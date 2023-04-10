For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of two Israeli sisters who were killed last week in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank has died of her wounds, hospital officials have said.

Maia and Rina Dee, 20 and 15, who were also British citizens, were killed on Friday when their car was shot at by a suspected Palestinian gunman. Their mother was in the car with them and was critically wounded.

Authorities in Israel are still searching for the assailant.

Lucy Dee was severely injured during the attack in which two of her daughters were also killed ( )

Hundreds of people attended the funeral for the two sisters, as they were buried following an emotional ceremony in the Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion on Sunday.

Among the mourners was Itamar Ben-Gvir, national security minister in Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

“May we and no-one else in the whole world ever know so much sorrow. Amen,” said the victims’ father, Lee Dee, a rabbi at the Zait Ranaan synagogue in Efrat, a Jewish settlement in the West Bank. “Today the Jewish people have proven we are one,” he said. “A simple, quiet family is devastated. The whole country hurts.”

His 48-year-old wife, Lucy, had received surgery and been in a critical condition in hospital since the attack in Jordan Valley.

“48-year-old Lucy Dee was evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem in critical condition, where the teams fought for her life over the past few days, in the trauma unit, the operating room and the intensive care unit where she was treated,” the hospital said in a statement reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Rina and Maia Dee were killed in the West Bank on Friday (Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu/PA Wire )

Friends and family of Maia and Rina Dee carry a coffin during their funerals (REUTERS/Nir Elias)

“Unfortunately, despite intensive and unceasing efforts, due to her fatal injury, the team had to determine her death today.”

The sisters were reportedly born in London, before the family moved to Israel in 2014, where they lived in the Efrat settlement, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.

The three family members were among six people caught up in the attack, as they travelled in one of three cars on their way to Tiberias in the Galilee for a family holiday.

Their father told the BBC that he heard news of the attack without realising his own family were involved. He only found out when they did not answer their phones and he drove to the scene, where he was shown his daughter’s ID card.

Mr Netanyahu and Israel’s president Isaac Herzog both expressed their sympathy, with the former tweeting: “On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send my heartfelt condolences to the Dee family on the death of the mother of the family, the late Leah (Lucy), who was murdered in the severe attack in the Bekaa last Friday, along with her two daughters Maya and the late Rina.”

Mr Herzog said: “I send my deepest condolences to the Dee family and pray that they will know no more sorrow. May her memory be blessed.”

Tensions have soared and violence flared after an Israeli police raid on Palestinians last week at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, a site sacred in Judaism and Islam, ahead of the rare overlap of Passover and Ramadan.

The incident prompted militants in Lebanon, and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, to fire a barrage of rockets into Israel, which responded with strikes on sites allegedly linked to the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

A 15-year-old boy named Mohammed Balhan was killed by Israeli fire near Jericho during an army raid at the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The army said it entered the camp to arrest a wanted Palestinian suspect, and claimed that residents opened fire and hurled explosives at the troops, who responded with live fire and “hits were identified”. It said the wanted suspect was arrested, and there were no Israeli casualties.

It came as thousands of ultranationalist Israelis – led by at least seven cabinet ministers – marched to Eviatar, an unauthorised settlement in the West Bank which was evacuated by the Israeli government in 2021, in a defiant signal that Mr Netanyahu’s government is determined to accelerate building on occupied lands.

More follows...