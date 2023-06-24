Russia-Ukraine war live: Furious Putin calls Wagner mutiny ‘treason’ and ‘mortal blow’ to troops
‘This is a stab in the back for everyone in Russia’
Earlier on Friday, drone footage showed a Russian troop being wiped out by a bomb
Vladimir Putin said an “armed mutiny” by the Wagner Group mercenary force was treason and a “mortal blow” to Russia’s troops.
In an emergency televised address, the Russian president said anyone who had taken up arms against his military would be punished.
It comes after Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called for an armed rebellion overnight and warned in a new video that he and his troops have reached key Russian city, Rostov-on-Don.
Putin said he would do everything to protect Russia, and that “decisive action” would be taken.
In the new video on Saturday, Prigozhin demanded Mr Shoigu and Russia’s top general Valery Gerasimov meet him at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don city.
“We have arrived here, we want to receive the chief of the general staff and Shoigu,” Mr Prigozhin said on the video. “Unless they come, we’ll be here, we’ll blockade the city of Rostov and head for Moscow.”
Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee charged Mr Prigozhin with calling for an armed rebellion, an offence that carries a maximum 20-year jail term.
Watch: Wagner chief accuses Moscow of lying to public about Ukraine
Wagner chief says he won’t turn himself in
Mutinous Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday that he and his men would not turn themselves in on the orders of President Vladimir Putin.
Russian police surround Wagner centre in St Petersburg
Russian police have surrounded the Wagner centre in St Petersburg after Yevgeny Prigozhin called on an armed rebellion against the Kremlin.
Watch the full clip here:
Mapped: Inside Russian Wagner group’s location and road towards Moscow
Rogue Russian mercenary fighters from the Wagner group have had their efforts labelled as “treason” by Vladimir Putin after seizing military centre Rostov-on-Don.
The escalation marks one of the most explosive episodes in the country’s war saga yet after the group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Kremlin of deliberately bombing Wagner troops.
However, Britain’s Ministry of Defence have now called the instalment “the most significant challenge to the Russian state” in a series of events that’s set to put the city firmly on the map.
Mapped: Inside Russian Wagner group’s road towards Moscow
Mercenary Wagner fighters overtake largest city in southern Russia with sights set on capital
Turmoil in Russia: reactions from foreign governments
Following are reactions from foreign governments to the news from Russia, where President Vladimir Putin vowed on Saturday to crush what he called an armed mutiny after rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had taken control of a southern city.
BRITISH FOREIGN MINISTRY STATEMENT
In an update of advice to travellers that continued to advise against all travel to Russia, the ministry said.
“There are reports of military tensions in the Rostov region and a risk of further unrest across the country. Additionally, there is a lack of available flight options to return to the UK.”
POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA, ON TWITTER
“In connection with the situation in Russia, this morning we held consultations with the prime minister and the ministry of defence, as well as with allies.
“The course of events beyond our eastern border is monitored on an ongoing basis.”
FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE
The Elysee Palace said President Emmanuel Macron is following the situation in Russia closely.
“We stay focused on the support to Ukraine,” the Elysee said.
GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON
“We are monitoring events in Russia closely.”
ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI’S OFFICE
“Prime Minister Meloni is closely following events in Russia, which show that its assault on Ukraine is causing instability within Russia.”
Putin briefs Belarusian president on situation in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday briefed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the situation in Russia, according to a message posted on the Belarusian presidency’s official Telegram channel.
Putin has vowed to crush what he calls an armed mutiny after rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had taken control of a southern city as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman calls on Russians to rally around Putin
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday called on Russians to rally around Russian President Vladimir Putin, after what Putin called an “armed mutiny” by the Wagner mercenary group
Wagner chief shares video from Rostov-on-Don as he claims to control military HQ
The owner of the Wagner private military contractor who called for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defence minister claimed in a video that he and his troops have taken control of the military command centre in Rostov-on-Don.
Yevgeny Prigozhin posted a video of himself at the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine.
He claimed that his forces had military facilities in the city under their control, including the airfield.
Footage from a media outlet aligned with the contractor showed its chief speaking with Russian military officials and reiterating his aim of removing defence minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of general staff Valery Gerasimov.
Ministry of Defence update: Military confrontation between Prigozhin and Putin
Here is the latest defence intelligence update from the UK ministry of defence:
Furious Putin calls Wagner coup ‘treason’: ‘This is a stab in the back to everyone in Russia’
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a televised address, accusing the Wagner group of a ‘stab in the back’ and saying Russia is ‘facing treason’.
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has said he wants to oust the leadership of the Defence Ministry over its purported incompetence and has posted videos of himself in the southern Russian city of Rostov where the Russian army has one of its headquarters.
