Russia-Ukraine war live: Kremlin denies Putin has fled Moscow as plane mysteriously disappears from radar
Putin warns the rebels will be ‘brought to justice’ as Russia grapples with a ‘mortal blow’
Earlier on Friday, drone footage showed a Russian troop being wiped out by a bomb
Vladimir Putin’s whereabouts have been thrown into question after an aircraft belonging to the presidency was spotted flying from Moscow to St Petersburg, according to Flight Radar.
However, his spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, denied Putin has fled the capital and told reporters the president “is working at the Kremlin”.
Wagner’s armed rebellion is racing towards Moscow after the mercenary group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin took control of the military headquarters in Russian cities Voronezh and Rostov-on-Don.
Prigozhin has said his forces have been attacked by artillery and helicopters since he launched his mutiny.
Putin said an “armed mutiny” by Yevgeny Prigozhin was treason and a “mortal blow” to Russia’s troops.
In an emergency televised address, the Russian president said anyone who had taken up arms against his military would be punished.
Prigozhin demanded Mr Shoigu and Russia’s top general Valery Gerasimov meet him in Rostov-on-Don, otherwise threatening to “blockade the city of Rostov and head for Moscow.”
Freedom of Russia Legion backs Wagner group’s coup effort
Russia Legion has long been at odds with the Wagner group but now, according to Sky, has seen an enemy’s enemy as a friend.
"On the battlefield, Prigozhin and I are enemies, but now he is telling the truth,” a statement reportedly read.
"His words show that no one will put up with corruption, dictatorship, hypocrisy.
"We hope that the war of evil against evil will weaken the repressive machine and we will liberate Russia with our brothers."
Prigozhin, the mercenary chief urging an uprising against Russia's generals, has long ties to Putin
Once a low-profile businessman who benefited from having President Vladimir Putin as a powerful patron, Yevgeny Prigozhin moved into the global spotlight with Russia's war in Ukraine.
As the leader of a mercenary force who depicts himself as fighting many of the Russian military's toughest battles in Ukraine, the 62-year-old Mr Prigozhin has now moved into his most dangerous role yet: preaching open rebellion against the leadership of the country's military.
Mr Prigozhin, owner of the Kremlin-allied Wagner Group, has escalated what have been months of scathing criticism of Russia's conduct of the war by calling Friday for an armed uprising to oust the defense minister. Russian security services reacted immediately, opening a criminal investigation and urging Mr Prigozhin's arrest.
In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin took Mr Prigozhin's threat, riot police and the National Guard scrambled to tighten security at key facilities in Moscow, including government agencies and transport infrastructure, Tass reported. Mr Prigozhin, a onetime felon, hot-dog vendor and longtime associate of Mr Putin, urged Russians to join his "march to justice."
Moscow Mayor: Do not take trips around the city, Monday is ‘no working day'
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday asked people to refrain from trips around the city as far as possible given a counter-terrorism operation had been declared and said the situation was “difficult”.
Mr Sobyanin also said in a statement that Monday would be a non-working day - with some exceptions - in order 'to minimise risks.'
He issued the statement as mutinous Wagner mercenary fighters appeared to be continuing to drive towards Moscow from southern Russia.
Kasparov: “Whatever the result” the Russian regime will be weaker
Former chess world champion and Putin critic Garry Kasparov has said that “whatever the result” the Russian regime will be weaker
He tweeted: “Having been defeated repeatedly by Ukraine, Russian forces have found an easier opponent, one with corrupt leadership, incompetent commanders, and low morale.”
He added: “Few if any are rooting for war criminal Prigozhin to replace war criminal Putin. But chaos is opportunity for change while the status quo is war and terror. It means fewer resources directed against Ukraine. Whatever the result in Russia, the regime will be weaker.
“You cannot expect a liberal democracy to suddenly bloom in a dictatorship desert. It’s all rats, snakes, and scorpions. All you can hope for is opportunity for change where currently there is none. Leverage shifts, light gets in through cracks.
Map shows latest in Wagner group journey to Moscow
This is the progress made by the Wagner group as it journeys to the Russian capital.
UK holds emergency meeting to review safety of its citizens in Russia
The British government's emergency committee, known as COBR, met on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in Russia and the risks to British citizens there, a government spokesperson said.
Mutinous Russian mercenary fighters barrelled towards Moscow on Saturday after seizing the southern city of Rostov overnight, presenting President Vladimir Putin with the first serious challenge to his grip on power in his 23-year rule.
"The Foreign Secretary has chaired a meeting of COBR to update on the latest situation, particularly with respect to British nationals in Russia," a government spokesperson said.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also took part in a meeting with counterparts from the Group of Seven major advanced economies.
Earlier in the day Britain updated its travel advice to warn that following military action in the southern Russian city of Rostov - where mercenaries have seized control - there was "a risk of further unrest across the country".
Meanwhile, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has reportedly said that the country will not allow the Wagner mutinity to turn into a coup.
The whole world will be on brink of global catastrophe if nuclear weapons fall into the hands of “bandits,” he is quoted by Reuters as saying.
Turkey's Erdogan urges Russia's Putin to act with common sense
President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday and urged him to act with common sense, the Turkish presidency said, after Russian mercenary fighters began an armed mutiny overnight.
Mr Putin, who described the Wagner Group's actions as "treason" in an emergency televised address, said anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.
Erdogan was among the first leaders to hold a phone call with Putin after his speech on Saturday.
The Turkish presidency said the two discussed recent developments in Russia and Erdogan told Putin that Turkey was ready to do its part to help bring about a peaceful resolution.
"It was stressed during the call that no one should take it upon themselves to take action in the face of the situation in Russia," it added.
Roadblocks set up in Moscow
Roadblocks have been set up on Moscow and posters advertising the Wagner group have been taken down, Sky has reported.
At the last report, Russian Wagner mercenaries were "moving across" the Lipetsk region some 400 kilometres (250 miles) south of Moscow, the governor said Saturday, en route to Moscow.
Wagner fighters have been photographed sitting atop of a tank in Rostov-on-Don.
Biden briefed on unfolding armed rebellion in Russia as US officials consult with allies
US President Joe Biden has been briefed and his administration is closely monitoring fast-moving developments in Russia as Vladimir Putin vowed “decisive actions” to suppress mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his armed rebellion.
“We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments,” according to a statement on Friday night from National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge.
Read Alex Woodward’s full story here.
Russian foreign ministry warns Western countries against using Wagner mutiny for their goals
Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday that it warned Western countries against using the Wagner mercenary group's mutiny "to achieve their Russophobic goals".
The Wagner group is now 225 miles south of Moscow.
It has advanced more than 200 miles since the start of the day.
