Ukraine news – live: British man killed, second missing while fighting Russian army
The Foreign Office is ‘urgently seeking information’ for the missing Briton
A British man has been killed in Ukraine and a second is missing, the Foreign Office says.
It is thought the pair were fighting against invading Russian forces as volunteers supporting Ukraine’s army, according to reports.
A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family.”
On the missing man, the spokesperson said: “We are aware of a British national who is missing in Ukraine and are supporting their family. We are urgently seeking further information.”
Meanwhile, Russia is blocking the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, the local governor says.
Around 2,000 soldiers are thought to be holed up in the industrial complex – the last vestige of Ukrainian resistance in the battered city – which is under siege from Russian forces.
Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian forces were not allowing wounded Ukrainian troops out of the plant, nor allowing humanitarian corridors for civilians to be set up around the Donetsk region.
Bulgaria confident it can replace Russian gas supply
Bulgaria can replace its entire Russian gas supply from other sources and will not face a gas shortage in the coming winter, Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev said on Thursday.
Russia’s Gazprom cut Bulgaria and Poland off from its gas on Wednesday for refusing to pay in roubles. Bulgaria consumes about 3 billion cubic metres of gas per year, of which over 90% coming from Russia.
“We can replace the entire Russian gas supply with gas supply from the southern gas corridor, plus LNG deliveries in Greece and Turkey, and that plan is being executed right now,” Vassilev, who is also finance minister, told reporters in Brussels.
“There will be no supply problem, even in the winter.”
Boebert, Greene and Cawthorn among Republicans voting against supporting Moldova’s democracy amid Russia threat
Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Madison Cawthorn were among a handful of Republicans to vote against a bill supporting the small European nation of Moldova amid fears it could be dragged into the war in Ukraine.
The House voted to pass a motion by 409 to 17 expressing support for “Moldova’s democracy, independence, and territorial integrity” and to strengthen relations with the United States on Tuesday evening.
The show of bipartisan support came as Moldova’s pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria said on Wednesday that it had come under fire from Ukraine.
The trio of far-right lawmakers have criticised US support for Ukraine, and last month were among 17 House members to vote against providing aid to Ukraine and banning oil imports from Russia.
Boebert, Greene and Cawthorn vote against supporting Moldova's democracy amid war
Trio of far-right GOP lawmakers have consistently opposed US support for Ukraine
Breaking - Biden to ask for additional $33 billion to support Ukraine’s defence and humanitarian needs
President Joe Biden will ask Congress to pass a $33 billion supplemental appropriations package that will provide Ukraine’s government with further security and economic assistance needed to combat continued Russian attacks in the southern and eastern regions of the country.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:
Biden to ask for $33 billion to support Ukraine's defence and humanitarian needs
The supplemental spending package Mr Biden is requesting would augment the $14 billion already allocated to assist Ukraine’s defence
Russian state TV claims Putin is more likely to launch nuclear war than accept defeat in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is more likely to pursue all-out nuclear warfare rather than concede defeat to Ukraine, a top Russian state TV editor has said.
Margarita Simonyan, editor of state broadcaster RT and one of the Kremlin’s highest-profile media bosses, made the remarks on TV on Wednesday night - declaring that Mr Putin unleashing a nuclear strike is “more probable” than failing its so-called special military operation in Ukraine.
The remarks added to a pattern of escalating rhetoric on both sides as Russia continues to warn the west of “lightning fast” consequences over interfering in its ongoing invasion, writes Thomas Kingsley.
Russian state TV claims Putin more likely to launch nuclear war than accept defeat
’Either we lose in Ukraine or the Third World War starts’, says top Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan
Ukraine and Bulgaria reach agreement on transport of Ukrainian grain
Ukraine and Bulgaria have reached an agreement on transporting Ukrainian grain via the Bulgarian port of Varna, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after talks on Thursday with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.
He gave no timeline and provided no details of the volumes of grain to be shipped via Varna on the Black Sea. Ukrainian exports have been hit by Russia’s invasion.
“Bulgaria will be more than happy to have Varna as a logistics hub for grains and sunflowers and distribute all the grains that you cannot through your ports,” Mr Petkov told a joint news conference in Kyiv.
The next front line? Putin’s war threatens Moldova after string of attacks rock Transnistria
Tensions have escalated in the pro-Russian breakway region as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame for explosions and gunshots and fears grow the enclave will be dragged into the war, reports Amanda Coakley.
The incidents have not only rattled the nerves of the territory’s approximately 350,000 residents, but heightened tensions between the Moldovan government and Transnistria’s leadership, who have enjoyed a functioning relationship since a five-month civil war in 1992 carved up the country.
Read more here:
The next frontline? Putin's war threatens Moldova after attacks rock Transnistria
Tensions soar in the pro-Russian breakway region as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame for explosions and gunshots and fears grow the enclave will be dragged into the war, reports Amanda Coakley
Gazprom: Finland refuses to pay for gas in roubles
Finland will not pay for Russian gas in roubles despite Russia’s request for European countries to do so, the Finnish minister in charge of European affairs Tytti Tuppurainen said on Thursday.
“Finland’s stance is clear. We support harsh sanctions ... and we are ready to sanction also gas,” she told reporters. “Our policy is absolutely clear, we will not be paying in roubles. It is for the companies to carry this out within their own contractual framework with the Russian company counterpart.”
Under the new Russian payment mechanism, buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at Gazprombank, which then converts them into roubles, placing the proceeds in another account owned by the foreign buyer and transferring the payment in roubles to Gazprom.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms “unfriendly” pay for gas in roubles or be cut off.
Ukraine conflict only going to get ‘tougher and more dangerous’, former director of the Royal United Services Institute says
Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the Royal United Services Institute think tank, has predicted the Ukraine war will drag on and become a more dangerous and global conflict.
He told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme: “We’ve got to expect that this may go on for the rest of this year, maybe next year.
“(The Russians) keep using the nuclear rhetoric to try to frighten the West into standing aside but it’s not working.
“We have to expect and accept the fact that this crisis has got a long way to go yet and it will get tougher and more dangerous as we go forward.”
He said people should not be alarmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats.
“If a nuclear weapon were used, it might well be a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine itself and we’re a long way from that happening.”
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky says Indonesia invited him to attend G20 summit
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said he has been invited for the G20 summit in Bali later this year by Indonesia’s Joko Widodo.
“Had talks with President [Joko Widodo]. Thanked for the support of sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular for a clear position in the UN Food security issues were discussed. Appreciate inviting me to the [G20] summit,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
The announcement has caused a flutter among political pundits who believe the G20 invite could lead to a showdown between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Mr Zelensky, Maroosha Muzaffar writes.
Read more here:
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky says Indonesia invited him to attend G20 summit
Political pundits believe Ukraine attending G20 meet could lead to showdown with Russia
