The Russian military has suffered 100,000 casualties, comprising deaths and injuries, in the last five months in its continuing invasion of Ukraine, the White House said, concluding Vladimir Putin’s “winter offensive” in the Donbas as a failure.

The figure, based on US intelligence estimates, includes more than 20,000 deaths.

Of these, at least 10,000 killed are soldiers of the private Wagner military group, according to White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.

“Russia’s attempt at a winter offensive in the Donbas largely through Bakhmut has failed,” Mr Kirby said, adding that while Moscow has seen some gains in Bakhmut, they came at a “terrible, terrible cost”.

On the war frontline, Ukrainian units have forced Russian troops to leave from some positions in Bakhmut amid fierce battles, a top Ukrainian general said.

New Russian units are being “constantly thrown into battle for Bakhmut” despite taking heavy losses, he said.