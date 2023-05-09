✕ Close Vladimir Putin accuses the West of ‘creating real cult of Nazism’

Vladimir Putin has said the West is encouraging “Russophobia” in a speech delivered on Moscow’s Victory Day Parade this morning.

Addressing a military crowd in Russia’s capital, the president said: “Today we have a real war waged against us but we will be defending ourselves against international terrorism.”

Mr Putin’s speech centred on the West promoting an anti-Russian narrative as he said: “We want to see our future peaceful and stable. We believe any ideology of supremacy is not acceptable to us, however, the Western elites and globalists are insisting on their exceptional character.

“They are provoking conflict and encouraging Russophobia and nationalism.”

He also said the Ukrainian people had become “hostages to a state coup” and to the ambitions of the West.

The Russian president did not address the challenges facing Russia as its forces prepare for an expected major counter-offensive by Ukraine, or outline any path to victory.

The speech comes after a purported drone attack on the Kremlin citadel itself less than a week ago.