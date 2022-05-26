Ukraine news – live: Zelenksy rebuffs calls to cede territory to Russia
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will not give up his country’s land in return for an end to the war with Russia.
Negotiations for a peace deal cannot resume until Russia demonstrates it is willing to move its troops and equipment back “to the position before 24 February” when Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, Mr Zelensky said in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Mr Zelensky also pleaded with the west once again to send more help to Kyiv “without exceptions, without limits”, as he said his army was facing the fiercest attack by Russian forces yet.
UK foreign secretary Liz Truss is expected to warn against any attempt at “appeasement” of Vladimir Putin and will tell allies and partners there must be no “backsliding” in support for Ukraine during her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina today.
Earlier, Russia said it is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine. It comes amid fears of global food shortages as Putin’s troops’ blockade Black Sea ports in Ukraine’s south.
Russia has suffered significant losses, says MoD
Russia’s failure to anticipate Ukrainian resistance and the subsequent complacency of Russian commanders has led to significant losses across many of Russia’s more elite units, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defence in its latest intelligence update on the war today.
Russia’s airborne forces – the VDV – have been heavily involved in several notable tactical failures since the start of Russia’s invasion, the MoD noted. Russian doctrine anticipates assigning the VDV to some of the most demanding operations. The 45,000-strong VDV is mostly comprised of professional contract soldiers. Its members enjoy elite status and attract additional pay.
“The VDV has been employed on missions better suited to heavier armoured infantry and has sustained heavy casualties during the campaign,” it said. “Its mixed performance likely reflects a strategic mismanagement of this capability and Russia’s failure to secure air superiority.”
“The misemployment of the VDV in Ukraine highlights how Putin’s significant investment in the armed forces over the last 15 years has resulted in an unbalanced overall force,” the statement concludes.
Russia integrating Kherson into its educational system
The Russia-controlled Kherson region of Ukraine will be integrated into Moscow’s education system, the Russian Tass news agency has reported quoting local officials.
“We will integrate into Russia’s education system but preserve the best local educational traditions,” Tatiana Kuzmich, chief of the Kherson region’s education department, told the agency on Thursday.
“Obviously, we should reject the Bologna system and return to the best domestic educational traditions. Schools in the Kherson region will follow this path,” she said.
The statement comes after Vladimir Putin fast-tracked the process of Russian citizenship for Ukrainian residents of the occupied Zaporizhzhiaand Kherson regions.
Alexei Selivanov, a Moscow-installed officer of the ministry of internal affairs of Zaporizhzhia has also told the agency that the move means these territories will not return to Ukraine.
Foreign secretary to warn against ‘appeasement’ of Putin
UK foreign secretary Liz Truss is expected to warn against any attempt at “appeasement” of Vladimir Putin and will tell allies and partners there must be no “backsliding” in support for Ukraine during her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina today.
“Russia’s aggression cannot be appeased. It must be met with strength,” Ms Truss is expected to say in a speech to the Bosnian armed forces at Sarajevo’s Army Hall.
“We must not allow a prolonged and increasingly painful conflict to develop in Ukraine,” she will say, according to a statement from the foreign office.
“We must be relentless in ensuring Ukraine prevails through military aid and sanctions. We can’t take our foot off the accelerator now.”
Zelensky pleads with the west to send more weapons
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded with the west to send more help to Kyiv “without exceptions, without limits”, as he said his army was facing the fiercest attack by Russian forces yet.
“We need the help of our partners – above all, weapons for Ukraine. Full help, without exceptions, without limits, enough to win,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Wednesday, where he also rebuffed the suggestions that Ukraine should cede control of areas occupied by Russian forces.
Mr Zelensky’s statement comes as Russia intensifies its assault on the eastern Donbas region. He said in some places Russia has many more weapons and soldiers.
“I am grateful to everyone who spoke about it, including in Davos,” he added.
Charles laments ‘nightmare situation’ during visit to Ukraine refugee centre
The Prince of Wales has spoken out about the “nightmare situation” in Ukraine during a trip to Romania to meet refugees who have fled the war in their homeland.
Charles was joined by distant relative Margareta, head of the Romanian royal family, for the unannounced tour of a donation centre for refugees in the capital Bucharest.
