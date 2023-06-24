✕ Close Earlier on Friday, drone footage showed a Russian troop being wiped out by a bomb

Vladimir Putin said an “armed mutiny” by the Wagner Group mercenary force was treason and a “mortal blow” to Russia’s troops.

In an emergency televised address, the Russian president said anyone who had taken up arms against his military would be punished.

It comes after Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called for an armed rebellion overnight and warned in a new video that he and his troops have reached key Russian city, Rostov-on-Don.

Putin said he would do everything to protect Russia, and that “decisive action” would be taken.

In the new video on Saturday, Prigozhin demanded Mr Shoigu and Russia’s top general Valery Gerasimov meet him at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don city.

“We have arrived here, we want to receive the chief of the general staff and Shoigu,” Mr Prigozhin said on the video. “Unless they come, we’ll be here, we’ll blockade the city of Rostov and head for Moscow.”

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee charged Mr Prigozhin with calling for an armed rebellion, an offence that carries a maximum 20-year jail term.