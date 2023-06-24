✕ Close Earlier on Friday, drone footage showed a Russian troop being wiped out by a bomb

Vladimir Putin’s whereabouts have been thrown into question after an aircraft belonging to the presidency was spotted flying from Moscow to St Petersburg, according to Flight Radar.

However, his spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, denied Putin has fled the capital and told reporters the president “is working at the Kremlin”.

Wagner’s armed rebellion is racing towards Moscow after the mercenary group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin took control of the military headquarters in Russian cities Voronezh and Rostov-on-Don.

Prigozhin has said his forces have been attacked by artillery and helicopters since he launched his mutiny.

Putin said an “armed mutiny” by Yevgeny Prigozhin was treason and a “mortal blow” to Russia’s troops.

In an emergency televised address, the Russian president said anyone who had taken up arms against his military would be punished.

Prigozhin demanded Mr Shoigu and Russia’s top general Valery Gerasimov meet him in Rostov-on-Don, otherwise threatening to “blockade the city of Rostov and head for Moscow.”