More than a million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Romania since the Russian invasion in February and the nation has had to quickly adapt to deal with the needs of the displaced.
US says Russia granting occupied Ukrainians citizenship is an attempt to ‘impose will by force’
Reacting to Russia’s move to fast track citizenship for Ukrainians living in areas held by Vladimir Putin’s forces, the US has said it is a move “to subjugate the people of Ukraine, to impose their will by force”.
“We have seen Russian forces forcibly remove individuals from occupied territory. We have seen Russia’s forces transport Ukrainians to the so-called filtration camps,” the US state department’s spokesman Ned Price told journalists in a briefing late on Wednesday.
“We have seen Russia’s forces attempt through other ways to subjugate, otherwise subdue the Ukrainian people in these areas,” Mr Price said.
“So to the extent that this is an effort that is only loosely disguised as an element of Russia’s attempt to subjugate the people of Ukraine, to impose their will by force, that is something that we would forcefully reject,” he further said.
“It is not entirely unlike Russia’s attempts to manufacture these fake referenda, referenda that are designed to offer the veneer of legitimacy to Russian rule over parts of what is sovereign Ukrainian territory; referenda where Russian-backed officials tend to somehow accrue 90-plus, 99 per cent of the vote.”
He also said Russian forces had used this tactic before in Crimea in 2014 and earlier in Chechnya.
Russian forces shell more than 40 towns in Ukraine’s Donbas region
Russian forces shelled more than 40 towns in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, Ukraine’s military has said.
“The occupiers shelled more than 40 towns in Donetsk and Luhansk region, destroying or damaging 47 civilian sites, including 38 homes and a school. As a result of this shelling five civilians died and 12 were wounded,” the Joint Task Force of Ukraine’s armed forces said on Facebook.
The statement said 10 enemy attacks were repelled, four tanks and four drones destroyed, and 62 “enemy soldiers” were killed.
After failing to seize Ukraine’s capital Kyiv or its second city Kharkiv, Russia is trying to take full control of the Donbas, the last main escape route for civilians trapped in the path of their invasion, now in its fourth month.
The region is comprised of two eastern provinces that Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.
Russia has poured thousands of troops into the region, attacking from three sides in an attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces holding out in the city of Sievierodonetsk and its twin Lysychansk.
Their fall would leave the whole of Luhansk province under Russian control, a key Kremlin war aim.
Russia says it is opening sea corridor for ships to leave Black Sea ports
Russia says it is opening a safe sea corridor, which will remain open every day, to allow foreign ships to leave Black Sea ports.
Mikhail Mizintsev, who heads Russia’s National Defence Control Centre under the General Staff, said on Wednesday that 70 foreign vessels from 16 countries are now in six ports on the Black Sea including Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv, according to the Interfax news agency.
Earlier, it said the port of Mariupol was functioning after three months of fighting amid growing international criticism of an unfolding global food crisis triggered by its blockade.
Ukraine shares video meme of ‘suicide’ drone attacking Russian tank set to Star Wars theme
Ukrainian armed forces have shared a video of a so-called “kamikaze” or suicide drone neutralising a Russian tank, catching the soldiers drinking alcohol on it off guard.
“A modern kamikaze drone, equipped with a powerful explosive, flew straight into the tank, causing irreparable damage to the enemy,” Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said in the Facebook post, sharing the video.
“According to our soldiers, the Russian occupiers were quietly drinking alcohol at one of the positions, sitting on the armor of their tank. However, the usual Russian occupation was abruptly interrupted by an unexpected attack from the air,” it added.
Putin announces 10% raise to minimum wage
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a 10% raise to the minimum wage rate and pensions in the coming weeks, a move that comes as the Russian economy faces an unprecedented wave of international sanctions.
Mr Putin said in a government meeting that the minimum cost of living will be up 10 per cent beginning 1 June, and the minimum wage rate and state pensions will go up 10 per cent starting 1 July. The bump will bring the minimum wage to about $250 per month and the average pension to $320, according to the Interfax news agency.
“Our key and unchanging priority is to increase the welfare and quality of life of citizens,” Mr Putin said.
He also tasked government officials with increasing pay for Russian soldiers serving abroad as the Russian military operation in Ukraine enters its fourth month.
