Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: European leaders to back Zelensky today as Trump says Kyiv can end war ‘immediately’

US president asks Kyiv to forget Crimea and Nato membership for peace deal

Arpan Rai
Monday 18 August 2025 04:38 BST
Comments
Related: US fighter jets seen escorting Vladimir Putin’s aircraft on its way from Alaska to Russia

Top European leaders will throw their weight behind Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of his meeting with US president Donald Trump at the White House today.

Trump will meet Zelensky at 1.15pm (5.15pm GMT) and hold a multilateral meeting with European leaders visiting Washington at 3pm.

After meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, Trump is pushing Zelensky to strike a peace agreement instead of a ceasefire deal without Crimea and Nato membership – reiterating Moscow’s position.

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "No getting back Obama given Crimea...and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"

Putin agreed during his meeting with Trump to let the US and its European allies offer Ukraine security guarantees, US envoy Steve Witkoff said.

“We were able to win the following concession: that the United States could offer Article 5-like protection, which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in Nato," Mr Witkoff told CNN.

Europeans to back Zelensky in Washington today ahead of Trump meet

European leaders will join Volodymyr Zelensky to meet Donald Trump in Washington, seeking to shore up Zelensky's position as the US president presses Ukraine to accept a quick peace deal to end Europe's deadliest war in 80 years.

Leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Finland are rallying around the Ukrainian president after his exclusion from Trump's summit on Friday with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and French president Emmanuel Macron, British prime minister Keir Starmer, German chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian premier Giorgia Meloni and Finnish president Alexander Stubb also said they'll will take part in Monday's talks, as will secretary-general of the Nato military alliance, Mark Rutte.

Their pledge to be at Zelensky's side at the White House today is an apparent effort to ensure the meeting goes better than the last one in February, when Trump berated Zelensky in a heated Oval Office encounter.

Trump is leaning on Zelensky to strike an agreement after he met Russian leader Putin in Alaska and emerged more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal instead of a ceasefire first.

Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Washington DC on Monday with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and France’s Emmanuel Macron
Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Washington DC on Monday with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and France’s Emmanuel Macron (PA Wire)
Arpan Rai18 August 2025 04:38

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in