Ukraine accuses Russia of using phosphorus munitions in Bakhmut

The leader of Russia’s Wagner Group mercenary forces has again accused the Kremlin of failing to send promised ammunition to the frontline.

Speaking as Russia prepared to mark its annual Victory Day with a parade through Moscow today, Yevgeny Prigozhin said he did not want his complaints to “spoil” the celebrations.

Yet in a video post on Telegram he withdrew comments from just hours earlier saying the requested supplies were on route to his forces in Bakhmut.

“The people who were supposed to fulfil the (shipment) orders have so far, over the past day, not fulfilled them,” Prigozhin said.

On the war front, Russian forces continued to drop missiles and lethal drones overnight on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, marking the 10th day of bombardments in a row.

Air raid sirens wailed across Ukrainian cities in the early hours of Tuesday, with more than two-third of Ukrainian cities under air raid alert.

Vladimir Putin will oversee the Moscow celebrations of the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War with a parade in Red Square amid tight security arrangements.