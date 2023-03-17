Arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin over ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin has been issued by The International Criminal Court, which has accused him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

In a statement, the court said, “[Putin] is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations of atrocities during its one-year-old invasion of its neighbour. A spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry said the arrest warrant against Putin had "no significance whatsoever".

An arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin has been issued by The International Criminal Court (Sputnik)

The ICC move came a day after a U.N.-mandated investigative body accused Russia of committing wide-ranging war crimes in Ukraine, including wilful killings and torture, in some cases making children watch loved ones being raped and detaining others alongside dead bodies.

On Thursday, a U.N.-backed inquiry cited Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including systematic torture and killing in occupied regions, among potential issues that amount to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity.

The sweeping investigation also found crimes committed against Ukrainians on Russian territory, including deported Ukrainian children who were prevented from reuniting with their families, a “filtration” system aimed at singling out Ukrainians for detention, and torture and inhumane detention conditions.

But on Friday, the ICC put the face of Putin on the child abduction allegations.

It also issued a warrant Friday for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.

The court's president, Piotr Hofmanski, said in a video statement that while the ICC's judges have issued the warrants, it will be up to the international community to enforce them. The court has no police force of its own to enforce warrants.

"The ICC is doing its part of work as a court of law. The judges issued arrest warrants. The execution depends on international cooperation."

Casualties continue to mount as the war ongoingly rages in Ukraine (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A possible trial of any Russians at the ICC remains a long way off, as Moscow does recognize the court's jurisdiction — a position reaffirmed earlier this week by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov — and does not extradite its nationals .

Ukraine also is not a member of the court, but it has granted the ICC jurisdiction over its territory and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has visited four times since opening an investigation a year ago.

Senior Ukrainian officials have applauded the ICC for issuing the arrest warrant against Putin.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said the decision by the ICC, which accused Putin of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine, was "historic for Ukraine and the entire international law system."

Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, said that issuing the warrant was "only the beginning".

Russia said on Friday that an arrest warrant issued by the ICC in The Hague against Russian President Vladimir Putin was meaningless.

An elderly woman stands next to Ukrainian flags commemorating soldiers killed during Russia’s invasion (Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)

"The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

"Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it."

Russia signed the Rome Statute in 2000, but never ratified it to become a member of the ICC, and finally withdrew its signature in 2016.

At the time, Russia was under international pressure over its seizure and unilateral annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, as well as a campaign of air strikes in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad's war against rebels.

News of the arrest warrant also came ahead of a planned state visit to Moscow next week by Chinese President Xi Jinping which is likely to cement much closer ties between Russia and China just as relations between Moscow and the West hit new lows.

Russia has been placed under unprecedented Western sanctions since he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 February last year.