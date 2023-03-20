Ukraine-Russia news – live: Xi to meet Putin as Moscow opens criminal case against ICC judges
Moscow claims prosecutor who issued Putin arrest warrant may be guilty of crimes under Russian law
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived for his first state visit to Moscow in four years, in a boost for Russia’s president Vladimir Putin just days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest over war crimes in Ukraine.
In a largely symbolic retort, issued as Mr Xi touched down in Moscow, Russia’s investigative committee announced that it had launched a criminal investigation into the ICC prosecutor and judges who had issued the arrest warrant.
The committee echoed a claim made hours earlier by China’s foreign ministry that the ICC should avoid “double standards” with its arrest warrant – which relates to the illegal deportation of hundreds of children from Ukraine – and respect immunity for heads of state under international law.
The ICC prosecutor’s actions showed signs of being crimes under Russian law, the committee said –knowingly accusing an innocent person of a crime, and “preparing an attack on a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection, in order to complicate international relations”.
Voices | Putin’s disaster in Ukraine has fundamentally altered his relationship with Xi
Writing for Independent Voices, Timothy Ash of Chatham House suggests that Xi Jinping likely assumed that any war between Russia and Ukraine would be short, provide a swift kick in the face for the US and its Nato allies, and – As the war dragged on – sap the strengths of both Russia and Nato.
He adds: “Something seems to have changed. China’s foreign minister has unveiled a 12-point peace plan on the one-year anniversary of the invasion on 24 February. Xi’s plans for a trip to Moscow next week were then unveiled, and a call reportedly lined up with President Zelensky of Ukraine after his meeting with Putin. China now seems to want peace, and is willing to try and broker that.
“What has changed? Likely Xi has concluded from Putin’s failed offensive in Bakhmut that Russia cannot win – and may now fear that a devastating defeat for Putin in Ukraine could threaten regime change in Moscow.
“It is extremely unlikely, but would be a nightmare scenario for Beijing as the emergence of a pro-Western administration in Moscow would leave China encircled. As such, Xi would want a peace in Ukraine which can save Putin’s skin.”
You can read his thinking in full here:
Putin’s disaster in Ukraine has altered his relationship with Xi | Timothy Ash
China may have concluded that Russia cannot win – and may now fear that a devastating defeat for Putin in Ukraine could threaten regime change in Moscow, writes Timothy Ash
Putin appears to be heckled during Mariupol visit
Vladimir Putin appeared to be heckled by a person warning his carefully choreographed visit to Mariupol was “all lies”.
State media said Mr Putin drove around the occupied port city in a car on Saturday, stopping in several districts to speak with locals in what appears to be an attempt by the president to project an image of control after he was indicted on war crimes charges. It is the first time he has visited the city.
Ukraine has said 20,000 people have been killed in the city, which has seen 90 per cent of its buildings damaged during Russia’s indiscriminate bombing campaign at the start of the war. Some 350,000 Mariupol’s 500,000 residents were forced to flee in the face of the bloody assault.
When will Xi and Putin meet?
Videos of Xi Jinping’s arrival in Moscow’s Vnukovo showed the Chinese leader being welcomed by a military band orchestra after setting foot out of the plane, reports my colleague Shweta Sharma.
The two leaders are scheduled to have lunch before holding an informal one-to-one meeting on Monday afternoon and are set to hold a round of formal delegation talks on Tuesday.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said Mr Putin’s first meeting with Mr Xi will begin around 4.30pm Moscow time and will be “informal but very important”.
Mr Xi and Mr Putin will “of course” discuss China’s 12-point peace proposal to end the Ukraine war, which was published by Beijing several weeks ago, he said, adding: “President Putin will give exhaustive explanations so that President Xi can understand the Russian position at the current moment.”
The three-day visit – dubbed by the Chinese government a “trip for peace” – will be closely watched by Ukraine and the rest of the international community.
France urges immediate help for Ukraine as EU ministers meet
France’s foreign minister has warned that Ukraine needs to be helped straight away, as European Union foreign ministers gather to debate arms supplies for Kyiv.
