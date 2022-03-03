Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed his country has “broken the enemy’s plans in a week” and that the morale of Russian forces is “constantly deteriorating” even as Moscow’s onslaught has intensified in multiple cities.

In a video message posted on multiple social media channels on Wednesday night, Mr Zelensky claimed his forces have so-far killed 9,000 Russian troops. He also accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of planning the invasion for years.

“We are a nation that broke the enemy’s plans in a week — plans those have been built for years, vile, calculated, with hate for our country, for our people, for any people who have 2 things: freedom and heart. But we stopped them and beat them,” Mr Zelensky said in the video.

He praised ordinary citizens for holding the Russian military captive and opposing the troops by blocking roads and standing in front of their tanks.

“Our military, our border guards, our territorial defence, even ordinary farmers capture the Russian military every day. And all the captives say only one thing: they do not know why they are here. Despite the fact that there are dozens of times more of them, the morale of the enemy is constantly deteriorating,” he added.

“Blocking roads, people come out in front of enemy vehicles - it’s extremely dangerous, but how courageous. It is also salvation,” he added.

Mr Zelensky accused Russian troops of looting food at stores and said they were “confused children” and not warriors of superpower.

“Let’s throw them away with shame, as do those people who drive the occupiers out of grocery stores when the Russian military is trying to find food. These are not warriors of the superpower, these are confused children who were used,” Mr Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president’s upbeat speech came as the Russian invasion of the former Soviet republic – what Mr Putin referred to as a “special military operation” – has reached the seventh day.

Several cities were reported to be under intense shelling as Wednesday became the most destructive day of the Russian offensive and fears over the civilian toll mounted.

The mayor of Kherson, a key port city in southern Ukraine, said Russian forces have seized control of the city and said they force their way into the city council building.

Mayor Igor Kolykhaev urged Russian forces in the city to not shoot civilians and asked residents to follow conditions, including observing curfew and moving groups, set by the invading army in order to “keep the Ukrainian flag flying”.

Mr Zelensky urged his people to not give up because the army is doing everything to break the forces.

“They will not have peace here, they will not have food here, they will not have a single quiet moment here. The occupiers will receive only one thing from Ukraine — a rebuff, a worthy rebuff,” he said.

“They will always remember that we do not give up. Our army is doing everything to break the enemy completely. 9,000 Russians killed in one week,” Mr Zelensky said.

“More and more occupiers are fleeing back to Russia, from us, from you, from all those who drive out the enemy with javelins, guns, tanks, helicopters - with everything that shoots. I wish you health, native Ukrainians, strong and kind, but not to the enemy!” he added.

The places Ukrainian refugees are seeking shelter (Press Association Images)

Russia has, for the first time, admitted to military casualties, saying 498 of its troops were killed and 1,597 injured are injured while Ukraine claims the casualties run into thousands.

Ukraine claims more than 2,000 civilians have died since the war began. The UN said more than a million people were displaced as they fled Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia is facing an investigation into possible war crimes in the country after it was accused of bombing civilians. The International Criminal Court (ICC) said 39 nations have called for an inquiry and evidence is being collected.

Ms Zelensky has accused Moscow of war crimes as well.