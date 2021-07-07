Huge explosion on ship rocks Dubai’s Jebel Ali port

A huge explosion rocked Dubai on Wednesday night after fire ripped through a container ship at the port of Jebel Ali — a the biggest port in the Middle East.

Residents reported the blast shook windows in the city, and a fireball could be seen in the night skyline.

Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai on the main road that leads to Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported.

The United Arab Emirates government’s Dubai Media Office (DMO) said the fire was “under control” and that there were no deaths or injuries.

