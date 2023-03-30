For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A reporter working for The Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges, Russia’s top security agency said on Thursday.

Journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg over allegations of spying, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the Soviet-era intelligence agency KGB’s successor, according to the Interfax news service.

The FSB said it had “stopped the illegal activities of US citizen Gershkovich Evan, born in 1991, a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited at the Russian foreign ministry, who is suspected of spying in the interests of the American government”.

Mr Gershkovich has been accused of collecting “information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex,” Interfax reported.

More follows