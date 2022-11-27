Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘unlikely to break through’ in key Donetsk battleground
Vladimir Putin’s forces have suffered ‘heavy casualties’ in the region to little avail, UK claims
Russia is unlikely to muster enough “quality forces” to achieve a breakthrough in a key Donetsk battleground which has seen “intense combat” in recent weeks, the British ministry of defence has claimed.
Vladimir Putin’s forces likely want to use the “heavily contested” area around the towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar as a launching point for a “future major advance north” to seize the entire region – but despite Russian naval infantry suffering heavy causualities, little territory has changed hands, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, heavy snowfall is set to cover Kyiv from Sunday until at least midweek, with the mercury dropping below freezing as millions living in the capital struggle without access to heat and electricity.
Restrictions on the use of the country’s scarce electricty resource remain in place across Kyiv and 14 regions, president Volodymyr Zelensky said, with Russia’s forces having inflicted some of the worst damage so far over the past week in their continued bombardment of critical power generation sites across Ukraine.
Russia turned Soviet famine remembrance into ‘day of terror’, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of turning Ukraine’s day of remembrance for the Holodomor – a Soviet famine which killed millions – into “a day of terror”.
In his nightly video address, the Ukrainian president accused Russia of launching a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region – “on private houses, on ordinary houses”, adding: “There are wounded. They shelled Donetsk region, the south, and other regions.
“Russia is turning this day – the day of remembrance – into a day of terror. The occupiers will definitely be responsible for all this. And we will drive them out of our land.”
Russia to bar foreigners from using surrogate mothers
Russia will soon adopt a law barring foreigners from using Russian surrogate mothers, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of parliament said on Sunday, the nation’s Mother’s Day.
Paid surrogacy is legal in Russia, but the practice has been criticised by religious groups as commercialising the birth of children, and Mr Volodin said some 45,000 babies born by surrogate mothers have been taken abroad in recent years, adding: “Child trafficking is unacceptable.”
“Everything must be done to protect children by prohibiting foreigners from using the surrogacy service,” Mr Volodin said on Telegram. “We will make this decision at the beginning of December.”
Meanwhile, Ukraine says Russia has forcibly deported more than 12,000 Ukrainian children since February – a charge denied by Russia, which claims the movement of people into Russia from Ukraine has been to protect civilians from Ukrainian soldiers.
Russia unlikely to achieve breakthrough in Donetsk fight - MoD
Russia is unlikely to be able to concentrate sufficient high-quality forces to achieve an operational breakthrough in Ukraine’s Donetsk, where heavy fighting has taken place in the last two weeks, the UK’s ministry of defence said today.
“The area around the towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar in south-central Donetsk Oblast has been the scene of intense combat over the last two weeks, though little territory has changed hands,” the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.
It added that both Russia and Ukraine have significant forces committed to this sector, with Russian Naval Infantry having suffered heavy casualties.
“This area remains heavily contested, likely partially because Russia assesses the area has potential as a launch point for a future major advance north to capture the remainder of Ukrainian-held Donetsk Oblast,” the MoD speculated.
Russia ‘shocked’ by death of Belarusian foreign minister
A spokesperson for Russia’s foreign ministry has said they are “shocked” by the sudden death of Belarusian foreign minister Vladimir Makei at the age of 64.
“We are shocked by the reports of the death of the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Vladimir Makei,” Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram, adding: “Official condolences will be published soon.”
No official explanation in Belarus has yet been given for his death.
Earlier this week, Mr Makei had attended a conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Yerevan, and was due to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday.
Belarusian foreign minister Vladimir Makei ‘suddenly dies’ aged 64
No cause of death has yet been mentioned by Belarus state media
Ukraine counters Russian military advance in east, repels attacks – official
Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian advances in at least five settlements in the eastern territory where a majority of Moscow’s war is concentrated, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said today.
In the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian soldiers countered Russian attacks near Stelmakhivka in Luhansk oblast and Bilohorivka, Marinka, Verkhnokamianske, and Spirne in Donetsk oblast, the Ukrainian general staff said.
They added that Ukraine managed to inflict damage on two command centres, 11 concentrations of Russian military equipment and personnel, and “one other strategic site” of the Russian military over the same period.
More than 86,700 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war
The Ukrainian defence ministry has claimed that a total of 86,710 Russian soldiers have died in the course of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The war, which has continued for 276 day now, has seen heavy Russian losses, the defence ministry said in its update yesterday.
Russian losses include 278 aircraft, 261 helicopters, more than 2,900 tanks and 5,848 armoured combat vehicles.
The Kremlin has not confirmed its losses in the Ukraine invasion, which Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation”.
ICYMI: Putin’s weapon stock ‘depleted’ as Russia ‘firing old nuclear missiles'
Vladimir Putin’s weapons arsenal is so “depleted” that Russia appears to be removing the nuclear warheads from ageing cruise missiles and firing the unarmed munitions at Ukraine, the UK has said.
Aside from the impact caused by the speed of the missiles and the combustion of any unspent fuel, such weapons are unlikely to achieve reliable effects against Moscow’s intended targets, the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.
The Kremlin is almost certainly hoping that such missiles “will function as decoys and divert Ukrainian air defences”, London believes.
Snake Island, Mariupol defenders among nearly 100 Ukrainians freed in prisoner swap
Volodymyr Zelensky’s office has announced that the Ukrainians who defended Mariupol and the Snake Island outpost now heavily imbued with the symbolism of Kyiv’s resistance against Moscow’s forces are among those freed in the latest prisoner swap.
“Another exchange of prisoners. We managed to free 12 of our people. The soldiers who defended, in particular, Mariupol, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the Snake Island are going home,” said Andriy Yermak.
“Over the last week, we managed to return 98 Ukrainians. We are working on the release of all our people. Thank you for the work of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.”
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” has now been raging for more than nine months in Ukraine, the conflict continuing to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Ukraine needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, an entirely baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against a sovereign neighbour state that happens to have a Jewish president.
Ukraine has fought back courageously ever since and continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘new genocidal policy'
Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of carrying out a genocide against Ukraine as the invasion entered its 10th month.
The Ukrainian president was commemorating the victims of the Holodomor genocide perpetrated in Soviet Ukraine from 1932-1933 under Joseph Stalin’s regime.
“Ukrainians went through genocide. And today we are doing everything possible and impossible to stop Russia’s new genocidal policy. A new one – but similar to the one that killed millions of people in the 20th century,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He added: “And we don’t just fight off aggression. Step by step, we are creating a system that will stop aggression, dismantle its consequences, and guarantee long-term security – the security of Ukraine, all of Europe, and the world.”
