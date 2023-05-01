Watch live: Third week of fighting in Sudan continues between rival military forces

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view of Khartoum as fighting between rival military forces in Sudan enters its third week.

The UK has already announced an extra rescue flight for British nationals stuck in the conflict-stricken country, as a ceasefire extension is made by three days.

However, despite the initial 72-hour ceasefire, fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) appears to have continued.

The battle arose from a 2021 military coup, which has since seen the parliamentary forces and army go head-to-head in a battle for power.

2,122 British passport holders, including NHS staff, have now been removed from the country across 23 different flights.

Sudan’s Ministry of Health say that 528 lives have been lost in the conflict so far, with thousands of others injured. However, it’s suggested the figure could actually be far higher.

Sign up for our newsletters.