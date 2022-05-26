✕ Close President Zelensky meets US officials

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will not give up his country’s land in return for an end to the war with Russia.

Negotiations for a peace deal cannot resume until Russia demonstrates it is willing to move its troops and equipment back “to the position before 24 February” when Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, Mr Zelensky said in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Mr Zelensky also pleaded with the west once again to send more help to Kyiv “without exceptions, without limits”, as he said his army was facing the fiercest attack by Russian forces yet.

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss is expected to warn against any attempt at “appeasement” of Vladimir Putin and will tell allies and partners there must be no “backsliding” in support for Ukraine during her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina today.

Earlier, Russia said it is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine. It comes amid fears of global food shortages as Putin’s troops’ blockade Black Sea ports in Ukraine’s south.