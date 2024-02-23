Russia-Ukraine latest: US targets Putin’s war machine with more than 500 new sanctions ahead of anniversary
Increased UK exports to third-party countries, such as Kyrgyzstan, suggest Russia are circumventing sanctions to purchase British parts for military equipment
The US has announced its largest single package of sanctions against Russia ahead of the two-year anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
More than 500 targets will be sanctioned in the latest package, Deputy US Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said, including from Russia’s military industrial complex and companies in third countries that facilitate the Kremlin’s access to goods it wants.
“Sanctions and export controls are geared towards slowing Russia down, making it harder for them to fight their war of choice in Ukraine,” Mr Adeyemo said.
It comes as the UK announced a fresh package of sanctions on Thursday against 50 individuals and businesses supplying Russia’s “depleted armoury with munitions such as rocket launch systems, missiles and explosives”, a statement read.
The two packages are the latest of thousands of sanctions intended to isolate Moscow - but Russia’s economy, now fully on a war-footing, has nonetheless shown surprising growth.
Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasted Russia’s GDP to grow by 2.6 per cent, faster than any G7 nation this year.
Russia says its forces push further west after taking Ukraine's Avdiivka
Russian forces have advanced further to the west after taking control of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, the defence ministry has claimed.
It said Russian forces had also destroyed a number of Western-provided Ukrainian weapons in the past week including seven British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles, a US Patriot anti-aircraft guided missile and launch vehicle, and 42 HIMARS rockets fired by multiple launch systems.
These reports could not be verified.
The frontlines in the war, which started two years ago on Saturday, had not shifted substantially since late 2022 before the taking of Avdiivka, and Russia still controls just under a fifth of Ukrainian territory.
The capture of Avdiivka, following months of fighting with heavy casualties on both sides, was Russia’s first significant gain since taking the city of Bakhmut last May.
After taking Avdiivka, units of the “Centre” group of Russian forces “continued advancing in a westerly direction”, the defence ministry statement said.
“In cooperation with aviation and artillery, they defeated accumulations of manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces” in six nearby settlements, it said.
US announces charges against Russian businessmen and their facilitators in a message to Putin
The Justice Department announced a series of arrests and indictments Thursday against Russian businessmen and their facilitators in five separate federal cases that span New York, Florida, Georgia and the District of Columbia.
The action was timed to coincide with the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, 2022.
US announces charges against Russian businessmen and their facilitators in a message to Putin
The Justice Department has announced a series of arrests and indictments against Russian businessmen and their facilitators in five separate federal cases that span New York, Florida, Georgia and the District of Columbia
Biden hits 500 Russian targets with sanctions after Navalny’s death on second anniversary of Ukraine war
On the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden announced more than 500 new sanctions would be placed against Russia in part for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the continued war against Ukraine.
The sanctions include export restrictions on nearly 100 entities for providing “backdoor support” to Russia and actions to reduce the country’s energy revenues.
Biden hits 500 Russian targets with sanctions after Navalny’s death
Sanctions come after days after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Imprisoned opposition figure Kara-Murza urges Russians not to give up after Navalny's death
Imprisoned opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza on Thursday urged Russians not to give up after the death of Alexei Navalny, and he alleged a state-backed hit squad was taking out the Kremlin’s political opponents, according to a video posted to social media.
A British-Russian citizen, Kara-Murza is serving a 25-year sentence for treason at Penal Colony No. 7 in the Siberian city of Omsk. He comments came as he appeared via a video link in a court hearing over a complaint against Russia’s Investigative Committee for what he believes were two poisoning attempts against him. He alleges the committee didn’t properly investigate the attempts.
Imprisoned opposition figure Kara-Murza urges Russians not to give up after Navalny's death
A prominent opposition figure is urging Russians not to give up after the death of fellow activist Alexei Navalny, and he alleged a state-backed hit squad was taking out the Kremlin’s political opponents
Putin’s mission remains to fully conquer Ukraine after series of frontline successes, Western officials say
Vladimir Putin still wants to fully conquer Ukraine and impose regime change in the belief that Russia’s greater numbers in weaponry and soldiers will prevail at the end, according to Western officials.
