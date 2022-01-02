Covid-19 booster programme opens to all aged 16 and over
From Sunday all of those aged 16 and older who are eligible to receive a booster vaccine can access the service through HSE vaccination centres.
Anyone aged 16 and over can now come forward for a Covid-19 booster jab.
People are being asked to book into a vaccination centre offering jabs to their age group.
On Sunday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that the country begins 2022 in a “stronger position thanks to vaccines and effective new treatments”.
“Our case numbers are high and concerning, but good to see the rate of hospitalisations has fallen dramatically compared to this time last year,” he tweeted.
Mr Donnelly said that the Government had “invested a lot in building capacity”.
He said: “More ICU beds will open this year and I brought a proposal to Cabinet to increase overall critical care capacity to 446 beds. Our legacy deficit is being addressed and we are funding as many ICU beds as the HSE can open.”
Ireland has experienced record case numbers in recent days, sparked by the spread of the Omicron variant.
On Saturday, more than 23,000 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
According to the latest figures, 656 people are in hospital with the virus.
Eighty-five people are in intensive care.
