A British man has been killed in Ukraine and a second is missing, the Foreign Office says.

It is thought the pair were fighting against invading Russian forces as volunteers supporting Ukraine’s army, according to reports.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family.”

On the missing man, the spokesperson said: “We are aware of a British national who is missing in Ukraine and are supporting their family. We are urgently seeking further information.”

Meanwhile, Russia is blocking the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, the local governor says.

Around 2,000 soldiers are thought to be holed up in the industrial complex – the last vestige of Ukrainian resistance in the battered city – which is under siege from Russian forces.

Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian forces were not allowing wounded Ukrainian troops out of the plant, nor allowing humanitarian corridors for civilians to be set up around the Donetsk region.