A series of successes on the frontline, the capture of Avdiivka in the Donbas most notable, and £47bn economic and military aid package for Ukraine blocked in the US Congress, is said to have buoyed the Russian president’s hopes of total occupation.
Moscow bans more EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday it had significantly expanded a list of European Union officials and politicians banned from entering Russia in response to the latest round of sanctions by the bloc.
EU member states approved a 13th package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Moscow procure weapons or of involvement in kidnapping Ukrainian children, something Moscow denies.
“The European Union is continuing its fruitless attempts to put pressure on Russia through unilateral restrictive measures,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.
“In response to these unfriendly actions, the Russian side has significantly expanded the list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states, who...are prohibited from entering the territory of our state.”
It said the stop list included representatives of law enforcement agencies and commercial organisations who provided military assistance to Ukraine, representatives of European institutions involved in the prosecution of Russian officials, and those who gathered material to support the idea of confiscating Russian state assets.
“The Russian retaliatory ‘stop list’ also includes representatives of the Council of Europe, members of the legislative assemblies of European Union countries, members of the OSCE PA (Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) and the PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe), who systematically make aggressive statements against Russia,” the statement said.
Vladimir Putin has ‘something fundamentally wrong’ with his health, ex-MI6 boss suggests
Vladimir Putin is likely to have something “fundamentally wrong” with his health and may be suffering from Parkinson’s disease, a former head of MI6 has been told.
Sir Richard Dearlove, who headed the British intelligence service between 1999 and 2004, said his sources in Europe believe Mr Putin’s health is deteriorating.
He said one suggestion is that the Russian president is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, one of the symptoms of which can be delusions.
Putin has ‘something fundamentally wrong’ with his health, ex-MI6 boss suggests
Sir Richard Dearlove told by sources in Europe that the Russian president could have Parkinson’s
Danish PM Frederiksen meets Ukraine’s Zelensky in Lviv
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has met President Volodymyr Zelensky in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, a day before the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
The leaders visited a cemetery, and paid tribute to fallen soldiers, the Ukrainian president’s office said.
“We will never forget the heroes who defended our independence, freedom, and future,” Mr Zelensky said on X.
Denmark, a member of the NATO military alliance and the European Union, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine and is among the biggest contributors of military aid relative to the size of its economy.
Denmark announced a new 1.7 billion crown ($247.4 million) military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday and urged allies week to step up donations to help Kyiv in the war with Russia.
Frederiksen said on Thursday he expects Denmark to make its first delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this summer.
Ukraine is desperate for soldiers and it’s becoming harder to find them
Some soldiers have tried bribing medical officers to avoid fighting, Samya Kullab and Susie Blannlyman report
Ukraine is desperate for soldiers and it’s becoming harder to find them
Some soldiers have tried bribing medical officers to avoid fighting, Samya Kullab and Susie Blannlyman report
Ukraine's most famous sculptor turns war debris into art, expressing the inexpressible
From within the debris of Russia’s war, Ukraine’s most famous sculptor was compelled to make a dark artistic pivot the day his own country house was ravaged by a Russian strike.
“It happened by accident, it happened when a missile came into our house, our dacha … and my neighbors gathered the debris from the missile,” Mikhail Reva said, via a translator. “And the idea came to my mind to make a metaphor of those debris.”
Two years into the invasion, the Odesa-native has not rested in transforming over two tons of war debris — spiked Kalashnikov cartridges, bullets and arresting crumpled shells — into art that expresses his homeland’s suffering. The often monumental sculptures serve as challenging and emotional reminders of the vital role of art to express the inexpressible.
Ukraine's most famous sculptor turns war debris into art, expressing the inexpressible
Ukrainian sculptor Mikhail Reva has transformed the trauma of Russia’s invasion into a profound artistic statement, turning two tons of war debris into sculptures that express the deep suffering of his homeland
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies