‘Milestone’ day in Ireland as rules on mask-wearing end

Mask-wearing is no longer mandatory in Ireland, and politicians hailed the day as a “milestone” moment after two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commuters using public transport on Monday morning were not required to wear a face covering, after the legal requirement to wear a mask in all settings came to an end.

The Irish Government decided last week, following advice from health officials, that from February 28 there will be no legal requirement to wear a mask.

However, people are still being advised to wear face coverings on public transport and in healthcare settings.

School pupils also noticed a difference on Monday morning, with the requirement for pods, staggered breaks, masks and physical distancing coming to an end.

Close contacts rules have also been changed for the general public, as Ireland looks towards a new stage in its handling of Covid-19.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar called Monday another “milestone” moment in the country’s journey out of the pandemic.

He wished businesses in particular the “best of luck” with the changes.

“It’s a big day for many businesses and workers as economic life begins to return to normal,” he said.

“Staff and customers who want to continue to wear a mask should of course continue to do so. We know that many people will be nervous about this latest step in our journey with Covid, especially the medically vulnerable.

“For those commuting today, you are not legally required to wear a mask on public transport anymore, however we are still recommending that you do.”

Health officials had recommended the major shift in Covid rules following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), the body that guided the country’s policymakers during the pandemic.

However, politicians and health advisers have insisted these changes do not mean that the pandemic is officially over.

“The rules on close contacts are also changing today,” Mr Varadkar said.

“If you have no symptoms, you do not need to test or isolate and can continue on your business and go to work as normal. This is the case regardless of your vaccination status.

“The only exception is for healthcare workers who have a confirmed case in their home; they will need to take antigen tests and follow different guidance.”