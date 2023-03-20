✕ Close Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow to meet Putin for state visit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived for his first state visit to Moscow in four years, in a boost for Russia’s president Vladimir Putin just days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest over war crimes in Ukraine.

In a largely symbolic retort, issued as Mr Xi touched down in Moscow, Russia’s investigative committee announced that it had launched a criminal investigation into the ICC prosecutor and judges who had issued the arrest warrant.

The committee echoed a claim made hours earlier by China’s foreign ministry that the ICC should avoid “double standards” with its arrest warrant – which relates to the illegal deportation of hundreds of children from Ukraine – and respect immunity for heads of state under international law.

The ICC prosecutor’s actions showed signs of being crimes under Russian law, the committee said –knowingly accusing an innocent person of a crime, and “preparing an attack on a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection, in order to complicate international relations”.