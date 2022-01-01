Three killed in New Year’s Eve crash
Three children were taken to hospital after the collision on the N52 slip road in Kells.
Three people have died in a crash in Co Meath.
Two cars collided on the N52 slip road in Kells, just off the M3 motorway, at around 4.45pm on New Year’s Eve.
The driver and passenger – both in their 20s – in one of the cars and the woman driving the other vehicle were killed.
Three children were taken to hospital for treatment, including a 12-year-old girl who is understood to be in a serious condition.
Gardai have appealed for witnesses.
