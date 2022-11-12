Jump to content

At least 21 people killed in Egypt bus crash

Three children among dead, officials say

Jane Dalton
Saturday 12 November 2022 15:33
The bus was wrecked

(REUTERS)

At least 21 people were killed when a bus fell into a canal in Egypt‘s Nile River Delta region, health chiefs say.

Three children were among the dead, according to Sherif Makeen, a health ministry official.

The accident happened in Dakahlia province, around 62 miles northeast of the capital, Cairo, the ministry said.

Anxious people watch as rescuers search the canal

(REUTERS)

Other injured passengers were taken to a local hospital.

The head of police investigations in the province, Brig Mohamed Abdel Hadi, said the driver may have lost control of the steering wheel.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

In July, a bus slammed into a parked trailer lorry on a main road in the southern province of Minya, killing 23 people and injuring 30. In October, a truck slammed into a minibus in Dakahlia, killing at least 10 people, authorities said.

