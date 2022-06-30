Free climber poses as worker to scale crane 1,200ft above Dubai

He said he realised after the stunt that the crane’s bars had been ‘covered in grease’

Lamiat Sabin
Friday 01 July 2022 00:22
Comments
<p>Adam Lockwood hangs off a Dubai crane with one hand</p>

Adam Lockwood hangs off a Dubai crane with one hand

(Nuisance/YouTube)

A British free climber posed as a construction worker to sneak to the top of a skyscraper and dangle from a gut-churning height above Dubai with just one hand.

Adam Lockwood, a 21-year-old from Manchester, gained entry to the residential skyscraper, Il Primo, and attempted to dodge the real construction workers during his ascent to the top – 390 metres (1,280ft) above ground.

In video footage that documents his death-defying stunt in the United Arab Emirates, he films himself walking into a part of the building that looks to be under construction, noting there is hardly anyone around.

But later he comes across a worker who asks him what he’s doing. He uses Google translate to say in Arabic that he “was working on the site and forgot something” before he is told to leave.

Mr Lockwood then uses a different staircase to start his climb to the 77th floor, while stopping every so often to drench his head with water from taps to cool himself down in the heat.

Recommended

He stops off at a tap to fill his cap with water to cool off in the desert’s heat

(Nuisance/YouTube)

He says in the video that he changed staircases eight times in two hours as he kept coming across workers.

At the top, the daredevil uses no safety equipment as he spins himself around the poles of the crane – as if on a playground climbing frame – with a view of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, nearby.

He said his experience was “surreal” but also “almost peaceful” as his “brain is blank” while he carries out his stunts.

The 21-year-old Mancunian said his mind feels ‘peaceful’ when he hangs dangerously

(Nuisance/YouTube)

“When I first looked at the footage, I was thinking to myself: ‘This is it, this is the most incredible thing I’ve done’,” he said.

“It’s something I know I can do and that 99 per cent of the world can’t and never will do, so I feel obliged to use my ability and enjoy doing it in the process.”

He said he later discovered that the bars of the crane has been covered in “grease”, something he mistook before starting his stunt for desert dust.

The seven-minute-long clip ends with Mr Lockwood wearing a blue construction worker’s helmet as he walks down the stairs while hundreds of labourers start their 6am shift.

Recommended

In April, Mr Lockwood dangled from the 80-metre San Siro stadium in Milan. He later climbed the glass pyramid at the Louvre in Paris.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in