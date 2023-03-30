Jump to content

Russia’s top security agency says reporter for Wall Street Journal arrested on espionage charges

WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich arrested over allegations of spying

Arpan Rai
Thursday 30 March 2023 09:20
Comments

A reporter working for The Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges, Russia’s top security agency said on Thursday.

Journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg over allegations of spying, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the Soviet-era intelligence agency KGB’s successor, according to the Interfax news service.

The FSB said it had “stopped the illegal activities of US citizen Gershkovich Evan, born in 1991, a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited at the Russian foreign ministry, who is suspected of spying in the interests of the American government”.

Mr Gershkovich has been accused of collecting “information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex,” Interfax reported.

