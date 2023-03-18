✕ Close Arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin over ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has ‘clearly’ committed war crimes and the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for him was justified, US president Joe Biden said.

“He’s clearly committed war crimes,” Mr Biden said.

Speaking about the arrest warrant slapped on the Russian president by the ICC, Mr Biden added: “Well, I think it’s justified. But the question is – it’s not recognised internationally by us either. But I think it makes a very strong point.”

The global court in Hague has issued an arrest warrant for Mr Putin, with prosecutors accusing Russia’s president of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Mr Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” the ICC said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia doesn’t recognise the ICC and regards its decisions “legally void”.