Watch live: Zelensky awarded Germany’s prestigious Charlemagne prize

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky is awarded Germany’s prestigious Charlemagne prize at a ceremony in Aachen on Sunday, 14 May.

The Ukrainian president is receiving the award as part of his trip in which he secured a new defence aid package.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that his country will support Ukraine “for as long as it is necessary” and pledged €2.7bn (£2.4bn) worth of weapons.

While visiting Berlin, Mr Zelensky vowed that Kyiv and Western supporters could make a Russian defeat in the war in Ukraine “irreversible” and thanked Germany for being a “true friend.”

Germany is Europe’s largest economy but faced criticism when Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2022 for what critics called a slow response.

It has since become one of Ukraine’s biggest financial and military aid providers.

