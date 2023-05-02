Russia-Ukraine news live: Putin suffered 100,000 casualties in 5 months, says US
Ukrainian fighters throw Russian forces out of some positions in Bakhmut, says commander
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers get targeted by rockets near Bakhmut
The Russian military has suffered 100,000 casualties, comprising deaths and injuries, in the last five months in its continuing invasion of Ukraine, the White House said, concluding Vladimir Putin’s “winter offensive” in the Donbas as a failure.
The figure, based on US intelligence estimates, includes more than 20,000 deaths.
Of these, at least 10,000 killed are soldiers of the private Wagner military group, according to White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.
“Russia’s attempt at a winter offensive in the Donbas largely through Bakhmut has failed,” Mr Kirby said, adding that while Moscow has seen some gains in Bakhmut, they came at a “terrible, terrible cost”.
On the war frontline, Ukrainian units have forced Russian troops to leave from some positions in Bakhmut amid fierce battles, a top Ukrainian general said.
New Russian units are being “constantly thrown into battle for Bakhmut” despite taking heavy losses, he said.
Putin’s ‘winter offensive’ on Ukraine has failed, says White House
Russia’s attempt at a winter offensive in the Donbas largely through Bakhmut has failed, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.
“Last December, Russia initiated a broad offensive across multiple lines of advance, including toward Vuhledar, Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Kreminna. Most of these efforts stalled and failed. Russia has been unable to seize any strategically significant territory,” he told reporters yesterday
Mr Kirby said that while Russians have made some incremental gains in Bakhmut, it has come at a “terrible, terrible cost” and that Ukraine’s defence in the region remain strong.
“Russia has exhausted its military stockpiles and its armed forces,” Mr Kirby said.
He added that most of the Wagner mercenary group’s soldiers were “Russian convicts thrown into combat in Bakhmut without sufficient combat or training, combat leadership, or any sense of organizational command and control”.
“It’s really stunning, these numbers,” Mr Kirby added, saying the total is three times the number of American casualties in the Guadalcanal campaign in the Second World War.
The US is readying another weapons package for Ukraine which will be announced soon, he said.
Russia suffered 100,000 casualties in Ukraine war since December
Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including 20,000 killed, since December, the White House said.
Ukraine has largely rebuffed a heavy-assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, where Vladimir Putin’s forces are struggling to encircle the city of Bakhmut in the face of dogged Ukrainian defense.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US estimate is based on newly declassified American intelligence. He did not detail how the intelligence community derived the number.
Read the full story here:
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
The White House says it now estimates that just since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including 20,000 killed, as Ukraine has rebuffed a heavy-assault in eastern Ukraine
Ukrainian troops throw out Russia from some positions in Bakhmut – official
Ukrainian units have forced Russian troops to leave from some positions in Bakhmut amid fierce battles, a top Ukrainian general said.
“The situation (in Bakhmut) is quite difficult,” Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Ukrainian commander of ground forces, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
“At the same time, in certain parts of the city, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions” in recent days, he said.
This comes as the White House believes that more than 20,000 Russian fighters have been killed in Ukraine since December.
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
The White House said Monday it now estimates that just since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including 20,000 killed, as Ukraine has rebuffed a heavy-assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
In what has become a grinding war of attrition, the fiercest battles have been in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russia is struggling to encircle the city of Bakhmut in the face of dogged Ukrainian defense.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. estimate is based on newly declassified American intelligence. He did not detail how the intelligence community derived the number.
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
The White House says it now estimates that just since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including 20,000 killed, as Ukraine has rebuffed a heavy-assault in eastern Ukraine
Ukraine war: Aerials of building hit by Russian missiles
Russian forces suffer radiation sickness after digging trenches and fishing in Chernobyl
Russian troops who dug trenches in Chernobyl forest during their occupation of the area have been struck down with radiation sickness, authorities have confirmed.
Ukrainians living near the nuclear power station that exploded 37 years ago, and choked the surrounding area in radioactive contaminants, warned the Russians when they arrived against setting up camp in the forest.
But the occupiers who, as one resident put it to The Times, “understood the risks” but were “just thick”, installed themselves in the forest, reportedly carved out trenches, fished in the reactor’s cooling channel – flush with catfish – and shot animals, leaving them dead on the roads.
Russian troops suffer sickness after digging and fishing in Chernobyl
Russian troops ‘set up camp, fished and dug defensive positions six miles from power plant’
‘World’s largest sing-along’ to take place in solidarity with Ukraine ahead of Eurovision
A campaign to create the world’s largest sing-along in solidarity with Ukraine during the Eurovision Song Contest is bringing together choirs, musicians and the general public.
HelpUkraineSong is asking people to perform and upload a version of the 1967 Beatles song “With a Little Help from My Friends”.
The Museum of Liverpool will then hold a “flash mob” moment at midday on the day of the final, 13 May, with people at famous UK attractions including the London Eye, Blackpool Tower and Warwick Castle, joining in simultaneously. Gatherings will also take place around the world.
‘World’s largest sing-along’ to show support for Ukraine ahead of Eurovision
Campaign aims to bring together choirs, musicians and the general public by asking them to perform and upload a version of the Beatles song ‘With a Little Help from My Friends’
What really happened at Chernobyl? How the world’s worst nuclear accident happened
Decades after the catastrophe, now a byword for state secrecy, crucial elements remain a mystery, Andy Gregory writes.
What really happened at Chernobyl? How the world’s worst nuclear accident happened
Decades after the catastrophe, now a byword for state secrecy, crucial elements remain a mystery, Andy Gregory writes
Fresh wave of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine leave 34 wounded
A Russian missile barrage across Ukraine wounded at least 34 people in one eastern city, just hours before an explosion inside Russia derailed a freight train.
The attack on Pavlohrad was part of the second wave of nationwide long-range missile strikes in three days, an apparent revival of a tactic that Moscow used throughout the winter – often targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
A huge crater had been blasted in the back garden of a house that was strewn with debris on Pavlohrad’s outskirts. Homes nearby were badly damaged. In the city centre, the windows of a dormitory that serves a chemical plant had been blown out.
Fresh wave of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine leave 34 wounded
An explosion derailed a freight train inside Russia hours after the latest missile assault
US Speaker McCarthy: Russia must pull out of Ukraine
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy emphatically stressed his support for military aid to Ukraine on Monday, blistering Russia‘s “killing of the children” and distancing himself from some in his party who oppose additional major U.S. aid to stave off the Russian invasion.
In Israel on his first trip abroad as speaker, McCarthy flatly rejected a suggestion at a news conference that he does not support sending military and financial aid to Ukraine — and he amplified his positions on other issues back home, including his demand for debt limit negotiations with President Joe Biden.
US Speaker McCarthy: Russia must pull out of Ukraine
Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Russia should “pull out” of Ukraine
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies