FIFA urged to intervene as Israel prepares to demolish West Bank football field

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

FIFA have been urged to intervene after Israeli authorities have ordered the demolition of a football pitch in a crowded refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, eliminating one of the few spaces where Palestinian children can play.

The decision has been met with dismay. Rital Sarhan, 13, who plays on a girls' team in the Aida refugee camp near Bethlehem, said: "If the field gets demolished, this will destroy our dreams and our future. We cannot play any other place but this field, the camp does not have spaces."

The Israeli military issued the demolition order on 31 December, citing illegal construction in an area abutting the concrete barrier wall Israel built in the West Bank.

"Along the security fence, a seizure order and a construction prohibition order are in effect; therefore, the construction in the area was carried out unlawfully," the Israeli military said in a statement.

Mohammad Abu Srour, an administrator at Aida Youth Center, which manages the field, said the military gave them seven days to demolish the field.

The Israeli military often orders Palestinians to carry out demolitions themselves. If they do not act, the military steps in to destroy the structure in question and then sends the Palestinians a bill for the costs.

A campaign has been launched to save the pitch, calling on FIFA and UEFA to intervene.

open image in gallery A Palestinian boy walks past graffiti painted on Israel's separation barrier in the Aida refugee camp situated inside the West Bank town of Bethlehem, on February 12, 2016 ( THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images )

According to Abu Srour, Israel's military told residents when delivering the demolition order that the soccer field represented a threat to the separation wall and to Israelis.

"I do not know how this is possible," he said.

Israeli demolitions have drawn widespread international criticism and coincide with heightened fears among Palestinians of an organised effort by Israel to formally annex the West Bank, the area seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.

Israel accelerated demolitions in Palestinian refugee camps in early 2025, leading to the displacement of 32,000 residents of camps in the central and northern West Bank. Human Rights Watch has called the demolitions a war crime. Israel has said they are intended to disrupt militant activity.