“We need to help Ukraine quickly and straight away,” Catherine Colonna said in Brussels.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had earlier said he hoped for a deal on the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine at the meeting, warning of problems should ministers fail to agree.
Watch: Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow
Kremlin tells election officials to stop using iPhones
The Kremlin has reportedly told officials involved in preparations for Russia’s 2024 presidential election to stop using Apple iPhones because of concerns that the devices are vulnerable to Western intelligence agencies.
At a Kremlin-organised seminar for officials involved in domestic politics, first deputy head of the presidential administration Sergei Kiriyenko, told officials to change their phones by 1 April, the Kommersant newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.
“It’s all over for the iPhone: either throw it away or give it to the children,” Kommersant quoted one of the participants of the meeting as saying. “Everyone will have to do it in March.”
Asked by reporters on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could not confirm the report, adding: “Smartphones should not be used for official business. Any smartphone has a fairly transparent mechanism, no matter what operating system it has – Android or iOS.”
The Kremlin may provide other devices with different operating systems to replace the iPhones, Kommersant reported, adding that the order to cease using iPhones had been directed at those involved in domestic politics – for which Kiriyenko is responsible.
Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin
China’s Xi Jinping has arrived in Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin in his first state visit to Russia for four years.
My colleague Shweta Sharma has the breaking story, which you can refresh for updates:
China’s Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow to meet Putin for state visit
Chinese president is first world leader to shake hands with Russian counterpart since Putin was charged with war crimes by ICC
China urges ICC to avoid ‘double standards’ over Putin arrest warrant
China has warned that the International Criminal Court should avoid “double standards” and respect immunity for heads of state after it issued an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin.
As president Xi Jinping travelled to Moscow, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters that the court should “uphold an objective and impartial stance” and “respect the immunity of heads of state from jurisdiction under international law”, Agence France-Presse reported.
The spokesperson also urged the court to “avoid politicisation”, and said the solution to the Ukraine war remained “dialogue and negotiation”.
‘Shambolic withdrawal’ from Afghanistan likely encouraged Ukraine invasion, ex-civil service chief says
A former head of the civil service has resisted suggestions of a direct link between the Iraq war and Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, pointing instead to the “shambolic” withdrawal from Iraq.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, 20 years on from the invasion of Iraq, Sir Mark Sedwill – who has also previously worked for the UN and Nato in Baghdad – suggested that it was not correct to “draw a straight line from the operation in Iraq to the invasion of Ukraine”.
“I think the rather shambolic withdrawal from Afghanistan probably encouraged Putin to think that the West was going to be divided and weak in our response to an invasion of Ukraine,” he said.
Sir Mark also stressed Mr Putin’s belief that Ukraine is part of a “greater Russia”, something he suggested would mean the Russian leader would have tried to drag “Ukraine back into Russia’s orbit, whether through military action or other means, whatever had happened elsewhere in the world”.
Speaking as China’s Xi Jinping visits Moscow, Sir Mark stressed the significance of such an in-person encounter and said for China it was “really about the relationship with the United States”, calling any decision to supply weapons to Russia a “decisive move”.
Putin hails ‘good old friend’ Xi Jinping ahead of first Moscow meeting since Ukraine invasion
Vladimir Putin has said he will welcome his “good old friend” Xi Jinping later as the Chinese president visits Moscow to highlighted China’s “willingness to play a constructive role” in Ukraine, my colleague Stuti Mishra reports.
The leaders will meet one-on-one on Monday and have an informal lunch later. Mr Putin said Russia has high hopes over the Chinese leader’s visit.
“We are grateful for the balanced line of [China] in connection with the events taking place in Ukraine, for understanding their background and true causes,” he wrote in an article for a Chinese newspaper on Sunday. “We welcome China’s willingness to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis.”
Putin hails ‘good old friend’ Xi Jinping ahead of Moscow meeting
Xi in turn calls for ‘pragmatism’ as he pitches China as peace-broker in Ukraine conflict
