Russian emergencies minister dies during Arctic training exercise

Russia’s emergencies minister has died during a training exercise, the Russian government has reported.

“Yevgeny Zinichev tragically died while attempting to save someone’s life during inter-agency Arctic protection training exercises,” a government statement said.

In a message carried by news agencies in Russia, the emergencies ministry said: “We regret to inform you that Zinichev tragically died while performing official duties saving someone’s life during interdepartmental exercises to protect the Arctic zone from emergencies in Norilsk”.

The chief editor of state-funded RT news, Margarita Simoyan, reported that the minister had died been standing on a ledge with a cameraman who slipped and fell into some water.

“There were plenty of witnesses - no one even had time to think about what had happened as Zinichev threw himself into the water for the fallen person and crashed into a protruding rock,” Ms Simonyan tweeted.

She added that the cameraman had also died.

RBC news also reported that a cameraman had died alongside the minister in the incident. Citing an unnamed source, the outlet reported that Alexander Churpriyan, Mr Zinichev’s first deputy, is expected to step in as acting minister.

The 55-year-old minister was in the Arctic to oversee large-scale drills, and hours before his death, inspected a new firefighting facility in the city of Norilsk, the ministry said.

Mr Zinichev led the Emergency Situations Ministry since president Vladimir Putin’s re-election in 2018. Prior to his ministerial appointment, he was as a bodyguard and personal aide to president Putin, and briefly served as acting governor of Russia’s Kaliningrad region. After beginning his career as a KGB officer in the late 1980s, Mr Zinichev served in the Federal Security Service, eventually holding the role of deputy director.

The Kremlin was informed the incident, and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian media that Mr Putin expressed his “deep condolences” over Mr Zinichev’s death.

More to follow...