The weapons the world is sending to Ukraine

On the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Nato members have pledged further support to Ukraine’s defence effort.

Ben Wallace has said more tanks could be sent from Britain to aid Kyiv forces, with the defence secretary expressing concern that the Kremlin’s “meat grinder” army could still be battling in another year.

He said on Thursday that he was “open” to sending more British tanks and suggested Ukraine was likely to receive fighter jets from Nato member countries.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on western allies for help in defending its borders against Russian insurgencies.

And while his request for fighter jets has not been honoured, here is what has been promised to help Ukraine’s effort so far:

Challenger II Main Battle Tank at Royal Tank Regiment HQ, Tidworth, Wiltshire (PA)

Tanks

Germany’s Leopard tanks are the preferred model for the Ukrainians to use but other countries are weighing in. Here is what has been committed:

Germany: 14 Leopard 2 tanks,

UK: 14 Challenger II tanks,

US: 31 Abrams tanks,

Poland: 14 Leopard 2 tanks,

Finland: Undisclosed number of Leopard 2 tanks

Norway: Undisclosed number of Leopard 2 tanks

Spain: Undisclosed number of Leopard 2 tanks

Canada: Undisclosed number of Leopard 2 tanks

Netherlands: Undisclosed number of tanks

Spain: 10 Leopard 2 tanks

Finland: Three Leopard 2 tanks

All three Western tank models are more agile than Russia’s T-models, which can’t reverse at speed, said Ralf Raths, director of the Panzer Museum in Munster, Germany.

“Imagine a boxer who cannot move freely in the ring, but only in one direction,” he explained. “The other boxer, who can move in all directions, has a big advantage, and that is the case with the Leopards.”

(AFP/Getty)

Combat vehicles

The US has announced that it will send 90 Stryker armoured fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The model can be used for transporting infantry, reconnaissance and medical evacuation, and was used in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Pentagon will also supply 59 of its Bradley fighting vehicles as a tank alternative.

Germany will send its Marder infantry fighting vehicles which were first commissioned in 1971. France, meanwhile, will send its AMX-10 RC models.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Air defences

The US, Germany and the Netherlands are set to announce they will contribute to the effort to equip Ukraine with the Patriot missile system.

The Patriot missile can be sent from home territories to strike down an enemy rocket. The system allows missiles to be fired up to 62 miles but costs more than £3 million.

The UK has provided a similar National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, with the first one arriving in November, while Germany has put forward its top-end Starstreak missile.

Russia Missile Stockpiles Explainer (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service)

Long-range rockets

The US has put forward several long-range rockets for use in Ukraine, including the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or Himars.

The Himars are faster and more accurate than most Russian alternatives and have a range of 50 miles. Alternative models have a range of between 25 and 50 miles, with the elite Russian specs topping out at around 43 miles.

Howitzers

This weapon falls between cannon and a mortar and operates from flat trajectories. Australia, Canada and the US have all sent M777 models which are similar to the Russian equivalents.

A combat drone is tested (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Drones

Drones have been an increasing part of the war culture in Ukraine but US models have proved to be expensive.

Bayraktar TB2 armed drones have been sold to Ukraine from Turkey and can be useful for attacking targets.