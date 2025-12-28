Putin’s influence looms large as Zelensky meets Trump in Florida for peace talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump met for crucial peace talks – but the US president's call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin shortly beforehand suggests obstacles to the end of the war remain.

Mr Zelensky travelled to Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Sunday hoping to make progress on the proposed 20-point peace plan, with particular concerns over security and economic agreements.

He shook hands with Mr Trump on the steps of the Florida residence as the US president told reporters: “We’ll get it done,” and added: "I do think we have the makings of a deal... We are in the final stages of talking.”

Mr Trump said he would be speaking to Mr Putin following the meeting, as he described both Russia and Ukraine as “willing countries”.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky shook hands in front of reporters at Mar-a-Lago ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Russian president may have been physically absent from the talks, but his influence was felt distinctly. Mr Trump said he had a “very productive” call with Mr Putin over the phone ahead of the crunch negotiations – conversations Moscow said took place at the US leader’s request.

Later, Kremlin spokesperson Yury Ushakov said the pair had a “broadly similar view” that any temporary ceasefire would “prolong the conflict”, and urged Ukraine to make a decision over the Donbas region “without delay”.

Prior to the meeting, Mr Zelensky made it clear "territorial issues" would remain a key point as Moscow and Kyiv are still divided over the fate of the highly coveted Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky said that while these have been “some of the most active diplomatic days of the year”, plenty would “depend on the partners” and whether or not they would put pressure on Moscow. The US and Ukrainian presidents added their talks would include a call with European leaders.

open image in gallery Mr Trump was joined by advisers including Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio ( AFP via Getty Images )

President Trump told Politico on Friday that Mr Zelensky “doesn’t have anything until I approve it”, as he continues to regulate negotiations between the warring countries. He also said he expected to speak with Mr Putin “as much as I want”.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday that Moscow had been in contact with the US.

"It was agreed upon to continue the dialogue," he said.

Ahead of the meeting, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned that, as talks of security guarantees continue, any European troop contingents deployed to Ukraine would become legitimate targets for Russia’s armed forces.

In remarks published by Russia’s state news agency TASS, Lavrov, without evidence, accused European politicians of being driven by “ambitions” in their relations with Kyiv and disregarding the ‌people of ​Ukraine and their own nations.

Russia’s president applied pressure on Saturday with a timely barrage of almost 500 drones and 40 missiles on Kyiv, where two people died while dozens were hospitalised, including two children.

open image in gallery Kyiv experienced a large air strike on Saturday, where two people died ( AP )

Ukraine’s capital faced large-scale power cuts that left citizens without heating during the sub-zero winter temperatures.

In a meeting with Canadian prime minister Mark Carney in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, Mr Zelensky said the key to peace is "pressure on Russia and sufficient, strong support for Ukraine”. To that end, Mr Carney announced more economic assistance from his government to help Ukraine rebuild.

Mr Carney denounced the"barbarism" of Russia's latest attacks on Kyiv and credited both Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump with creating the conditions for a "just and lasting peace" at a crucial moment.

“Ukraine is willing to do whatever it takes to stop this war," Mr Zelensky posted on X on Saturday. "We need to be strong at the negotiating table."