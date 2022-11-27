✕ Close Boris Johnson supports Christmas appeal to send medical supplies to Ukraine

Russia is unlikely to muster enough “quality forces” to achieve a breakthrough in a key Donetsk battleground which has seen “intense combat” in recent weeks, the British ministry of defence has claimed.

Vladimir Putin’s forces likely want to use the “heavily contested” area around the towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar as a launching point for a “future major advance north” to seize the entire region – but despite Russian naval infantry suffering heavy causualities, little territory has changed hands, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall is set to cover Kyiv from Sunday until at least midweek, with the mercury dropping below freezing as millions living in the capital struggle without access to heat and electricity.

Restrictions on the use of the country’s scarce electricty resource remain in place across Kyiv and 14 regions, president Volodymyr Zelensky said, with Russia’s forces having inflicted some of the worst damage so far over the past week in their continued bombardment of critical power generation sites across Ukraine.