Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin says West encouraging ‘Russophobia’ in angry Victory Day speech
Russian president says Ukrainian people are ‘hostages to a state coup’
Vladimir Putin has said the West is encouraging “Russophobia” in a speech delivered on Moscow’s Victory Day Parade this morning.
Addressing a military crowd in Russia’s capital, the president said: “Today we have a real war waged against us but we will be defending ourselves against international terrorism.”
Mr Putin’s speech centred on the West promoting an anti-Russian narrative as he said: “We want to see our future peaceful and stable. We believe any ideology of supremacy is not acceptable to us, however, the Western elites and globalists are insisting on their exceptional character.
“They are provoking conflict and encouraging Russophobia and nationalism.”
He also said the Ukrainian people had become “hostages to a state coup” and to the ambitions of the West.
The Russian president did not address the challenges facing Russia as its forces prepare for an expected major counter-offensive by Ukraine, or outline any path to victory.
The speech comes after a purported drone attack on the Kremlin citadel itself less than a week ago.
Putin says West is sowing ‘Russophobia’ in Victory Day speech
Vladimir Putin has said the West is encouraging “Russophobia” as he says an international war is being waged against Moscow.
He said: “Today we have a real war waged against us but we will be defending ourselves against international terrorism.
“We do not have any people who will consider to be our enemies either here or to the west or to the east.
“We want to see our future peaceful and stable. We believe any ideology of supremacy is not acceptable to us, however, the Western elites and globalists are insisting on their exceptional character.
“They are provoking conflict and encouraging Russophobia and nationalism.
“They are destroying traditional family values that make a person a person.
“They are dictating will to the others, their rules to others. This is a system of robbing others and a system of violence.”
Europe must not be intimated by Moscow's power plays - Scholz
The European Union must not be intimidated by Moscow’s show-casing of military power but continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday as Russia marked Victory Day with a parade.
“2,200 kilometres northeast from here, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is parading his soldiers, tanks and missiles today,” Scholz told lawmakers in a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, according to prepared remarks.
“We must not be intimidated by such power plays! Let’s remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine - for as long as it takes!”
What’s the latest from the frontline?
* Ukraine said its air defences shot down 23 of 25 missiles, fired chiefly at the capital Kyiv, and there were no reported casualties. It was the second night in a row of major Russian air strikes and fifth so far this month.
* Russia‘s mercenary Wagner forces have not yet received the ammunition promised by Moscow, the head of the group said, rowing back from comments hours earlier that initial data showed they had begun to get it.
* The United States plans as soon as Tuesday to announce a new $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine that will include air defense systems, ammunition and funds for training, a U.S. official said.
* Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he will lay out the need to defend Ukraine in the war with Russia when he meets Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been critical of arming the Ukrainians.
* Ukrainian forces shelled the Belgorod region on Russia‘s border with Ukraine on Monday, injuring at least five people and damaging houses and power lines, the region’s governor said.
Putin says Russia is ‘proud’ of soldiers fighting the war
Vladimir Putin has congratulated the forces fighting for Russia as he is said the country is “proud” of their servicement.
In his Victory Day Parade speech in Moscow, he said: “We are following in the footsteps of our ancestors and we are proud of the participants of this military operation.
“The future of our state is dependent upon you. You are fighting for Russia. Behind you, your families and your friends are waiting for you.”
Vladimir Putin watches Victory Parade In Moscow’s Red Square
Putin arrives at Russia’s Victory Day Parade
Vladimir Putin has arrived at Moscow’s Red Square for Russia’s Victory Day Parade.
The military parade commemorates the victory of the Soviet Union's Red Army over Nazi-Germany in WWII.
Live: Russia stages annual WWII Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square
Watch live as Russia stages its annual Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, marking victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
President Vladimir Putin is due to make a speech on Tuesday (9 May) amid tight security following a series of drone attacks, including on the Kremlin citadel itself, that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.
One of the most important public holidays in Russia, Victory Day commemorates the huge sacrifices made by the Soviet Union during WWII, in which around 27 million citizens perished.
This anniversary is even more emotionally charged as Russia mourns thousands of soldiers killed in the nearly 15-month war in Ukraine, which shows no sign of ending.
Mr Putin has repeatedly likened the war - which he casts as a battle against “Nazi”-inspired nationalists - to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Hitler invaded in 1941.
Live: Russia stages annual WWII Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square
Watch live as Russia stages its annual Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, marking victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.President Vladimir Putin...
North Korea's Kim says Russia 'will prevail' over hostile forces
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Russia “will prevail” in its fight against what he described as “imperialists,” state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday, in remarks seen to be aimed at Ukraine and its Western supporters, such as the United States.
North Korea has forged closer ties with the Kremlin and backed Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last year, including its proclamation later of having annexed parts of Ukraine that most U.N. members condemned as illegal.
“We send warm wishes to you, the Russian army and the people of Russia for their holy fight to preserve world peace,” the agency quoted Kim as telling Russian President Vladimir Putin in a letter.
Kim also congratulated Putin on Tuesday’s Victory Day anniversary that celebrates the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany, saying Russia would continue to protect its “autonomy” and the “stability of the region”.
Russia launches new attack on Ukraine on Moscow's 'sacred' day
Russia launched a new attack on Ukraine on Tuesday as Russia celebrated the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, with Ukraine‘s air defences destroying 23 of 25 missiles fired, chiefly at the capital Kyiv, officials said.
The attack - the fifth in May - came a day after Russia launched its biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March.
Military officials said there were no casualties in Tuesday’s attack and not much damage.
“As at the front, the plans of the aggressor failed,” Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv’s city military administration, said in comments posted on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia celebrates Victory Day on Tuesday, one of its most important public holidays when thousands of people will line the streets of Moscow’s Red Square to watch a military parade, set for 0700 GMT, and listen a speech by President Vladimir Putin.
“Overnight into the ‘sacred’ May 9, (they) launched an attack on the territory of Ukraine,” Ukraine‘s air force said on its Telegram messaging app.
Popko said Russian forces were trying “to kill as many civilians as possible on this day”.
Popko said Tuesday’s attack was carried out with cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea region.
Falling debris fell on a house in the Holosiivskyi district in the southwest of Kyiv, Kyiv’s Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel, adding there were no casualties nor much damage.
In the often-targeted Shevchenkivskyi district of central Kyiv debris was found on a road.
“Kyiv stood up again and will stand up in the future!” Popko said.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv for talks
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Good to be back in Kyiv. Where the values we hold dear are defended everyday. So it is such a fitting place to celebrate the day of Europe. I welcome President Zelensky’s decision to make 9 May Europe Day also here in Ukraine,” she said in a tweet.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies