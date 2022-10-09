Jump to content

Ukraine news - live: Strikes ‘kill 17’ in Zaporizhzhia after Crimea bridge blown up

Dozens of people including children were hospitalised after their homes were shelled

Lamiat Sabin
Sunday 09 October 2022 08:16
Crimea bridge: Russian officials confirm three people killed in devastating explosion

At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.

At least 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.

The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed overnight, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.

“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”

Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev said at least 17 people were killed when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.

On Saturday, three people were killed when the 12-mile-long Kerch Strait bridge in the annexed region of Crimea came under attack.

Neither side has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Crimea’s Russian governor Sergei Aksyonov said: “Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge.”

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in