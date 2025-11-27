Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Vladimir Putin plays piano and wins at judo in 2026 propaganda calendar

‘I am a dove, but I have very powerful iron wing,’ reads one quote from the leader

Maira Butt
Thursday 27 November 2025 17:59 GMT
Comments
Putin gets impromptu music lesson on Kyrgyzstan state visit

Russia has released a 2026 calendar glorifying its leader Vladimir Putin.

The 12-page spread features flattering images of the 73-year-old doing a variety of activities showcasing his machismo including flipping a man in judo, walking through mountains while looking rugged, and playing the piano.

This year’s publication is also accompanied by a series of inspirational quotes including his advice for August, which reads: “My recipe for energy: Sleep little, work a lot and don’t whine.”

The calendar features flattering pictures of the 73 year-old Vladimir Putin
The calendar features flattering pictures of the 73 year-old Vladimir Putin (Social media)
Putin flips a man in judo in on of the monthly images
Putin flips a man in judo in on of the monthly images (SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

His January quote declares: “Russia’s border never ends” in a possible allusion to Ukraine, upon which Putin inflicted a deadly war nearly four years ago.

February, which shows the leader flipping a man in judo, says: “I am a dove, but I have very powerful iron wings.”

While there is no direct mention of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, which has reportedly led to over one million casualties since February 2022, there appear to be other potential references to the conflict.

“I think Russia has become much stronger in the last two or three years because we are becoming a truly sovereign country,” he has said in one.

Another picture shows Putin playing the piano
Another picture shows Putin playing the piano (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The Russian president posing on the ski slopes
The Russian president posing on the ski slopes (AFP via Getty Images)

Other pictures feature Putin astride an automobile while wearing a parka, while the rest show him lighting candles, taking telephone calls, and giving speeches.

The calendars are sold for $3.50 (£2.65) and hang in government facilities and homes, as well as schools, post offices and other public buildings.

Putin became leader of Russia over 26 years ago and has since been accused of war crimes. However, his image is carefully maintained within Russia, where his health and vitality are celebrated as extensions of his powerful leadership.

“This genre is its own kind of art,” Maxim Trudolyubov told the New York Times. “It’s an empire with this ancient emperor who’s been around for decades, so it is supposed to be boring; it is supposed to signal stability, predictability, even if the reality is nothing of the kind.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in