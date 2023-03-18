Ukraine war – latest updates: Putin makes surprise trip to Crimea as arrest warrant issued
Vladimir Putin is accused of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children to Russia
Russian president Vladimir Putin has made a surprise last-minute trip to a children’s centre in Crimea on the anniversary of the Kremlin’s annexation of the region.
Mr Putin visited an art school and a children’s centre on Saturday, a day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader, accusing him of war crimes.
The court specifically accused him on Friday of bearing personal responsibility for the abduction of children from Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country, which started almost 13 months ago.
Responding to the ICC move, US president Joe Biden said Mr Putin had “clearly committed war crimes.” He added: “I think it’s justified. But the question is – it’s not recognised internationally by us either. But I think it makes a very strong point.”
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia does not recognise the ICC and regards its decisions “legally void”. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considered illegal.
Putin visits art school in Crimea
Russian President Vladimir Putin has travelled to Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula’s annexation from Ukraine.
Mr Putin visited an art school and a children’s centre on Saturday, the day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader, accusing him of war crimes.
The court specifically accused him on Friday of bearing personal responsibility for the abduction of children from Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country, which started almost 13 months ago.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considered illegal.
Explained: How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week highlighted China’s aspirations for a greater role on the world stage.
But they also revealed the perils of global diplomacy: Hours after Friday’s announcement of the trip, an international arrest warrant was issued for Putin on war crimes charges, taking at least some wind out of the sails of China’s big reveal.
Matthew Lee reports:
How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week highlighted China’s aspirations for a greater role on the world stage
ICYMI: Biden says Putin has ‘clearly committed war crimes’ and ICC charges are justified
US president Joe Biden said on Friday his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “clearly committed” war crimes during the course of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine since the conflict erupted in the former Soviet nation in February last year.
“He’s clearly committed war crimes,” the US president said on Friday referring to the Russian leader.
Arpan Rai has more below:
Biden says Putin has ‘clearly committed war crimes’ and ICC charges are justified
Putin’s ‘clearly committed war crimes’, says Biden after arrest warrant issued for Russian leader
Russian attacks continue as arrested warrant issue for Putin
Widespread Russian attacks continued in Ukraine, following the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights.
Ukraine was attacked by 16 Russian drones on Friday night, the Ukrainian Air Force said in the early hours of Saturday.
Writing on Telegram, the air force command said that 11 out of 16 drones were shot down "in the central, western and eastern regions".
Among areas targeted were the capital, Kyiv, and western Lviv province.
The head of the Kyiv city administration, Serhii Popko, said Ukrainian air defences shot down all drones heading for the Ukrainian capital, while Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Saturday that three of six drones were shot down, with the other three hitting a district bordering Poland.
Black Sea grains export deal renewed
A deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports that was due to expire on Saturday has been renewed, Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said, while a Ukrainian government minister said the extension had been agreed for 120 days.
"The deal for the grain corridor was due to expire today. As a result of our talks with the two sides, we have secured an extension to this deal," Mr Erdogan said in a speech in the western city of Canakkale, without specifying the length of the agreed extension.
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the deal had been extended for 120 days.
The pact was brokered with Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkey in July - and renewed for a further 120 days in November - to combat a global food crisis that was fueled in part by Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine and Black Sea blockade.
‘My life was in danger’: Rail enthusiast flees Russia after photographing Putin’s armoured train
Trainspotter Mikhail Korotkov’s blog was his passion – but shutting up shop and leaving home felt like the only option after pictures he posted of his favourite target attracted some unwanted attention, finds Robyn Dixon
Full report:
Rail enthusiast flees Russia after photographing Putin’s armoured train
Trainspotter Mikhail Korotkov’s blog was his passion – but shutting up shop and leaving home felt like the only option after pictures he posted of his favourite target attracted some unwanted attention, finds Robyn Dixon
8German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday held the first round of government consultations in Tokyo and agreed to strengthen economic and defense ties to better cope with China’s growing influence and global security concerns.
Kishida told a joint news conference after the talks that the sides agreed to strengthen supply chains in minerals, semiconductors, batteries and other strategic areas, in order to "counter economic coercion, state-led attempts to illegally acquire technology and non-market practices," apparently referring to China.
"Japan and Germany, both industrial nations that share fundamental values, need to take global leadership to strengthen resilience of our societies," Kishida said.
Putin visits Crimea on anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine - media
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Crimea on Saturday on a visit to mark the ninth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine, Russian state media reported.
We’ll have more on this story as it comes in.
Pro-Moscow voices tried to steer Ohio train disaster debate
Soon after a train derailed and spilled toxic chemicals in Ohio last month, anonymous pro-Russian accounts started spreading misleading claims and anti-American propaganda about it on Twitter, using Elon Musk‘s new verification system to expand their reach while creating the illusion of credibility.
The accounts, which parroted Kremlin talking points on myriad topics, claimed without evidence that authorities in Ohio were lying about the true impact of the chemical spill. The accounts spread fearmongering posts that preyed on legitimate concerns about pollution and health effects and compared the response to the derailment with America’s support for Ukraine following its invasion by Russia.
David Klepper reports:
Pro-Moscow voices tried to steer Ohio train disaster debate
Not long after the Ohio train derailment, pro-Russian voices on Twitter began spreading anti-U.S. propaganda about the incident
Before Xi visit, Russia says it held naval drills with China and Iran in Arabian Sea
Russia, China and Iran have completed three-way naval exercises in the Arabian Sea that included artillery fire at targets on the sea and in the air, the Russian defence ministry said on Saturday.
The exercises, off the Iranian port of Chabahar, took place as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to host his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow for a three-day state visit starting on Monday.
Russia has continued to stage military exercises with partners, especially China, despite the strain on its armed forces from the year-long war in Ukraine, where it has failed to achieve any major advance since last summer.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies