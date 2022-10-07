Russia-Ukraine war - live: ‘Putin is not joking’ about nuclear weapons, Biden warns
US president says world has not faced such high risk of ‘armageddon’ since ‘Kennedy and Cuban Missile Crisis’
US president Joe Biden has warned that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
“We have not faced the prospect of armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” Mr Biden said.
The US president said he knew his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin very well.
“He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming.”
This came after Mr Putin said that he would use “all the means at our disposal” to defend Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.
However, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow has not changed its position that a nuclear war must never be fought.
Meanwhile, Russia has demanded that a United Nations vote on a resolution calling on Mr Putin to reverse his recent annexation of four more regions of Ukraine should be held in secret, in the apparent hope that more nations will vote in Moscow’s favour.
Ukrainian forces liberated 93 settlements in two weeks
Ukraine’s armed forces have liberated 93 settlements occupied by Russia since 21 September, according to a Ukrainian general.
The military said it has advanced up to about 55 km over the last two weeks in a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, pushing the Russian army significantly to the backfoot.
Social media users mock Putin with claims Czech Republic has annexed Kaliningrad
Social media users in the Czech Republic have shared tweets claiming that their country has annexed the Russian territory of Kaliningrad and renamed it Kralovec, in a satire of Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions.
Slovak president Zuzana Caputova also got in on the joke on Thursday, tweeting that she “might consider a state visit. Or not”, adding: “Well done our Czech friends for de-masking the absurdity of Russia’s fictitious referendums in Ukraine.”
An anonymous Twitter user in Poland first posted about the fake “annexation” of Kaliningrad, with a Czech member of the European Parliament, Tomasz Zdechovsky, doing the same shortly afterwards. There has since been an explosion of jokes under the hashtags Kralovec and VisitKralovec.
EU sanctions individuals involved in Putin’s sham referenda
Here are more details on the newly-announced eighth package of EU sanctions against Russia.
The bloc has frozen the assets of an additional 37 people and entities tied to Russia’s war Ukraine, bringing the total targeted by EU blacklists to 1,351. The new intake includes officials involved in Vladimir Putin’s sham referenda and annexation of the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
The latest sanctions, published in the EU’s Official Journal, also widen trade bans against Russia and lay the ground for a price cap on Russian oil being prepared with other G7 members. The new commercial curbs hit an estimated €7bn of EU imports of Russian goods including steel, plastics, textiles and non-gold jewelry.
The wider EU prohibition on exports to Russia covers such products as coal, electronics used in Russian weapons and aircraft components.
Russian authorities ‘detain hundreds of Ukrainians near Estonian border'
The head of Ukraine’s human rights commission has accused Russian authorities of detaining hundreds of Ukrainians as they approached Russia’s border with Estonia.
Russians “took them away on trucks to an unknown destination” on Wednesday, Dmytro Lubinets wrote on Facebook the following day, citing information from the Estonian interior ministry.
Most of them had fled their Ukraine through Russia and Crimea and were seeking ways to enter the EU or find a way to return home, Mr Lubinets wrote, adding that children and the elderly were among those waiting to cross the border in cold conditions without proper clothing or food.
Mr Lubinets noted that a mission from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which counts both Russia and Ukraine as members, was expected to meet next week with Ukrainians who had been processed through Russian “filtration camps”.
It came as Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said: “We condemn the Russian Federation for not allowing war refugees to cross the border,” warning that such actions could amount to provocations by Moscow along the EU-Russia border.
IAEA to double number of inspectors at Zaporizhzhia
The head of the UN’s atomic energy agency has said it will double to four the number of inspectors that it plans to deploy to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
During a visit on Thursday to the Ukrainian capital, Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency deplored how workers in Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant are facing “almost unbearable circumstances” after it was captured by Russia.
Mr Grossi vowed to take up that issue and hopes of establishing a secure protection zone around the nuclear power station during talks with an unspecified “very high-level” official when he travels soon to Moscow.
Brittney Griner’s wife says Russia is holding WNBA star ‘hostage’
The wife of basketball star Brittney Grinerhas warned that her spouse is demoralised and afraid that she will be forgotten as she waits to appeal the nine-year prison sentence handed to her from a Russian court on drug charges.
“As much as everybody’s telling me a different definition of what BG is, it feels to me as if she’s a hostage,” Cherelle Griner said. “It terrifies me because when you watch movies, sometimes those situations don’t end well. Sometimes they never get the person back.”
My colleague Graig Graziosi reports:
Brittney Griner’s wife says Russia is holding WNBA star ‘hostage’
“Like, y’all don’t see the need to get me back home? Am I just nothing?” Griner reportedly asked her wife
EU nations will send Ukraine more weapons, including howitzers, says Macron
Emmanuel Macron has said that European countries will send Ukraine more military equipment to counter Russia’s invasion, including more French Caesar-type howitzers.
“We are working indeed on several requests, with several members of the EU, including on new Caesars,” the French president said, as European leaders met at the inaugural summit of the European Political Community in Prague.
US accuses Wagner group of exploiting resources in Africa to fund war
The United States has accused Russian mercenaries of exploiting natural resources in the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and elsewhere, using “these ill-gotten gains” to “fund Moscow’s war machine in Africa, the Middle East, and Ukraine”.
“Make no mistake: people across Africa are paying a heavy price for the Wagner Group’s exploitative practices and human rights violations,” ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting on the financing of armed groups through illicit trafficking of natural resources in Africa.
Wagner, staffed by veterans of the Russian armed forces, has fought in Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic, Mali and other countries. It was founded in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and started supporting pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.
Russias UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said he regretted that Ms Thomas-Greenfield had raised the issue of “Russian support to African partners”, adding without elaborating: “This exposes their real plans and aims – what they really need from African countries.”
Two Russian men flee forced military service by boating to Alaska
Two Russian men fled the country by boat to a small Alaskan island to avoid being forced into military service, according to the state senator’s office.
The men arrived on a small island in the Bering Sea after leaving Russia and have asked for asylum, the Associated Press reported.
My colleague Graig Graziosi has the full story:
Two Russian men flee forced military service by boating to Alaska
The men fled a coastal region and landed near a small community on St Lawrence island
