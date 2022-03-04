The “essential” equipment at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is not affected by firing from Russia, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday.

US secretary of energy Jennifer Granholm confirmed that the area near the nuclear facility has not shown signs of elevated radiation readings, signalling that it the ‘essential’ equipment has not been hit.

“We have seen no elevated radiation readings near the facility,” Ms Granholm said.

Europe’s largest nuclear plant came under attack amid heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops on Friday morning after a fire broke out in a training building outside the facility, officials from the Ukraine’s state emergency service said.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility powers more than a fifth of total electricity generated in Ukraine.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urged for an immediate ceasefire at the site to avoid a catastrophic nuclear disaster. US president Joe Biden also demanded that Russian troops cease firing on the Ukrainian power plant and make way for emergency services.

Preliminary visuals of the fire at the building near the nuclear facility showed continuous shelling and smoke rising on early Friday.

