contact with the drone and says that the aerial vehicle crashed after “sharp maneuvering”.
“The unacceptable activity of the US military in the close proximity to our borders is a cause for concern,” Mr Antonov said.
He added: “They are collecting intelligence, which is subsequently used by the Kyiv regime to strike at our armed forces and territory.”
Russia says US drone crash due to ‘sharp maneuver'
The Russian defence ministry said the US drone was flying near the Russian border and intruded in an area that was declared off limits by Russian authorities.
It claimed that “as a result of sharp maneuver, the US drone went into uncontrollable flight with a loss of altitude and collided with water surface” amid reports that Russian military scrambled fighters to intercept the American drone.
Russia has declared broad areas near Crimea off limits to flights.
The ministry said the Russian aircraft were scrambled to intercept the drone but did not use weapons on it or impact it.
Nations routinely operate in international airspace and waters, and no country can claim limits on territory outside of its own border.
What’s known – and not – about US-Russia military air crash
When a Russian fighter jet collided with a large US surveillance drone over the Black Sea yesterday, it was a rare but serious incident that triggered a US diplomatic protest and raised concerns about the possibility Russia could recover sensitive technology.
The US and Russian officials had conflicting accounts of the collision between the MQ-9 Reaper drone and the Russian Su-27 fighter jet — each blaming the other. But a Pentagon spokesperson raised the possibility that the defence department could eventually declassify and release video it has of the collision.
Read the full story here:
What's known — and not — about US-Russia military air crash
When a Russian fighter jet collided with a large U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, it was a rare but serious clash that triggered a U.S. diplomatic protest and raised concerns about the possibility Russia could recover sensitive technology
Kyiv ambassador Dame Melinda Simmons pays tribute to Ukraine during investiture
The UK’s ambassador to Ukraine said she was “channelling” the beleaguered nation by wearing blue and yellow at Buckingham Palace where she was made a dame, reports Ted Hennessey.
Melinda Simmons, the ambassador in Kyiv, said it was “extraordinary” to receive her honour from the King and an opportunity to highlight the ongoing Russian invasion.
Dame Melinda spoke to King Charles on Tuesday about the bravery of the Ukrainian people as she received her damehood for services to British foreign policy.
Kyiv ambassador Dame Melinda Simmons pays tribute to Ukraine during investiture
Dame Melinda spoke to Charles about the bravery of the Ukrainian people as she received her damehood for services to British foreign policy.
Russia should respect international airspace after US drone crash, says Wallace
British defence secretary Ben Wallace has urged Moscow to respect international airspace, after the United States said that Russia had caused one of its drones to crash into the Black Sea yesterday.
“The key here is that all parties respect international air space and we urge the Russians to do so,” Mr Wallace said.
He added: “The Americans have said they think it is unprofessional.”
A Russian Su-27 fighter jet fighter plane and a US military MQ-9 drone collided over Black Sea, making this the first such direct encounter between the two powers since Russia invaded Ukraine over a year ago and risks deepening tensions between Washington and Moscow.
Russia has dubbed the incident as provocation.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies