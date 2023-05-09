Ukraine-Russia war – live: Wagner says no ammunition from Putin ahead of Victory Day parade
Bakhmut fight will go on as mercenary chief says he does not want to ‘spoil’ celebrations
The leader of Russia’s Wagner Group mercenary forces has again accused the Kremlin of failing to send promised ammunition to the frontline.
Speaking as Russia prepared to mark its annual Victory Day with a parade through Moscow today, Yevgeny Prigozhin said he did not want his complaints to “spoil” the celebrations.
Yet in a video post on Telegram he withdrew comments from just hours earlier saying the requested supplies were on route to his forces in Bakhmut.
“The people who were supposed to fulfil the (shipment) orders have so far, over the past day, not fulfilled them,” Prigozhin said.
On the war front, Russian forces continued to drop missiles and lethal drones overnight on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, marking the 10th day of bombardments in a row.
Air raid sirens wailed across Ukrainian cities in the early hours of Tuesday, with more than two-third of Ukrainian cities under air raid alert.
Vladimir Putin will oversee the Moscow celebrations of the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War with a parade in Red Square amid tight security arrangements.
US to announce $1.2bn in military aid for Ukraine
The Biden administration is likely to announce a new $1.2bn (£9.5m) military aid package for Ukraine, packing in air defence systems, ammunition and funds for training, an official said.
Ukraine will receive 155-mm Howitzer ammunition, counter-drone ammunition, and funding for satellite imagery as well as various types of training in this tranche of aid, the official said.
The package is paid from Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funding which allows president Biden’s administration to buy weapons from industry rather than pull from US weapons stocks.
Ukraine’s air defence systems repel overnight attacks on Kyiv
Ukraine’s air defence systems are repelling Russian attacks on Kyiv, the capital city’s military administration said early today as air raid sirens wailed across the country in the small hours.
“Air defence systems are working on the outskirts of Kyiv,” the administration said on its Telegram.
This comes just a day after Russia launched its biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March.
Wagner says no sign of promised ammunition from Putin
Russia’s mercenary Wagner forces have not yet received the ammunition promised by Moscow, the group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said, backtracking on his previous comments from just hours earlier claiming that they were being supplied with promised weapons.
“The people who were supposed to fulfil the (shipment) orders have so far, over the past day, not fulfilled them,” Prigozhin said in a video post on Telegram.
However, he added that he does not want to “spoil” Russia’s grand Victory Day parade today and reserved more details on ammunition hunger for later.
Late yesterday, he had said preliminary data showed his troops were beginning to get the ammunition, while cautioning they had not “seen it in practice”.
Watch: Moment shell explodes in Bakhmut amid heavy fighting
Footage from a Ukrainian military drone shows the moment a shell exploded in the western part of embattled Ukrainian city Bakhmut.
The footage shows damaged buildings and heavy plumes of smoke rising over the city, which has been the focus of heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.
Reuters news agency verified the location from the buildings, road layout, and field, which matched satellite photography of the area.
Russia has intensified shelling of Bakhmut hoping to take it by Tuesday, Ukraine’s top general in charge of the defence of the besieged city said late on Sunday, vowing to do everything to prevent it.
Ukraine, Sudan conflicts fuel alarming surge in tuberculosis
Top UN officials and health industry leaders are trying to tackle an alarming surge in tuberculosis, which is now killing more people worldwide than Covid-19 or AIDS. Among the problems: a high number of cases in conflict zones, including Ukraine and Sudan, where it’s difficult to track down people with the disease and diagnose new sufferers (Edith Lederer writes).
Tuberculosis is the biggest infectious disease killer in the world today, taking the lives of around 4,400 people every day, including 700 children, Dr Lucica Ditiu, executive director of the Stop TB Partnership, said before a hearing Monday to prepare for a high-level meeting in late September during the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly.
Before Covid-19, which like TB is transmitted through the air, “we didn’t see very dramatic cases of TB,” she said, “but after Covid we saw a type of TB that we saw in … movies in which people spit blood and they are very weak, and so on.”
Ditiu said the economic impact of Covid and conflicts, first and foremost in Ukraine but now also in Sudan, are having “a huge impact” on efforts to treat people with TB and diagnose new cases.
Ukraine has the highest number of estimated people with TB in the European region – 34,000 – and also a high number with drug-resistant TB, she said at a news conference last week.
NYT takes Pulitzer prize for Ukraine reporting
The New York Times won the Pulitzer prize for international reporting for its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A Reuters team was named as a finalist in that category for a series exposing grave human-rights abuses by the Nigerian military against women and children during its long war with Islamist militants.
The Wall Street Journal won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting for revealing financial conflicts of interest among officials at dozens of federal agencies, the award administrator said on Monday.
The Los Angeles Times won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for revealing a secretly recorded conversation among city officials that included racist comments, while the Washington Post took home the national reporting award for her coverage of abortion after the US Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate a nationwide right to abortion.
The annual Pulitzers, first presented in 1917, are the most prestigious honours in US journalism.
Wagner group chief says ammunition arriving after furious rant
The head of Russia‘s mercenary Wagner group said on Monday that according to preliminary data his troops were beginning to receive the ammunition they needed, and reported heavy fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
“Today, the groups advanced a maximum of 130 metres (400 feet) ... Fierce fighting is going on, but the groups are continuing to advance,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message posted on social media.
“According to preliminary data, we are starting to receive ammunition. We have not (yet) seen it in practice.”
Mr Prigozhin last week posted a video of himself raging against military leaders in Moscow for what he claimed was an ammo shortage that had allowed many of his troops to die.
Russia bans jet skis and car sharing ahead of Victory Day
Russia enacted a major security clampdown ahead of Tuesday’s annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War, curbing the use of drones and car-sharing services in its largest cities amid its 14-month war with Ukraine.
At least 21 Russian cities cancelled May 9 military parades – the staple of Victory Day celebrations across Russia – for the first time in years, Russian media said.
Regional officials blamed unspecified “security concerns” or vaguely referred to “the current situation” for the restrictions and cancellations. It was not clear whether their decisions were taken in co-ordination with the Kremlin.
Last week, Russia – which has not witnessed the carnage experienced by Ukraine during the invasion – was rattled by ambiguous official reports that two Ukrainian drones flew into the heart of Moscow under the cover of darkness and reached the Kremlin before being shot down.
Media and local officials have blamed other sporadic drone attacks, especially targeting oil depots near the two countries’ border, on the Ukrainian military. Kyiv officials have declined to comment on such claims.
Italy ‘strongly recommends’ its citizens leave Ukraine by any means
Rome’s foreign ministry on Monday “strongly recommended” that any Italians still in Ukraine leave by any means.
The alert was issued in the wake of “ever heavier missile attacks on Kyiv and across all Ukrainian territory”, the ministry said on its “Viaggiare sicuri” (Travelling safely) website.
“All travel to Ukraine, in any capacity, is strongly discouraged,” it said, urging anyone going for work to take “appropriate risk prevention and mitigation measures” and exercise “maximum caution”.
Russia launched its biggest swarm of drone attacks for months against Ukraine on Monday, and Kyiv says it will soon launch a counteroffensive to try to reclaim territory from Moscow’s invasion forces.
Ukrainian Eurovision act hails UK ‘family'
Ukraine‘s Eurovision act has described the UK as “family” after arriving in Liverpool to the sight of sunflowers and their national flag.
The city has been transformed with public artworks and installations for the international music competition, which the UK is hosting on behalf of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
Electronic duo Tvorchi, made up of producer Andrii Hutsuliak and Nigeria-raised vocalist Jeffery Kenny, will compete in the grand final with their rousing song Heart Of Steel.
The pair are hoping to defend Ukraine‘s Eurovision title after Kalush Orchestra swept to victory last year on a wave of support from the voting public.
They are yet to meet the folk-rap outfit, who are scheduled to perform during the grand final on Saturday, and also said President Volodymyr Zelensky had not yet reached out to wish them luck.
